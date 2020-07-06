  1. home
9 Totally Rad Tie-Dye Pieces

By Phoebe Kut, July 6, 2020

0 0

It’s one of this year’s biggest fashion trends and traces its history back to the ’60s: tie-dye. Quarantine has played a large factor in the resurgence of tie-dye, with those at home resorting to more DIY crafts to pass the time. If you can’t be bothered to make it at home, here are some modern takes on the new florals of spring and summer. 

1. Vans

vans.jpg

Price: RMB479
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

202007/vans-qrcode.png

2. Bershka

bershka-swimshorts.jpg

Price: RMB149
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202007/bershka-swimtrunks.png

3. Mauna Kea

mauna-kea.jpg

Price: RMB511
Scan the QR code to purchase: 

202007/maunakea.png

4. Drew

drew.jpg

Price: RMB35.32
Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase: 

202007/drew.png

5. Dashiel Brahmann

dashiel-brahmann.jpg

Price: RMB2,088
Scan the QR code to purchase: 

202007/dashiel.png


6. Herschel

herschel.jpg

Price: RMB418
Scan the QR code to purchase: 

202007/herschel.png

7. Fiorucci

fiorucci.jpg

Price: RMB490
Scan the QR code to purchase: 

202007/fiorucci.png

8. Frankies Bikinis

frankies.jpg

Price: RMB980
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202007/frankies.png

9. Bershka

WechatIMG135.jpeg

Price: RMB79
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202007/download.png

