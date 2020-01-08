  1. home
  2. Articles

PHOTOS: First Snow of 2020 Turns Beijing into Winter Wonderland

By Herlina Liu, January 8, 2020

0 0

On Monday, January 6, Beijing residents were delighted to discover they had woken up to a winter wonderland as most parts of the city were blanketed in white after a heavy snowfall throughout the previous night. 

The magical landscape prompted lots of fun and frolicking in the snow as Beijingers took to the streets to snap photos of the beautiful scenes. Below are some of our favorite shots from the first snow of the decade. 

WechatIMG15-1.jpeg
Image via @mr.ajkk/Instagram

WechatIMG16-1.jpeg

Image via @baker_kong/Instagram

WechatIMG9.jpeg
Image via @何运晨Yancy/Weibo

WechatIMG17.jpeg
Image via @gloooria_w/Instagram

WechatIMG15.jpeg

Image via @楠N0509/Weibo

WechatIMG18.jpeg
Image via @sakura_luo/Instagram

WechatIMG19.jpeg
Image via @monica_jingyi/Instagram

WechatIMG12.jpeg
Image via @国家博物馆/Weibo

WechatIMG201.jpeg
Image via @zengcheng06/Instagram

WechatIMG21.jpeg
Image via @katherine5876/Instagram

WechatIMG22.jpeg

Image via @chenzims/Instagram

WechatIMG231.jpeg
Image via @mr.fordzz/Instagram

WechatIMG24.jpeg

Image via @tangoyx/Instagram

WechatIMG16-2-2.jpeg

Image via @挚瑷晨晨/Weibo

[Cover image via Unsplash]

Snow Beijing winter New Years 2020 2020

more news

3 Essential Items to Keep Your Place Warm and Comfy This Winter

3 Essential Items to Keep Your Place Warm and Comfy This Winter

Brace yourself for chilly temperatures with these must-have home appliances.

15 Tricks to Keep Your Apartment Warm During the Winter in China

15 Tricks to Keep Your Apartment Warm During the Winter in China

A list of ways to save yourself from the chilly winter months.

Beijing Vows for Smoke-Free Winter Olympics in 2022

Beijing Vows for Smoke-Free Winter Olympics in 2022

Together with Tianjin and Zhangjiakou, the city hopes to carry on its legacy of the smoke-free regulations from the 2008 Summer Olympics.

6 Exciting Sex Toys for Women

Heat up your bedroom time with these vibrators and other sexy accessories.

Explore the Real-Life World of ‘Avatar’ on This Zhangjiajie Tour

The holiday season is in full swing, which means it’s time to start planning for your next getaway.

3 Chilean Wines Under ¥200

Fantastic Chilean wines to share for a relaxing evening.

Spotlight: John Low, Co-founder of Laguarda.Low

Laguarda.Low is an international architecture firm that is no stranger to rapid development in China.

2 Relaxing China Trips You Can Book Right Now

The holiday season is in full swing, which means it's time to start planning for your next getaway.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Week in History: China's First Post-Cultural Revolution Advert

Get Your Tickets to the F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

Bruce Lee’s Daughter Sues Chinese Fast Food Chain

Alipay Uses Awesome Graphics to Show How Much You Spent Last Year

3 New China Albums to Listen to This Month

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

6 Exciting Sex Toys for Women

6 Exciting Sex Toys for Women

Get Your Tickets to the F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

Get Your Tickets to the F1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai

US Embassy in Beijing Issues Alert Due to Middle East Tensions

US Embassy in Beijing Issues Alert Due to Middle East Tensions

Explore the Real-Life World of ‘Avatar’ on This Zhangjiajie Tour

Explore the Real-Life World of ‘Avatar’ on This Zhangjiajie Tour

PHOTOS: First Snow of 2020 Turns Beijing into Winter Wonderland

PHOTOS: First Snow of 2020 Turns Beijing into Winter Wonderland

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives

Get the App. Your essential China city companion.