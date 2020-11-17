That's Calling for Guangzhou Marketing Intern Applications

Fancy getting hands-on marketing experience with an English-language media company internship? That’s is looking for interns with an interest in event planning to work alongside our dedicated and dynamic team in Guangzhou.

We are a multimedia company based in top-tier cities across China, with a comprehensive portfolio of products from print magazines, city and national websites, mobile and tablet apps, a strong social media presence, as well as regular supplements.



Our publications and platforms cover a wide variety of topics in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, Suzhou and Greater China, including News, Restaurants & Dining, Bars & Nightlife, Arts & Entertainment, Events, Lifestyle, Families & Kids, Fashion, Culture, Sports, Music, Business, Environment, Technology and much more.

Deeply connected with the local market and culture, we have been in business in China for over 20 years. With a vibrant mix of local and international staff, we are focused on delivering quality lifestyle content across a variety of platforms.

We’re looking for an enthusiastic candidate to fill the following position...

Marketing Intern

We are looking for a dynamic, self-motivated individual to join our team in Guangzhou.

Requirements

Has relevant experience in marketing/event planning

Can operate in a fast-paced and diverse working environment

Strong English and Mandarin language skills



What does the job entail?

Marketing tasks

Assist the marketing team in the day-to-day management duties

Lend a hand in sourcing and improving the event suppliers database

Help in developing and executing project plans and proposals

Interested in applying?



To apply, send an email with your CV and cover letter to marketing@thatsmags.com with the subject ‘Marketing Intern’.



