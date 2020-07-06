9 Totally Rad Tie-Dye Pieces

It’s one of this year’s biggest fashion trends and traces its history back to the ’60s: tie-dye. Quarantine has played a large factor in the resurgence of tie-dye, with those at home resorting to more DIY crafts to pass the time. If you can’t be bothered to make it at home, here are some modern takes on the new florals of spring and summer.
1. Vans
Price: RMB479
2. Bershka
Price: RMB149
3. Mauna Kea
Price: RMB511
4. Drew
Price: RMB35.32
5. Dashiel Brahmann
Price: RMB2,088
6. Herschel
Price: RMB418
7. Fiorucci
Price: RMB490
8. Frankies Bikinis
Price: RMB980
9. Bershka
Price: RMB79
