  1. home
  2. Articles

Shared Bikes Are Now Free During Rush Hour in Beijing

By Bridget O'Donnell, May 25, 2020

0 0

Heads up, Beijing cyclists: rush hour rides are now free on China’s major bike-share platforms!

During peak traffic hours, Meituan Dianping, Alibaba Hellobike and Didi Chuxing Qingju will waive the first half hour riding fees for users as part of efforts to ease traffic congestion in the capital. The shared bikes will be free to ride during the morning (7-9am) and evening (5-7pm) peak traffic commutes, according to Yicai Global.

Users who attempt to park bikes in prohibited areas are unable to take advantage of these free rides. Likewise, they won’t be able to end rides until the bikes are stationed at designated parking spots throughout the city.

The free bike ride promotion lasts until the end of this month, so get pedaling! 

[Cover image via The Paper]

Bike Share Meituan-Dianping hellobike hello bike Alibaba Alipay Mobike sharing bikes Bicycle

more news

Meituan Launches Voice App Feature to Help the Blind Order Food

Meituan Launches Voice App Feature to Help the Blind Order Food

Blind and visually impaired customers can now ‘speak’ to the app to complete their food delivery order.

2 Students Killed in E-Bike Accidents on First School Day in Shenzhen

2 Students Killed in E-Bike Accidents on First School Day in Shenzhen

Two separate, unfortunate cases of students riding on the back of electric bikes.

Elderly Woman Fatally Hit By E-Bike Delivery Driver in Shanghai

Elderly Woman Fatally Hit By E-Bike Delivery Driver in Shanghai

There have been 325 accidents involving deliverymen this year, resulting in 324 injuries and 5 deaths.

Mobikes Are Being Replaced by Meituan Bikes in Shanghai

Bye, bye Mobike.

Bike-Sharing Startup Ofo Faces Very Unclear Future

A court ruling has determined that bike-sharing company Ofo has “basically no assets” and is therefore unable to repay the mountains of debt it finds itself in.

Over 6,000 Shared-Bike Parking Zones Coming to Beijing

Beginning in June, Beijing will see its first wave of designated parking zones for Mobike, Ofo, Bianlifeng and Didi bikes.

Goodbye Ride On A Dime: Beijing Bike-Sharing Services Get Pricier

Service providers use a new pricing strategy to keep business afloat.

KFK Podcast: Tomb Sweeping Festival and Bike Accidents

Check out this week's Kung Fu Komedy podcast!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

May 20 is Yet Another Chinese Valentine's Day, Here's Why

Explainer: Just What Exactly Are the 'Two Sessions'?

International Airlines Look to Resume Flights to China

China’s Border Controls Could Ease Next Month, Experts Say

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shared Bikes Are Now Free During Rush Hour in Beijing

Shared Bikes Are Now Free During Rush Hour in Beijing

Beijing Schools Use Smart-Bands to Track Students' Temperatures

Beijing Schools Use Smart-Bands to Track Students' Temperatures

What to Do If Your Visa is About to Expire?

What to Do If Your Visa is About to Expire?

Drones Are Banned in Beijing Right Now, Here's Why

Drones Are Banned in Beijing Right Now, Here's Why

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

Everything We Know About China's Border Restrictions So Far

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.