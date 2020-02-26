  1. home
  2. Articles

4 Essential Books for Young Chinese Language Learners

By That's, February 26, 2020

0 0

Seeking improve your child’s Mandarin skills? Here are four educational books perfect for young language learners with curious minds!

Intriguing Chinese Characters

Book series description from the publisher:

“In language development, culture has often played an important part, which holds especially true for Chinese language. Knowing the cultural context would make learning Chinese language easier and more fun. Intriguing Chinese Characters presents some common Chinese characters and their cultural context through cartoons and photos. The series includes books with Chinese character subjects arranged in English alphabetic order.”

Intriguing Chinese Characters 1

4 Books Great for Young Chinese Language Learners
Image via thMart

See sample pages and pictures of this book in the checkout link above.

Intriguing Chinese Characters 2

Intriguing Chinese Characters 2
Image via thMart

See sample pages and pictures of this book in the checkout link above.

Intriguing Chinese Culture

Book series description from the publisher:

“A generously illustrated series introducing traditional Chinese ideas and beliefs that are still relevant today. The series (Intriguing Chinese Culture) includes books with subjects arranged in English alphabetic order. A wide range of topics are covered, such as animals, legendary creatures, festivals, colors and numbers. Readers will discvoer the interesting contrast between Western and Chinese beliefs. Meanwhile, numerous illustrations and photos to bring Chinese culture alive, while relevant Chinese phrases and idioms with English translations allow for vocabulary expansion.”

Intriguing Chinese Culture 1

Intriguing Chinese Culture 1
Image via thMart

See sample pages and pictures of this book in the checkout link above.

Intriguing Chinese Culture 2

Intriguing Chinese Culture 2
Image via thMart

See sample pages and pictures of this book in the checkout link above.

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Pexels

books Online Shopping E-commerce deals Delivery thMart editor's pick Childrens Literature Chinese language Mandarin

more news

7 Bilingual Books Kids Will Love

7 Bilingual Books Kids Will Love

Discover the magic of reading with these bilingual English and Chinese picture books.

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Featuring full-color illustrations and simple words, these bilingual books are sure to be a story time hit.

10 Books to Help Your Kids Master Chinese

10 Books to Help Your Kids Master Chinese

Help your kids fine tune their Mandarin language skills with these illustrated and bilingual picture books.

4 Picture Books to Help Your Kids Understand Chinese Culture

Help your children understand Chinese culture with these four beautifully illustrated books!

Tap that App: Hema – the Future of Food Shopping in China

Delivery times are as low as 30 minutes, as long as you live close to a store.

2 Amazing China Travel Deals You Can Book Right Now

Here are some excellent new travel deals you can book right now.

3 Adventurous Tibet Travel Deals You Can Book Right Now

Here are some excellent new travel deals you can book right now.

2 Eco-Friendly Hotel Travel Deals in Anji You Can Book Right Now

Here are some excellent new travel deals you can book right now.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: China Bans Wildlife Trade and Consumption

UPDATE: Canton Fair Preparation Unaffected by Coronavirus Outbreak

Check Out This Map of Nearby Coronavirus Cases on WeChat

UPDATE: Stereolab Latest to Cancel China Tour After Coronavirus Outbreak

Shanghai Schools to Remain Closed, Online Classes Start March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 Essential Books for Young Chinese Language Learners

4 Essential Books for Young Chinese Language Learners

Hong Kong to Give HK$10,000 to Every Resident Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Hong Kong to Give HK$10,000 to Every Resident Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

This Handy 5-in-1 Converter is the Ultimate Tech Device

This Handy 5-in-1 Converter is the Ultimate Tech Device

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: China Bans Wildlife Trade and Consumption

CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: China Bans Wildlife Trade and Consumption

Man Cooks 200 Free Meals Daily for Medical Staff in Wuhan

Man Cooks 200 Free Meals Daily for Medical Staff in Wuhan

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.