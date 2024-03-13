21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Feeling lucky? Dive into the green and gold of St. Patrick's Day with our ultimate guide to all the craic and celebrations happening across Beijing!

The GPA GLOBAL Kidz with Heart Mini Olympics



The 11th Annual Kidz with Heart Mini Olympics, powered by GPA GLOBAL, is making a comeback on March 16 2024, at Shen Wai International School (SWIS). Kids from 5-11 years old from across Shenzhen will represent their home countries, in a variety of sporting activities, while raising money to help impoverished children in China reach out for a better tomorrow.



March 16, 8am - 1pm

Shen Wai International School, No.29 Baishi San Road, Nanshan

The 28th Edition of Francophonie Month in South China



As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports. Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!



Until the end of April 2024

32 Amazing Art Shows This March in Shenzhen



Dive into a world of creativity and inspiration this March in Shenzhen! Our curated event guide showcases the most exciting art shows happening in the city. From contemporary masterpieces to avant-garde installations, there's something for every art enthusiast!



Food & Drink

Sake Challenge

March Special at The POET - Enjoy a two-hour sake extravaganza featuring 21 varieties, unlimited and unrestricted! Explore and savor each unique flavor to your heart's content. From crisp to bold, there's something for every palate. Indulge in the ultimate sake tasting experience now!



March 13 - 31, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18098965346

The POET, B2/24, C Future City, Zhongzhou Bay, Futian

COA Takeover at Bar Choice



On the night of March 14, Bar Choice is set to host a major event where the entire venue will be taken over by the renowned COA team, ranked among Asia's top 50 bars. For just one night, experience the exceptional service, cocktails, and cuisine offered by COA, right here at Bar Choice.



March 14, 6.30pm - 1am

For Reservations: +86-19925259260

Bar Choice, L1-14 Meiyou Park, No.3 Antuoshan Road, Xiangmihu, Futian

Happy Hours at il Faro



With just RMB100, you can enjoy the freedom of choice with two glasses of your favorite beverages! Select from our range of classic cocktails, rich red wine, refreshing white wine, or festive sparkling wine.



Available from March 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2689 1084 / +86-17796362324

il Faro, 103B, Building 1, Nanhai Yiku, Xinghua Road, Shekou Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

The Dutch & Belgium Borrel

Join us this Friday at Brass House for The Dutch & Belgium Borrel! Enjoy free snacks, make new connections, and soak in the great vibes. Don't miss out on this opportunity to mingle and have a fantastic time!



March 15, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian

BritCham Saturday Brunch



BritCham's quartly-held Saturday brunch is coming to Shenzhen! What would be more relaxing than a Saturday brunch in the early spring! We know you will need some time to sit down for a cozy time to catch up with family and friends. Buffet and free flow drinks will be presented to you to kick-start a cozy Saturday, and a lucky draw you shouldn't miss. It is all about connecting.



March 16, 11.30am - 2.30pm

For Reservations: +86-18124293591

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Avenue, Nanshan

Cooking Class at Alla Torre



Do you want to learn how to make authentic Italian pizza from a professional team? To interact with new people, drink wonderful wine and eat delicious cheese, participate in a quiz, and win interesting prizes! Reserve your seat, it's limited!



March 16, 3pm - 5pm

For Reservations: WeChat lifeisjourney00

Alla Torre Italian Pizzeria, Area B, Sea World, No.1128 Wanghai Road, Nanshan

Mesa Chef's Table

Experience the taste of Latin American feast! Join us at Mesa Casa Latina on March 17, from 12noon to 10pm, for an unforgettable culinary journey crafted by acclaimed chefs Abel Ortiz Alvarez and Ricardo Chaneton. Indulge in the flavors of Peru and Venezuela as each dish tells a unique story of the rich South American heritage.



Price: RMB768/2 Persons

March 17, 12noon - 10pm

For Reservations: +86-18922841771

Mesa Casa Latina, L103, 1/F，Mix Cate，Sun Gang Street, Luohu

People's Pint



Enjoy a special offer on selected beer at ONLY RMB30!



Monday to Sunday, before 8pm

For Reservations: +86755-8656 6932

Bionic Brew, No.41 Zhongshan East Street, Nantou Ancient City, Nanshan

Holi Shenzhen Festival of Colors



Holi celebration by The Crazy Coconut! With authentic Indian food by Masala Bites!



Price: Early Bird Discounted (First 30 people to buy) at RMB108; Advance discounted (Next 50 people to buy) at RMB128; Late Buy tickets (120 Tickets available) at RMB148; Door tickets at RMB188; After party, free to join, 9pm until late.

March 23, 3pm - late

For Reservations: WeChat PandoraParties

The Crazy Coconut, Building A, Phase I, Innovation Technology Plaza, No.29 Tairan Fourth Road, Futian

The Festival of Colors



The biggest international HOLI event "The Festival of colors" is being organized once again in Futian District Shenzhen. Events highlights:



Kids under 10 years are free entry.

200kg Organic Indian Holi colors arranged.

Drinks counter by TAAL restaurant.

Food counter by Masala Bites.

DJ VJ from Hong Kong is coming.

March 24, 11am - 5pm

For Reservations: +86-18576610375

Xiangmihu Lingguan Sports Center, No.1090 Hongli West Road, Futian

Hangover Brunch



"Qué pasa, amigos? Ready for un pinche evento chingón on April 21? Join us for "The Hangover Brunch" at Tequila Coyotes, where Los Cuatro Amigos are teaming up an epic 8 hands brunch! Chef Abel from Chullschick in Hong Kong, Chef Alex Fargas from La Paloma in Hong Kong, Chef Beto from La Lupita in Bangkok, and the incredible Neto Trevino from Tequila Coyotes in Shenzhen are joining forces. They're fusing Mexican, Peruvian, and Spanish flavors for a mouthwatering experience.



Price: RMB398

April 21, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan

Music

Live Music at Cafe Society



Join us for live music at Cafe Society every Friday and Saturday night! Enjoy live music from 8pm to 0.30am, followed by an after-party with a DJ from 0.30am to 3am.



Every Friday and Saturday from 8pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian

The Freak-Out Club



At The Freak-Out Club we play the best Indie and Alternative records ever made. It’s that simple! From Nirvana to New Order, and from The Velvet Underground to The Human League, if alternative music is your thing, be sure to join us at The Freak-Club, where the guitars reign supreme, the synths sparkle and kick-ass songs are all that matters.



March 16, from 10pm

For Reservations: +86-13265401741

CLUBWHY, Atrium, Shenzhen Wenheyou, No.3002 Jiefang Road, Luohu

Arts

The Glory of Ink Painting



The exhibition presents nearly 106 works by 52 contemporary artists, including 20 pieces created by 14 artists from Hong Kong and Macao, China.



Until April 26, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Different Cycles from Eras United by a Single Paintbrush



The exhibition will showcase 118 paintings created by artist Lando from the 1960s to the present day. These paintings exhibit a range of styles, from abstract to figurative, and explore themes such as landscapes, portraits, flowers, butterflies, animals, motherly love, and cyclists, among others.



Until May 16, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Lifestyle

Crosstalk Show

TakeOut Comedy's hot new 'Crosstalk Show' is back! This time around with have two Americans that couldn't be any more opposite! Join the fun as both Dwight Wozich and Mr. Ryan hit the stage simultaneously for one incredibly entertaining night!What is a Crosstalk Show? Crosstalk is one of the original forms of live comedy in China. TakeOut Comedy has taken this concept and has adapted it to English speaking audiences. East meets West at this cross-culture comedy show!



March 15, 2024

For Reservations: WeChat kickit2016

The Flames, Metro Exit A, Bar Street, Sea World, Nanshan

Design Shenzhen



Discover the allure of world-class design at the second edition of "Design Shenzhen"! From March 21 to 24, immerse yourself in a captivating showcase of design masterpieces from around the globe at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center.



March 21 - 24, 2024

Shenzhen Convention ＆Exhibition Center, Jintian Road, by Binhe Avenue, Futian

