  1. home
  2. Articles

5 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

By That's, February 21, 2020

0 0

Winter is officially here and we all know what that means. Cold season is officially upon us. Fortunately, fruit is here to save the day. Stay healthy this year by getting your doctor-recommended daily dose of fresh fruit and produce. thMart has you covered with these tasty items, which can be delivered straight to your doorstep in bulk right now.

1. Sichuan Strawberries (1.5-2.5kg)

RMB69-85

6 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now
Image via thMart

Add a touch of sweetness to your day with these delightful strawberries, grown in the Daliang Mountains of Sichuan province. They’re perfect for adding in smoothies and fruit salads, or on their own. Order a 1.5- or 2.5-kilogram pack on thMart right now starting from just RMB69.

6 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

6 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now
Images via thMart

2. Shanxi Kiwis (2.25kg)

RMB39

Kiwi
Image via thMart

Kiwis are rich in flavor and packed with plenty of nutrients. They’re also extremely delicious! Order a 2.25-kilogram set of juicy kiwis for just RMB39 right now on thMart. Your order will be delivered within 48 hours.

Kiwi

Kiwi

Kiwi
Images via thMart

3. Mexican Avocados (6 Pieces)

RMB37.80

Mexican Avocado
Image via thMart

Your avocado craving can be satisfied even in China with these awesome avocados. Avocados are full of nutrition so you can start your day right and stay healthy even during the cold season. Spread it on toast, slice it in a sandwich or mixed it with lime and garlic in a guacamole, these avocados won’t let you down. And right now, you can get six of these Mexican-imported avocados for just RMB37.80.

Mexican Avocado

Mexican Avocado
Images via thMart

* The avocados will be delivered semi-ripened. To fully ripen them, simply place the avocados in a paper bag and store at room temperature until they become soft. After they’ve been fully ripened, you can place them in the refrigerator for three to five days. 

4. Aksu Sweetheart Apples (4kg)

RMB53.80

Aksu Sweetheart Apples
Image via thMart

Aksu Sweetheart Apples are a Xinjiang specialty. Sweet and crisp like a fresh winter morning, these apples will have you eating more than just your “apple a day.” Feel good about your snack choices when you choose one of these satisfyingly sweet apples instead of chips or candy. A 4-kilogram pack of sweetheart apples is only RMB53.80 on thMart.

Aksu Sweetheart Apples

Aksu Sweetheart Apples
Images via thMart

5. Papaya (4kg)

RMB36

Papaya
Image via thMart

Papaya is widely considered to be a super food, and it’s great for your digestive health. These delightful tree fruits are also an excellent source of vitamin C. 

Purchase a bulk order of this delicious, Guangdong-grown papaya starting from just RMB26 on thMart. Each 4-kilogram order comes with 4 to 6 large-sized papayas.*

Papaya
Image via thMart

* The papayas will be delivered slightly unripened. To fully ripen them, simply place the papayas in a paper bag and store at room temperature until they become soft. After they’ve been fully ripened, you can place them in the refrigerator for up to a week. 

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Top image via Pexels

more news

7 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

7 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

Can’t make it to the fruit stand? We’ve got you covered!

4 Fresh Fruits You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

4 Fresh Fruits You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

Can’t make it to the fruit stand? We’ve got you covered!

Fresh Fruits You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

Fresh Fruits You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

Can’t make it to the fruit stand? We’ve got you covered!

3 Tropical Fruits You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

Can’t make it to the fruit stand? We’ve got you covered!

Element Fresh Knockoff 'Fresh Element' Spotted in Vietnam

Same same but different.

These Drip Coffee Bags Are Buy-1-Get-1 Right Now!

Hey coffee enthusiasts, grab some imported drip blends from thMart right now!

Quarantine Cooking: Cocktail Edition with Logan R. Brouse

Mix these cocktails and pretend all is right in the world.

4 Easy & Instant Meal Ideas

Stuck at home for a self-quarantine? Here are some instant meal ideas.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll Surpasses 2,000

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

Canton Fair Venue Suspends Activities Due to Coronavirus

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

Learning Chinese Made Fun with These Bilingual Picture Books!

7 Tips to Help Fight Those Frequent Flyer Blues

7 Tips to Help Fight Those Frequent Flyer Blues

5 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

5 Fresh Fruits & Produce You Can Order in Bulk Right Now

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast for Hubei!

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast for Hubei!

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

5 Takeaways from AmCham Survey on Coronavirus Impact in South China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.