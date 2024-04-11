21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Special Canton Fair Experience at YUE

Experience the essence of modern Cantonese cuisine at Yue, conveniently located next to the Canton Fair Exhibition Hall. As the nearest black pearl restaurant to the Canton Fair Complex, we're your ideal dining destination during the China Import and Export Fair. At Yue, we blend traditional Cantonese flavors with innovative cooking techniques to create a unique culinary experience. Join us and discover the rich cultural heritage of Cantonese cuisine reimagined for the modern palate.



For more information, please contact "Yue·Modern Cantonese Cuisine" customer service: Tel/WeChat, +86-19927576951

Yue·Modern Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang East Road, Haizhu

InterNations Guangzhou Caribbean Night

Welcome to InterNations Guangzhou Caribbean Night at Three Little Birds - the first and only Caribbean restaurant that just got awarded “Latin American Restaurant of the Year” by That’s Guangzhou! The ticket includes one welcome drink in TLB, discounted coupons for each guest, a discounted food menu with Caribbean dish options, a DJ with Caribbean music & dance floor, a lucky draw, a Caribbean vibe, and one after-party drink in Ginstar Huangpu! Great chance to meet expats in Guangzhou!



April 13, from 8.30pm

For Reservations: +86-19129289807

Three Little Birds, LG1, Four Seas Walk, No.388 Hanxi Avenue East, Panyu

Disney in Concert a Magical Celebration



Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscope of animation, color, and music, as they blend harmoniously to create a mesmerizing spectacle—a celebration like no other. Join us as we embark on a journey to discover our own magical melody, weaving a tapestry of dreams and vibrant experiences. Don't miss out on this extraordinary celebration!



April 30, 2024

Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, No.259 Dongfeng Middle Road, Yuexiu

Baby Shark Live! The Hidden Treasure



Popular worldwide, the Baby Shark series introduces irreplaceable international animated characters that children love. The whole family can sing a few lines of the magic melody. A story that sparks the imagination "Baby Shark... doo doo..." A strange and unknown treasure hunt that unlocks a new ocean adventure!



Price: RMB100 - 493

April 27, 3pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Avenue, Tianhe

The 18th Festival Croisements Kicks Off in South China

Throughout the 2024 Festival Croisements, South China will be treated to an array of cultural projects, showcasing the extensive collaboration between France and China in the region. Some of these projects are highlighted as key initiatives for the 2024 Sino-France Cultural Tourism Year. During this extensive period, over 400 captivating events are scheduled to take place across 31 cities nationwide. These events will span various artistic disciplines, including visual arts, craft design, performing arts, music, film, digital technology, literature, and philosophical contemplation.



Until December 2024

The 28th Edition of Francophonie Month in South China



As we anticipate the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the 28th edition of Francophonie Month is themed around sports. Over twenty exciting activities will take place in various cities across China, welcoming curious members of the public, French learners, Francophones, and Francophile culture enthusiasts to participate, compete, explore, and travel. With different tastes, desires, and talents, there's something for everyone to enjoy!



Until the end of April 2024

23 Amazing Art Shows This March in Guangzhou

Food & Drink

Orstrich Egg Decorating



Join The Goat for a fun-filled day of egg painting and family activities on April 14 from 12noon to 4pm! Let your creativity shine as you decorate eggs together with your children. While you're here, enjoy a delicious kids' lunch and have your faces painted with vibrant designs. Admission is RMB150 per person. Don't miss out on this exciting event for the whole family!



April 14, 12noon - 4pm

The Goat, LG1, Four Seas Walk, No.388 Hanxi Avenue East, Panyu

For Reservations: +86-18022326676

Canton Fair Guest Exclusive

This is an exclusive offer for Canton Fair participants! Enjoy unlimited highballs at the incredible price of RMB99 per person, Sunday through Thursday from 7pm to 2am. It's the perfect way to unwind after a busy day at the fair, and it's available only to Canton Fair guests.



Every Sunday through Thursday until May 5, 7pm - 2am (next day)

For Reservations: +86-13316218804

Spin, Shop 101, No.112-118 Donghu Road, Yuexiu

Welcome to Canton Fair at Coco's



A special deal for the Canton Fair attendees: enjoy 15% off with a valid pass!



April 15 - May 5, 2024

For Reservations:+8620-8957 2686

Coco’s Party Bar, B08, Pearl River Party Pier, No.118 Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

Whisky Academy at The Happy Monk



BREAKING NEWS!! WHISKEY ACADEMY is coming back on April 16! Join The Happy Monk and Wild Turkey to learn how to taste whiskey, meet new friends and, most importantly, have fun!



Price: Early Bird, RMB138; Regular, RMB168

April 16, from 8pm

For Reservations: +86-15920413629

The Happy Monk Lumina, Unit 12-14, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

Cantonese French Wine Dinner

Exciting news to cheer you up on the first working day: F5 X GZ Food Stall will co-organize a fantastic "Cantonese French Wine Dinner" at their beautiful restaurant at Party Pier. You will enjoy well-selected wines, food, nice views, and warm company while learning wine-pairing knowledge and meeting like-minded friends!



Special price for F5 members: RMB388/pax before April 15

April 18, 2024

Restaurant Reservations: +86-18127816704

GZ Food Stalls, 4/F & 5/F, Area B, Pearl River Party Pier, No.118 Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

InterNations Guangzhou: A Journey to Uruguay



Welcome to InterNations Guangzhou: A Journey to Uruguay at Gail’s for a fun evening with Uruguayan cuisine and music! The entrance ticket includes three hours of free flow with Uruguayan Wine, Beer, and Lime Tea, a dinner buffet with seven Uruguayan dishes, Uruguayan music, a lucky draw to win restaurant vouchers, Uruguayan wine, and crystal!



April 19, from 7pm

For Reservations: +86-13711592586

Gail's American Cuisine & Bar, Unit 102, No.27 Huali Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Mixology x Fat Boi



GF's first Passion Workshop in 2024! Get ready to stir, shake, and sip with Fatboi Cocktail Bar!



April 20, 2024

For Reservations: +86-18802031397

Fat Boi Cocktail Bar, No.60 Guanghe Road, Tianhe

Community

Evening Social

Register to vote and enjoy a BOGO happy hour at 13 Factories on Wednesday, April 17! Text Lizconsin on WeChat to RSVP, or simply drop by. Ready to get involved?



April 17, from 6.30pm

For Reservations at 13 Factories: +8620-3884 9230

To Register for the event: WeChat Lizconsin

13 Factories, No.121 Huasui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Music



Charming French Musical at Guangzhou Opera House

This musical was created in 2003 based on Moliere's plays and is set in an eternal Spain, combining the sensuality of Andalusian music with flamenco dance. Tang Huang, a young aristocrat with demonic beauty, unleashed his passion: a cruel tempter who aroused the desires of some and attracted the hatred of others. In a duel, he coldly killed the commander, a person he had offended. Therefore, Tang Huang was cursed. Here, he is destined to love, and love will mark his downfall. A new and sincere passion will be born with Maria, a naive sculptor who promises to another.



April 12 - 14, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-3839 2888

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Opera and Fantasy



For this special Music Season, enjoy classic opera pieces such as "Quel guardoil cavaliere" from Gaetano Donizetti's opera "Don Pasquale," "Casta Diva" from Vincenzo Bellini's opera "Norma," and "Mercè, dilette amiche" from Giuseppe Verdi's opera "I Vespri Siciliani."



April 13, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-8735 3869

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Road, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

You've Inhaled My Air



Experience the magic of live music like never before at the upcoming Rolling Stone Band event, in collaboration with Air Brain Records.



April 14, 2024

For Tickets: +8620-3873 0109

Rock House, Bldg No. 2-8, Yangcheng Creative Industrial Park, No.315 Huangpu Avenue Middle, Tianhe

April Rain China Tour 2024



As spring returns and the earth rejuvenates in April, it's a season of renewal and reunions. This April, April Rain will embark on a new round of tours across China.



April 14, 2024

SYGH Livehouse, No.11 Haizhu Tongchuanghui Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu

Lifestyle



GF Spring Swap Party

Join GF's next Community Swap on April 21! It is a perfect way to rid yourself of no longer-used items. Afternoon activities include:



Swap women's and men's clothing, shoes, accessories, and books

Left-over items will be donated to charitable /sustainable organizations

Enjoy an eco-friendly event with GF

Ticket gets you one drink and snacks

April 21, 3.30pm - 5.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13380034331

Upside Down Cafe, 1/F, Block N, Yihongxuan, Regal Riviera Garden, Haizhu

Festival Iberoamericano de Cine 2024



The Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou is pleased to announce that the Ibero-American Film Festival will resume on April 11, 2024. The festival is jointly organized by the 13 Consulates General of Ibero-American countries in Guangzhou: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador, Spain, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Venezuela, and Uruguay.



Every Thursday, from April 11, 2024 until July 11, 2024, from 6.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-2208 1540

Consulate General of Mexico in Guangzhou, 20/F, Teem Tower, No.208 Tianhe North Road, by Tiyu West Road, Tianhe

