  1. home
  2. Articles

That's Calling for Guangzhou Marketing Intern Applications

By That's, November 17, 2020

0 0

Fancy getting hands-on marketing experience with an English-language media company internship? That’s is looking for interns with an interest in event planning to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic team in Guangzhou.

We are a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products from print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, a strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements.

Our publications and platforms cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including News, Restaurants & Dining, Bars & Nightlife, Arts & Entertainment, Events, Lifestyle, Families & Kids, Fashion, Culture, Sports, Music, Business, Environment, Technology and much more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of platforms.

We’re looking for an enthusiastic candidate to fill the following position...

Marketing Intern

We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated individual to join our team in Guangzhou.

Requirements

  • Has relevant experience in marketing/event planning

  • Can operate in a fast-paced and diverse working environment

  • Strong English and Mandarin language skills

What does the job entail? 

Marketing tasks

  • Assist the marketing team in the day-to-day management duties

  • Lend a hand in sourcing and improving the event suppliers database

  • Help in developing and executing project plans and proposals

Interested in applying?

To apply, send an email with your CV and cover letter to marketing@thatsmags.com with the subject Marketing Intern’.


Marketing Greater Bay Area That's Food & Drink Awards That's Guangzhou

more news

The Importance of Migratory Birds and How We Can Protect Them

The Importance of Migratory Birds and How We Can Protect Them

The great migration.

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

Hong Kong Exempts Quarantine for Residents on the Chinese Mainland

Hong Kong residents on the mainland may freely travel back to Hong Kong starting next month.

New SZ-HK Border Checkpoint Opening This Week

New SZ-HK Border Checkpoint Opening This Week

This is the seventh land checkpoint between Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

China's Central Bank to Launch Digital Yuan in This Region

China’s digital yuan will be rolled out for testing in South China’s Greater Bay Area.

Travel Restrictions Relaxed Between Guangdong and Macao

This is seen as a step towards jumpstarting Macao’s tourism and gambling sectors as Guangdong accounts for 46% of Macao’s visitors.

Tropical Storm Headed for Coastal Guangdong

Expect the coming days to be wet and hot, with thunderstorms and rain starting Saturday or Sunday and running into the middle of next week.

Quarantine-Free Travel Between Hong Kong, Macao and Guangdong?

Lam is hopeful that a new plan will allow people from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao who meet certain requirements to be exempt.

China to Forge Ahead with Canton Fair Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Guangzhou’s Canton Fair will trudge ahead despite the worldwide pandemic caused by COVID-19.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Albert Einstein Came to Shanghai

This Week in History: The Birth of Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

Newly Discovered Asteroid to Fly by Earth This Friday

Spotlight: Hannah Wilson, Insta360 TV Host

Delicious, Affordable, High-Quality Meat Delivered Across China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

That's Calling for Guangzhou Marketing Intern Applications

That's Calling for Guangzhou Marketing Intern Applications

The Importance of Migratory Birds and How We Can Protect Them

The Importance of Migratory Birds and How We Can Protect Them

Journey to Cretaceous China in New Episode of China Untold Podcast

Journey to Cretaceous China in New Episode of China Untold Podcast

We Tried LINGYA Hard Seltzer... and So Should You!

We Tried LINGYA Hard Seltzer... and So Should You!

TikTok Avoids Trump's US Ban… For Now

TikTok Avoids Trump's US Ban… For Now

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives