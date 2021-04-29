  1. home
JOJO BEAN – China’s Newest Coffee Craze

By That's, April 29, 2021

JOJO BEAN is an independent, audacious coffee tribe on a mission to empower coffee drinkers to start their day with strength and to handle any situation life throws at them. Stand tall, stand strong and be the best version of yourself, with JOJO BEAN by your side. 

WechatIMG405.jpeg

The brand’s main logo, an elephant, symbolizes the embodiment of JOJO BEAN’s motto – loyalty, strength, knowledge and strong bonds with family and friends to balance both work and play. ‘Be the things you love and love the ones you’re with.’ This is what JOJO BEAN is all about, and how it helps to inspire its biggest fans. WechatIMG3.jpeg

JOJO BEAN is also about pushing boundaries, connecting with consumers through humor and a laidback, easygoing nature. The first JOJO BEAN blend, ‘I Like Big Butts’ was created to celebrate elephants and what they stand for. “We are a little cheeky. We remind each other not to take ourselves too seriously and to try something that challenges us every day. We believe it’s essential to have fun in life!”

WechatIMG403.jpeg

This medium roast coffee is comprised of 100% Arabica beans (40% Brazil, 40% Yunnan, 10% Columbia, 10% Uganda) to create a well-rounded blend that balances the coffee’s natural acidity with fruitiness and a comforting, roasty aroma. It has that extra kick, a noticeable nuttiness, a subtle hint of fruit and a smooth lingering aftertaste that will make it your favorite coffee. 

WechatIMG1088.jpeg

Whether you prefer pour-over, French press, Aeropress or drip coffee, JOJO BEAN is the ideal coffee beans brand for you. JOJO BEAN creates quality blends. Taste is very important, so they taste during every stage of the blending process to ensure the highest quality product. All JOJO BEAN beans are freshly roasted to order. 

WechatIMG404.jpeg

The JOJO BEAN tribe is connected by strong, positive and like-minded individuals that continuously explore the unknown, grow with new experiences and learn from both failures and successes. The JOJO BEAN community strives to count on each other and share – there for each other during those early mornings and late nights, providing that extra kick, no matter the time of day. 

WechatIMG407.jpeg

To pick up a bag (or three!) of JOJO BEAN coffee click here, or scan the QR code below: 

WechatIMG987.jpeg

Please note:

  • JOJO BEAN deliver across China

  • Your order will be with you in 3-5 days

[All images courtesy of JOJO BEAN]

Coffee

JOJO BEAN – China's Newest Coffee Craze

