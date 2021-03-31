8 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This May Holiday

April 30-May 4 | Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang 'Avatar Mountain' Tour

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao, and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth, and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become the icon of China’s striking landscapes. Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, the park is a dramatic landscape of deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each growing their own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests. This trip also takes in isolated Miao villages rich in customs and folklore, and challenges you to cross the world's longest and highest glass bridge, click below if you dare!

May 1-6 | Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La



Welcome to Yunnan, a world of minority people, temples, old towns, ancient streets, lakes, rivers, mountains, diverse culture and breathtaking scenery. Stroll in Lijiang Old Town, a UNESCO World Heritage site and a center of the Naxi people; take in the view of the First Bend of the Yangtze River and enjoy light hiking to Upper Tiger Leaping Gorge; see Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, the southernmost mountain in China; visit Songzhangling Monastery, known as the Little Potala Palace; meet the people of Dukezong Old Town, the largest Tibetan community in Yunnan; explore historic Dali Old Town, capital of the medieval Nanzhao and Dali Kingdoms, and located between Cangshan Mountain and Erhai Lake. This, and much, much more...

May 1-5 | Sunny Sanya



Sanya is a bright pearl in the South China Sea. The charm of the blue ocean, the beautiful white beaches, the bright sunshine, the dense rainforest and the delicious seafood make for a paradise vacation. Snorkel off remote islands, visit a forest park and live it up on a yacht party – all this and more will be on your itinerary.

May 1-5 | Dunhuang & Rainbow Mountains

It is said that every grain of sand in Dunhuang records the history of the Silk Road, and that every wisp of wind can bring back its memory. Dunhuang’s glorious Silk Road history and culture is everywhere in the region – in the hidden caves, remote passes, vast deserts and ancient ruins. Enjoy the amazing Gobi Desert landscape, marvelous Buddhist art and special ethnic customs as you take in the incredible Yardang landforms, Crescent Lake and one of China's top wonders, the Rainbow Mountains, a true geological spectacle carved by the hands of nature.

May 1-5 | Amazing Guizhou

Arriving in Guiyang, famous for its leek dishes and sour and spicy foods, you'll then head to Huangguoshu Falls, China's largest and arguably its most beautiful. The trip also takes in remote areas only those in the know can reach, as well as visiting the largest Miao Village in the world. Eat with the local people and try many amazing dishes that you can only find in this part of China.

May 1-4 | Yangtze River Cruise



Imagine opening your curtains in the morning to the magnificent view of the Yangtze River. This cruise takes in the majestic beauty of the Yangtze Three Gorges: Wu, Qutang and Xiling. You'll also get to admire the Three Gorges Dam Project, the largest hydroelectric dam in the world, and discover the mountain city of Chongqing, with all its vibrant life and fine food.

May 1-4 | The Best of Chengdu

The capital of Sichuan province is a city you never want to leave once you get there. Famed for being a laid-back city, it is abound with options. Visit the giant pandas and support the efforts towards ensuring the survival of this endangered species; check out the incredible giant stone Buddha in Leshan; and explore the city, including Jinli Old Street, Wenshu Temple, Three Kingdoms-era Wuhou Temple and the more recent Ming-Qing neighborhoods of the Kuan-Zhai Alley. Did we mention the food? Just wait until you try the food...

May 1-4 | Xi'an & Huashan

As one of the most important ancient capitals in China, Xian, with a long and rich history, makes for an ideal weekend trip. Visit the Terracotta Warriors, ride a bike on the Ancient City Wall, experience authentic Xi'an food in the Muslim Quarter and discover Guanzhong culture in Yuanjiacun Village. And for the brave, tack on a trip to Shanxi’s scenic and scared Huashan Mountain, home to an infamous cliffside plank path (pictured above). Just 30 centimeters wide, the rickety-looking walkway made of wooden boards secured to the mountainside is often referred to as one of the “world’s most dangerous hikes.”

[All images courtesy of Dragon Adventures]

