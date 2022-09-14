1 New COVID Case, Orange Typhoon Alert Issued

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 0 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, September 14.

The case, who lives in Minhang, is a student from another province who had come to Shanghai to study, and tested positive during central quarantine.

Typhoon Muifa means business...

Shanghai Central Meteorological Station updated its typhoon warning signal from yellow to orange – the second highest in a four-tier system – as of 4pm today, as Typhoon Muifa makes landfall in Zhejiang Province and heads directly for Shanghai.

Train and flight services have been suspended as a precaution against Muifa's downpours and strong winds.



Airlines said they were cancelling all flights at Hongqiao Airport between 3pm today, Wednesday, and 2pm tomorrow, Thursday, while at Pudong Airport all flights will be grounded from 10am today to 2pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, train services in the Yangtze River Delta region, include departures to Beijing, have been suspended, China Railway Shanghai Group announced. Ships have also been evacuated from the Yangtze Estuary.

Besides flight, train and ship suspension, authorities have asked related departments to halt operations of schools, tourist attractions and other enterprises if necessary.

Muifa is currently traveling northwest – and directly for us – at a speed of about 10-15 kilometers per hour, with winds of over 150 kilometers per hour at its center, and its force gradually increasing as it moves and makes landfall.

