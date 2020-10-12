  1. home
President Xi Jinping Heads to Shenzhen for 40th Anniversary Celebration

By Barnaby Lofton, October 12, 2020

For the 40th anniversary celebration of Shenzhen, President Xi Jinping will be present in the southern city to attend conferences and deliver speeches as reported by Xinhua

The celebration will be on the morning of Wednesday the 14th and will be broadcasted live by China Central Radio and Television Station and Xinhuanet. Other state media such as People’s Daily Online, CCTV and China Net will run synchronized broadcasts. 

The special economic zone has further garnered support from the central government, with a new reform issued called the ‘Implementation Plan for the Pilot Comprehensive Reform of the Pilot Demonstration Zone of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics in Shenzhen (2020-2025).’ 

Sina describes the focus of the plan is for Shenzhen to become “a demonstration zone with Chinese characteristics... to prove to the world that China is fully capable of building an international and innovative city.” 

In the plan, financial reform measures such as the development of closed pilot tests of digital renminbi were encouraged. 

Shenzhen was the first city to test digital reminbi in public, and one of four pilot cities that have already launched the digital currency for internal testing. The other three places are Suzhou, Chengdu and Xiong’an.  

[Cover image via Dwnews.com]

This Day in History: Queen Elizabeth II Visits China

This Day in History: Queen Elizabeth II Visits China

