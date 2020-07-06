9 Totally Rad Tie-Dye Pieces

It’s one of this year’s biggest fashion trends and traces its history back to the ’60s: tie-dye. Quarantine has played a large factor in the resurgence of tie-dye, with those at home resorting to more DIY crafts to pass the time. If you can’t be bothered to make it at home, here are some modern takes on the new florals of spring and summer.

1. Vans

Price: RMB479

Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

2. Bershka

Price: RMB149

Scan the QR code to purchase:

3. Mauna Kea

Price: RMB511

Scan the QR code to purchase:

4. Drew

Price: RMB35.32

Scan the QR code with the Taobao app to purchase:

5. Dashiel Brahmann

Price: RMB2,088

Scan the QR code to purchase:





6. Herschel

Price: RMB418

Scan the QR code to purchase:

7. Fiorucci

Price: RMB490

Scan the QR code to purchase:

8. Frankies Bikinis

Price: RMB980

Scan the QR code to purchase:

9. Bershka



Price: RMB79

Scan the QR code to purchase:

For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.

