Ultimate Guide to Home Deliveries During Coronavirus Outbreak

With the number of newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus continuing to rise on the Chinese mainland, it’s hard to deny that venturing outside has become more of a nuisance as of late.

Recently, government authorities have been actively telling people to avoid leaving the house (少出门) and gathering in groups (不要聚会). In Jiangsu’s Changzhou, a video of a police officer telling residents in a neighborhood to “avoid going outside, don’t gather, if you go outside wear a mask,” went viral online, with the officer announcing the orders in Mandarin, Changzhou dialect, English and Japanese. The area is said to have a relatively big expat community, according to CCTV.

Aside from Wuhan and Hubei province, where the virus has spread the most, major Chinese cities such as Hangzhou in Zhejiang province were placed under a lockdown that went into effect on February 4, according to South China Morning Post. The report noted that only one person per household could leave their residence every two days in three of the city’s districts. However, some companies resumed work yesterday, February 10, Hangzhou Daily reported.

Needless to say, everyone is being encouraged to remain indoors to stay safe. And with delivery platforms like Meituan, Ele.me, Hema, SF Express and more operating during this period, there’s a way to avoid leaving the building while still getting ahold of necessary goods.



Click on the links below for guides on how to order takeout and groceries, among other things, from different online delivery platforms:

