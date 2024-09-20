  1. home
The Color Run™ Shanghai Postponed to October 26

By T+ Tickets, September 20, 2024

Unfortunately, The Color Run™ Shanghai has been pushed back to October 26 due to typhoon season.

We understand this change may cause inconvenience, and we wish to provide the following clarifications to those who bought their tickets on our T+ platform:

  • All purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled event on October 26, 2024. No further action is required on your part.

  • Refund Requests: If you are unable to attend the event on October 26, you may request a refund by emailing us by September 27, 2024 on marketing@thatsmags.com. Refunds will be processed within 7-15 working days via the original payment method. Participants who have already collected their race kits may keep them as a souvenir and do not need to return.

  • Race Kit Pickup: For participants who have not yet collected their race kits, you may pick them up on October 26, 2024, at the event venue.

  • Event Schedule: The event will begin at 8am, and participants may attend any time slot throughout the day without being restricted to their original registered time.

We greatly appreciate your understanding. If you have any questions or need further assistance regarding the postponement, please feel free to contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com.

Now for the good news  if you missed out the first time, ticket sales are back open!

The Color Run™ Tickets Back on Sale

Weixin-Image_20240809135436.jpg

The Color Run™ is a five-kilometer, untimed event. At each kilometer mark, Color Runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder; participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race plastered in color.

Color Runners vary in demographics and reasons for running. With no winners or official times, The Color Run caters to everyone – first time runners to seasoned athletes.

More than half of participants are first-time 5K runners; The Color Run is proud to be a catalyst that inspires participants to live a more active lifestyle, on top of having fun!

Once the race is over, the fun continues at the after party, a larger-than-life party equipped with music, dancing, photo ops, activity booths and more massive color throws, which create millions of vivid color combinations.

Trust us, this is the best post-5K party on the planet!

Scan the QR code on the poster below to get your tickets:

Weixin-Image_20240920130659.jpg

Sat Oct 26, 9am, 10am, 2pm & 3pm; RMB238-468

Shanghai Sunland Park,  628 Qifan Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai 上海市浦东新区启帆路628号

