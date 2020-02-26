4 Essential Books for Young Chinese Language Learners

Seeking improve your child’s Mandarin skills? Here are four educational books perfect for young language learners with curious minds!

Intriguing Chinese Characters

Book series description from the publisher:

“In language development, culture has often played an important part, which holds especially true for Chinese language. Knowing the cultural context would make learning Chinese language easier and more fun. Intriguing Chinese Characters presents some common Chinese characters and their cultural context through cartoons and photos. The series includes books with Chinese character subjects arranged in English alphabetic order.”



Image via thMart

Image via thMart

Intriguing Chinese Culture

Book series description from the publisher:

“A generously illustrated series introducing traditional Chinese ideas and beliefs that are still relevant today. The series (Intriguing Chinese Culture) includes books with subjects arranged in English alphabetic order. A wide range of topics are covered, such as animals, legendary creatures, festivals, colors and numbers. Readers will discvoer the interesting contrast between Western and Chinese beliefs. Meanwhile, numerous illustrations and photos to bring Chinese culture alive, while relevant Chinese phrases and idioms with English translations allow for vocabulary expansion.”



Image via thMart

Image via thMart

Top image via Pexels


