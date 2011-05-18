  1. home
More Events Added to Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

By That's Shanghai, April 30, 2024

It's that time of year once again, when That’s Shanghai and Urban Family take over Green City in Jinqiao for our Annual Family Festival. This year's theme is Family Sport Carnival!

Weixin-Image_20240423170826.jpg

Taking place on the weekend of May 18-19, Green City is a huge outdoor area with a field that covers some 15,000 square meters, and is the center of community activities, accommodating up to 10,000 people at a time.

Weixin-Image_20240423165849.jpg

Last year, we enjoyed a weekend of glorious sunshine and super fun activities. Check out a video of it below...

The event will be packed with all sorts of exciting activities, from music to sport to delicious treats from Shanghai’s favorite restaurants.

Last week we revealed our Mini Olympics Section, Bouncy Castle Area, Warrior Obstacle Race & Wilderness Zone, Music & Performances, as well as the delicious Food & Drink that will be on offer. Click the link below to hear about those.

READ MORE: Tickets Now On Sale for Our Fun-Filled Family Carnival!

Well there's even more! We'll also have...

Parent-Child Yoga

Weixin-Image_20240430180943.jpg

Enjoy a parent-child yoga session led by experienced instructors. Through parent-child yoga, enhance emotional bonding through natural stretching of joints and breathing exercises.

Experience the harmony and understanding between parent and child, fostering not only emotional connections, but also promoting healthy and joyful exercise together.

There will be one session each day:

  • Sat May 18, 11-11.50am

  • Sun May 19, 3.30-4.20pm

Baby Olympics

unnamed.jpg

As well as our Mini Olympics for the kids, we have a Baby Olympics for the infants. Have a blast on the big lawn, with challenging yet carefully crafted fun exclusively for the little cuties!

Frisbee Doodling + Throwing Contest

shutterstock_1106108420-scaled.jpg

Unleash creativity and enhance your children's motor skills by decorating their very own frisbee, and then take part in various playful activities, all while having fun and laughing!

Dynamic Family Spinning Competition

CLDT_1_web_Spin_and_Go_photo_credit_Hale_Production_Studios__3_.jpg

Compete in a tailor-made family spinning competition that challenges the coordination and cooperation between parents and children!

Curling Competition

AF4T0466.JPG

Join the lawn curling competition, with a special sheet, meaning you can play this winter sport all year round!

Mini Table Tennis Tournament

ping-pong-kids-768x512.jpg

What could be better than playing ping pong in the summer sunshine. Join our al fresco table tennis tournament, where speed, technique, and coordination come together. 

Free Gifts!

Weixin-Image_20240430181501.jpg

We've prepared gifts worth over RMB40,000 for all the children. Join the event to receive small gifts, interactive giveaways, and lucky prize draws including key chains, mugs, kids' balance bikes, summer blankets, outdoor water bottles, mini forest face towels, cream tissues, bath oils, shampoo, and more!

Tickets

Tickets to all the above fun are just RMB100 a day per adult – kids under 1.5m tall are completely free!

Oh, and that price also includes two RMB10 vouchers to purchase food and drink.

Get yours now by scanning the QR on the poster below:

Weixin-Image_20240423170826.jpg

