Shared Bikes Are Now Free During Rush Hour in Beijing

Heads up, Beijing cyclists: rush hour rides are now free on China’s major bike-share platforms!

During peak traffic hours, Meituan Dianping, Alibaba Hellobike and Didi Chuxing Qingju will waive the first half hour riding fees for users as part of efforts to ease traffic congestion in the capital. The shared bikes will be free to ride during the morning (7-9am) and evening (5-7pm) peak traffic commutes, according to Yicai Global.

Users who attempt to park bikes in prohibited areas are unable to take advantage of these free rides. Likewise, they won’t be able to end rides until the bikes are stationed at designated parking spots throughout the city.

The free bike ride promotion lasts until the end of this month, so get pedaling!

