​Mr. Emil Leung Appointed MD of The Langham Shanghai, Xintiandi

Mr. Emil Leung has been appointed the Managing Director of The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi since January 2022, and Regional Vice President – Operations, The Langham Hotels and Resorts, China.

A graduate of the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Mr. Leung has approximately 30 years' expertise in the operation and administration of several hotels across the globe.

Before joining The Langham Hotels and Resorts, he spent 20 years working with Shangri-La Group, which included assignments in China, Singapore and other locations across the world.

Since joining The Langham Hotels and Resorts in 2017, he has held several positions including Managing Director of Cordis Beijing Capital Airport and Cordis Shanghai Hongqiao, and Cluster Managing Director Cordis Shanghai.

In August 2021, it was announced that he had been promoted to Regional Vice President – Operations, Cordis Hotels & Resorts.

Under Mr. Leung’s leadership, M’ing Court – Chinese restaurant of Cordis, Shanghai, Hongqiao, was was awarded one star by Michelin and listed on Black Pearl Restaurant Guide for three years consecutively, elevating Cordis brand’s recognition to a different level.

In 2014, Mr. Leung was awarded Best General Manager of the Year by the Golden Pillow Award. And in the same year, he received an Outstanding General Manager award by Golden Leader Award.

He was also one of the Best General Managers of China at the 10th China Hotel Starlight Awards in 2015.

Most recently, he was listed Top Eight General Manager of the Year by The Stelliers Greater China 2021.

Mr. Emil Leung has always led his team with a rigorous style of customer service to build exceptional guest experience. He is devoted to further upgrading the Langham brand’s recognition and the creation of more exceptional commercial successes of The Langham Hotels and Resorts in China.

As the flagship hotel of the Langham Hotels & Resorts in China, The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi lies in the well-known fashion and leisure district of Shanghai, close to the Huaihai Road shopping street, surrounded by luxury boutiques, trendy international restaurants, popular bars and historical Shanghai architecture while having easy access to transportation.

Blending old-world charm with modern amenities, the 28-storey hotel offers 357 elegant rooms, 41 of which are suites, creating an enchanting luxury experience.

The hotel features the signature Michelin restaurant T’ang Court, the all-day international restaurant Cachet, the Lobby Lounge that serves Langham's signature afternoon tea and the outdoor terrace Al Fresco for evening drinks.

Guests can also indulge in treatments at Chuan Spa, which features a philosophy of traditional Chinese medicine, or pamper themselves in the indoor pool and 24-hour gym. 2 modern and high-ceiling grand ballrooms and additional 6 large meeting room spaces can be tailored to high-level events and meetings.





The Langham Hotels & Resorts



The Langham Hotels & Resorts is the perfect blend of modern sophistication and classic glamour, known for its exclusive pink elements, attentive service, contemporary art collection and award-winning culinary choices. Since the opening of The Langham, London in 1865, the brand has continued its distinctive British heritage, creating exceptional stays for guests in London, New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hefei, Haikou, Ningbo, Haining, Xiamen and Changsha.