We Tried Professionally Whitening Our Teeth in China, Here Are the Results

Unless you’ve been blessed and/or adhere to a strict color-neutral diet, chances are your teeth aren’t pearly white. Enjoying coffee, tea or wine on a regular basis, paired with natural aging tends to dull or yellow teeth over time. We decided to take the plunge and check out VIP Dental, which has been garnering a fair amount of buzz within the expat community. VIP Dental is the first Brazilian dental clinic in China, and with a network of 250 clinics and 30 years of history in Brazil it has quite the impressive CV.

Here’s a bit of my dental history: I’ve never had my teeth whitened before, am an avid tea drinker and had braces when I was younger.

So, what’s the difference between professional whitening and at-home treatments? Professional treatments use hydrogen peroxide which is three times stronger than carbamide peroxide used in home whitening treatments. In addition to their in-clinic treatments, VIP Dental gives patients the option of a home whitening by creating customized trays and providing whitening gel.

The clinic is especially convenient for those living in Shekou or Nanshan, situated just a five-minute walk from Wanxia metro station (Line 2). I was greeted by the bright smile of Fabio, Director of China Operations and promptly shown to the treatment room. I was a bit apprehensive about sensitivity since my gums have minor recession around my canines, but Dr. Rabaioli assured me that a protective substance would be placed to avoid aggravating the area.

Dr. Rabaioli at work.

Vitamin E was swabbed on my lips to avoid cracking, and my teeth were polished and cleaned before the whitening agent was applied.

Interesting to note that blue light doesn’t necessarily need to be used during the treatment. Blue light may increase the speed of the whitening, but also comes with an increased risk of sensitivity for the patient. Two 20-minute sessions of whitening after, I could finally close my mouth and the treatment was over.

Bottom line, did I feel sensitivity? I felt a slight pang on one of my teeth, but was fine to eat and drink for the rest of the night. I felt no real discomfort at all, and would not hesitate at performing a second treatment. Sensitivity varies from person to person so try to make an appointment after work instead of the start of the day.

From A2 to A1 - before and after. Image via That’s

Above are the before and after results you’ve all been waiting for. My teeth became a shade brighter, which is a realistic result – you know what they say, ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day.’ Dr. Rabaioli advised that I could continue whitening my teeth using the take-home kit for the next six days. Stay tuned for part two of the review where we’ll go through the home whitening kit.

VIP Dental is currently offering That’s Shenzhen readers a special Whitening Promotion Package until the end of October. Cleaning, professional laser whitening and a take-home whitening kit are all included for the price of RMB2,000. Contact them via WeChat (ID: VipDentalSZ).

See listing for VIP Dental.



[All images via That’s]