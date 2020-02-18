  1. home
  2. Articles

These Drip Coffee Bags Are Buy-1-Get-1 Right Now!

By That's, February 18, 2020

0 0

Looking to switch up your morning coffee routine? Shanghai-based coffee specialists ONTHEGO present you coffee enthusiasts with imported drip blends, available on thMart right now. 

The ‘Wild Yirga’ drip coffee blend is made with raw imported materials from Ethiopia. Each specialty drip coffee bag features notes of passion fruit, strawberry and tangerine-flavored — a mix that is sure to be a delightful addition to your morning coffee routine. 

Coffee

Coffee
Images via thMart

From now until February 29, 2020, get 10 bags for the price of five delivered to your doorstep for only RMB50.

thMart WeChat Mini Program

thMart is a one-stop online shopping platform that lets customers buy a range of products seamlessly, from anywhere, on the go, with shipping available across China. And now you can order your favorite items easily from WeChat with our brand new Mini Program!

Scan the code below to start using the thMart WeChat Mini Program.

thMart Mini Program

For business opportunities, please email us at thmart@urbanatomy.com.

Cover image via Pexels

thMart editor's pick Online Shopping E-commerce deals Delivery Coffee imported food

more news

Quarantine Cooking: Cocktail Edition with Logan R. Brouse

Quarantine Cooking: Cocktail Edition with Logan R. Brouse

Mix these cocktails and pretend all is right in the world.

4 Easy & Instant Meal Ideas

4 Easy & Instant Meal Ideas

Stuck at home for a self-quarantine? Here are some instant meal ideas.

Order Chinese Craft Gin and Help the Pangolins

Order Chinese Craft Gin and Help the Pangolins

With every bottle sold Shanghai9 and Crimson Pangolin are RMB10 to Save Vietnam's Wildlife.

Veggie Mama's Vegan Meatless Loaf Recipe

Another great recipe from China-based foodie and former Shanghai restaurateur Lindsey Fine (aka Veggie Mama).

All Restaurants in Guangzhou Suspend Dine-In Service

Guangzhou and various districts in Shenzhen, Foshan and Zhongshan have suspended dine-in service.

Quarantine Cooking: 3 Nourishing Veggie Mama Soup Recipes

We turned to our very own Veggie Mama for some vegan soup ideas.

How to Order Takeout on China's Ele.me Food Delivery App

We give you a quick guide to one of China’s ‘Big Two’ in the food delivery world.

Ultimate Guide to Home Deliveries During Coronavirus Outbreak

Stay safe indoors while still getting ahold of necessary goods.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: No New Confirmed Cases in Guangzhou

20 Coronavirus Memes So You Can Laugh in the Face of Death

Jackass' Coronavirus Prank Forces Plane to Turn Around

Canton Fair Venue Suspends Activities Due to Coronavirus

Find Out if You've Traveled With a Coronavirus Patient

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Shanghai Schools to Remain Closed, Online Classes Start March 2

Shanghai Schools to Remain Closed, Online Classes Start March 2

These Drip Coffee Bags Are Buy-1-Get-1 Right Now!

These Drip Coffee Bags Are Buy-1-Get-1 Right Now!

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: No New Confirmed Cases in Guangzhou

CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES: No New Confirmed Cases in Guangzhou

Quarantine Cooking: Cocktail Edition with Logan R. Brouse

Quarantine Cooking: Cocktail Edition with Logan R. Brouse

Shanghai Fashion Week Postponed Due to Coronavirus

Shanghai Fashion Week Postponed Due to Coronavirus

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.