  1. home
  2. Articles

We Tried ZEYA Hard Seltzer... and So Should You!

By That's Shanghai, March 12, 2021

0 0

We Try It is a regular series where we try the latest off-beat food and beverage offerings.

Launched as LINGYA last fall, the good people behind China’s first hard seltzer have been keeping their ears to the ground, and they have heard you calling for a little bit more bang for your buck... a little bit more of a buzz when you are imbibing.

Ladies and gentlemen, we give you ZEYA Hard Seltzer, LINGYA reborn as a 4.5% ABV (up from 3.8%) high-quality vodka, sparkling water and fruit essence blend. Each can is just 84 calories and zero grams of sugar and fat.

2044873020.jpg

Available in four delicious flavors – white peach, grapefruit, passion fruit & cucumber – ZEYA Hard Seltzer is more fun, with the same great taste, or so the theory goes. We put that theory to the test...

Ned Kelly

“The fruit flavoring is a bit more subtle due to the increased alcohol, which makes it way more sessionable, and it negates the need to turbo charge it with vodka or gin to start feeling the good, good vibes. A definite improvement. Thumbs up.

Ryan Gandolfo

“Great for shotgunning is the word on the street. With summer already underway in Guangzhou, I expect the ZEYA to flow like Nongfu Spring.”

Sophie Steiner

The flavors are lighter and less sweet, making it more crushable. I was going to try one and ended up drinking three. As for Ryan's comment: I would gladly shotgun one; just stab it with a key and let it rip!

Phoebe Kut

A nice alternative to cider or sour beer or for those looking to slim the waistline. Bonus that there aren’t any artificial colorings in the drinks. Passion fruit and grapefruit are the best flavors for me; crisp and not too sweet.

Why trust us though? Try ZEYA Hard Seltzer yourself by scanning the QR code:

WechatIMG2.png


ZEYA Hard Seltzer Drinks fruity summer drinks healthy lifestyle Hard Seltzer

more news

LINGYA Rebrands as ZEYA Hard Seltzer, Now a Refreshing 4.5% ABV

LINGYA Rebrands as ZEYA Hard Seltzer, Now a Refreshing 4.5% ABV

One can is just 84 calories and zero grams of sugar and fat.

The 11 Most Valuable Brands in China That You Probably Never Buy

The 11 Most Valuable Brands in China That You Probably Never Buy

Do you buy these brands?

This Fruity Beer from Shangri-La is a Real Beauty

This Fruity Beer from Shangri-La is a Real Beauty

Our friends from Yunnan know a thing or two about brewing high-quality craft beers.

This Fruity Craft Brew is Perfect For Summertime Boozing

A boozy take on a Hong Kong classic.

The Ultimate Blender for Healthy Drinks is On Sale Right Now

Prepare healthy, on-the-go drinks with this powerful Japanese-designed blender.

Keep Drinks at the Perfect Temperature With These Slick Pitchers

Available on thMart right now.

Drug-Laced Energy Drinks Seized in Foshan Factory Raid

Authorities seized numerous batches of the beverage, which was found to contain GHB, a drug often associated with date rape.

Chinese Reporter Drinks Filthy Pearl River Water to Prove It’s Clean

"What can he prove by eating feces? He can prove that fecal matter is edible."

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

9 Badass Women in Chinese History

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Explainer: Women's Day's Revolutionary Roots

China’s New ‘International Travel Health Certificate’ Explained

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

China Football Expert Cameron Wilson on the Crisis in the Game

China Football Expert Cameron Wilson on the Crisis in the Game

Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Travel to and from Beijing Is about to Get a Whole Lot Easier

Relax and Rejuvenate on 2-Day Wellbeing Journey Ayurveda

Relax and Rejuvenate on 2-Day Wellbeing Journey Ayurveda

We Tried ZEYA Hard Seltzer... and So Should You!

We Tried ZEYA Hard Seltzer... and So Should You!

Wellington Introduce 2021 Festival of Education Speakers

Wellington Introduce 2021 Festival of Education Speakers

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives