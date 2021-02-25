  1. home
  2. Articles

Xi Jinping Announces Victory over Extreme Poverty in China

By That's, February 25, 2021

0 0

President Xi Jinping said China has eradicated extreme poverty during a ceremony in Beijing on Thursday.

At an event held in the Great Hall of the People, Xi handed out awards to key individuals involved in the campaign, which has been a central goal since he took over power in 2012.

“The CCP’s leadership and China’s socialist system are the fundamental guarantees against risks, challenges and difficulties,” said Xi during the ceremony, as cited by Reuters.

READ MORE: China Wants to Eliminate Poverty by 2020

On Thursday, state-run People’s Daily published a front-page article tracking the president‘s efforts in addressing poverty throughout the country. China is said to have lifted nearly 100 million impoverished rural residents out of poverty, with all impoverished countries and villages removed from the poverty list.

Xi first addressed targeting poverty alleviation back in November 2013 during an inspection tour in Hunan province, according to CGTN. Xi said the country had invested RMB1.6 trillion in its fight against poverty over the past eight years.

READ MORE: China Lifts 85 Million People from Extreme Poverty in 6 Years

According to Reuters, global policy experts have said China’s definition of poverty is lower than the global threshold set by the World Bank. Extreme rural poverty is defined in China as an annual per capita income of under RMB4,000 yuan (USD1.69 a day), compared to the World Bank’s threshold of USD1.90 a day.

[Cover image via @包头日报/Weibo]

Poverty China Xi Jinping

more news

5 More Questions Answered by the UK Government in China

5 More Questions Answered by the UK Government in China

This time specifically tailored towards British people.

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway Visits China

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway Visits China

The Old Man and the ROC: When the Dean of American Literature came to China.

China is Now Europe's Biggest Trading Partner for Goods

China is Now Europe's Biggest Trading Partner for Goods

There were increases in imports (+5.6%) and exports (+2.2%) between China and the EU last year.

Find a Temporary Gym in China with This App

To sign up for a gym membership, you only need to download their app and pick from monthly, seasonal and annual passes.

American Carmaker's CNY Ad Backfires in China

Was it an honest mistake or a marketing ploy? We may never know...

9 Things to Expect During Spring Festival in China

Staying in China for CNY? Here's what to expect.

2021 Spring Festival Gala Livestream: How to Watch Online in China

Before the Year of the Ox begins, China will celebrate the end of the year with the 38th Spring Festival Gala, referred to as Chunwan.

China Reports No New Local COVID-19 Cases Ahead of CNY Break

With new outbreaks around the country in recent weeks, the lack of a single one is cause for cautious optimism.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

8 Chinese Aphrodisiacs to Help You Get it On

This Day in History: Ernest Hemingway Visits China

Haunting Images Capture Ancient Chinese Town Forgotten in Time

The Beijing Central Axis – 6 Places You May Not Have Visited

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

DeAille Tam of Shanghai's Obscura Named Female Chef of 2021

DeAille Tam of Shanghai's Obscura Named Female Chef of 2021

Xi Jinping Announces Victory over Extreme Poverty in China

Xi Jinping Announces Victory over Extreme Poverty in China

You Can Now (Maybe) Go to Macao Without Quarantining

You Can Now (Maybe) Go to Macao Without Quarantining

Hugues Martin on Old Shanghai Blog Shanghailander Turning 15

Hugues Martin on Old Shanghai Blog Shanghailander Turning 15

New Maglev to Cut Shanghai-Guangzhou Commute Under 3 Hours?

New Maglev to Cut Shanghai-Guangzhou Commute Under 3 Hours?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives