9 Chic Transitional Leather Pieces

By Rakini Bergundy, November 10, 2020

Finally, the chilly weather we’ve all been waiting for (sorry Beijingers, we’re writing from South China). Get out your faux-leather apparel, layers and denim jackets because it’s time to cozy up and grab a mug of Pu’er or peppermint hot chocolate.

1. Zara

zara-skirt.jpg

Price: RMB229
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202011/zara-skirt.png

2. Massimo Dutti

massimo-dutti.jpg

Price: RMB2,290
Scan the Taobao app to purchase:

202011/massimo-dutti.png

3. Zara 

zara-leather-jacket.jpg

Price: RMB399
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202011/zara-leather-jacket.png

4. Zara 

zara-boots.jpg

Price: RMB599
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202011/zara-boots.png

5. Stradivarius

stradivarius.jpg

Price: RMB79
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202011/stradivarius.png

6. Massimo Dutti 

massimo-dutti-woman-s-shirt.jpg

Price: RMB2,290
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202011/massimodutti-womansshirt.png

7. Furla

Price: RMB3,340
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202011/furla-man-bag.png

8. Uniqlo 

uniqlo-belt.jpg

Price: RMB199
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202011/uniqlo-belt.png

9. Furla 

furla_babylon.jpg

Price: RMB1,790
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202011/furla-babylon.png

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Fashion Fashion Column clothing

