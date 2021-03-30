  1. home
7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Long Weekend

By Sponsored, March 30, 2021

April 3-5 | Xianju National Park

Xianju National Park in Zhejiang province is an enormous and dramatic landscape formed 120 million years ago from enormous volcanic eruptions that formed a crater that subsequently collapsed, creating strange and beautiful plateaus and deep ravines that are as ancient as the dinosaurs. Chinese lore has it that the mountains are the dwelling places of old gods, each with their own isolated throne. Far away from humans, this quiet world has been called many things, but ultimately the feeling you leave with is nameless. It is a beauty that can emerge only through time.

April 3-5 | Huangshan & Hot Spring Resort

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China's major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province it is an absolute must-see destination in the country, and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly-shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

April 3-5 | Stone Cat Mountain Hike

Stone Cat Mountain in Zhejiang province is a mini Huangshan, full of rocks and rugged scenes. Hike amongst natural azalea, flowing water, green trees, white clouds and other beautiful elements.

April 3-5 | Traditional Qingming at Fairy House Resort

Fairy House Resort is located within the mountainous region of Lin An. Celebrate Qingming surrounded by nature, good food and local people, participating in their traditional activities, relaxing with some calm hiking at Taihu Yuan and praying for good fortune at one of the most stunning temples in China.  

Apr 3-5 | Qiyun Mountain

Qiyun Mountain, meaning “as high as the clouds,” is one of the four sacred mountains of Taoism. Located in Anhui province, enjoy the beautiful surroundings, breathtaking scenery and embrace the wonders of sacred Taoist culture. Don’t miss this all-inclusive trip to a truly outstanding area of natural beauty.

April 3-5 | Mount Wuyi

This trip to Mount Wuyi, or Wuyishan, takes in Wuyishan National Holiday Resort, Wuyishan Scenic Area and Wuyishan National Nature Reserve. Enjoy sightseeing, mountain climbing and floating down the beautiful waters.

Ongoing | 2-Day Wellbeing Journey Ayurveda

Relax and rejuvenate on a two-day well-being journey full of Ayurveda at The Anandi Hotel & Spa Shanghai, with three elemental experiences: VATA•PITTA•KAPHA. Through Ayurveda energy explore different attributes of temperament, reconcile and resolve points of conflict and experience joy of body and mind.

The Ayurveda package includes:

  • One night stay at a Deluxe Room

  • Wellbeing SPA for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

  • Healing Workshops for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

  • Wellbeing Food Expenditure valued at RMB500 with an Exclusive Meal Ordering Guide

  • Chakra Analysis

  • Breakfast Buffet for 2, Wake Up Morning Tea

  • Detox Snacks

  • Exclusive Healing Butler

  • Tailor-Made Wellbeing Journey

  • Recommendations of VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

  • 100% Essential Oil Room Purification

  • Peacock Feeding

  • Photo Shoot with 3 Photos to Keep (Before March 31)

