2 Relaxing Trips to Southern Anhui Province You Can Book Right Now

Huangshan (Yellow Mountain) is a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in southern Anhui province. Often featured in traditional Chinese paintings and literature, this area is famous for its uniquely-shaped peaks, twisted pine trees and swirling mist. It is a popular destination for those seeking an escape from city life. An added perk is that it’s easy to get to from both Shanghai and Hangzhou.



In summer, the area is often packed with tourists but winter is magical in Huangshan because there are far fewer visitors and the wildlife viewing is outstanding. In the crisp air, see the stunning snow-covered mountains and marvel at the magnificent sunsets and sunrises.



If you’re looking for a relaxing winter getaway, here are two new China travel deals you can book right now.*

Starting from RMB1,488 for 2 Nights



Discover the natural beauty of Huangshan’s gorgeous winter scenery with this fantastic travel package. This deal gets you a two-night stay at the Huangshan Yee Choi Hotel starting from just RMB1,488.





Situated in the foothills of Huangshan at the center of Tangkou Town, Yee Choi Hotel is just a few minutes’ drive from the mountain’s south gate. After a long day of sightseeing, guests can relax in the hotel’s Japanese-style hot spring.



This package includes complimentary Chinese and Western buffet breakfasts, dinner vouchers, limousine pickup service and access to the hot springs. Upgrade to the deluxe suite for just RMB800, which gets you additional VIP benefits.



This package is valid from now until March 31, 2020.

Starting from RMB1,399 Per Room



With its intoxicating combination of lake and ancient village views, the Shilili Fan Honeymoon Chengkan Yongxin Hostel is an iconic place to stay. Each room offers an intriguing mix of the ancient and modern: painted beams, carved wooden panels, stylish marble accents and contemporary minimalist furniture.





Venture outside and you will find a confluence of Chinese cultures, tastes and aesthetics in a village dating back to Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). Wander on the winding and twisting lanes, be awed by the Hui-style architecture and treat your taste buds with delicious local snacks. This is one of the best-kept hidden gems in Anhui province.



This package includes complimentary breakfast for two people, a set meal for two, welcome gifts and two admission tickets for the Chengkan Village.



This travel package is valid now until March 15, 2019.



