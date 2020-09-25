  1. home
WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks out at Huawei Lab in Dongguan

By That's GBA, September 25, 2020

On Friday, videos and images surfaced on Chinese social media showing a massive fire in Guangdong’s Dongguan city. 

According to local reports, the fire broke out at a Huawei lab near Songshan lake. 

As of press time, firefighters are currently putting out the flames and a report on potential casualties and injuries has yet to come out.

“On September 25 around 2.30pm, a large fire broke out at a Huawei lab in Dongguan... firefighters are currently on the scene,” one Weibo user posted, sharing a video of thick black smoke billowing into the air from the large building.  

fire-dongguan
Image via @侯鹏Harbin/Weibo

Check out the video below to see the cloud of smoke rising from the building (VPN off):

Stay tuned to That’s for further updates.

[Cover image via Weibo]

Huawei fire Dongguan South China

