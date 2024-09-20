Zombies in Miami: Mexico's Mega Electronic Music Couple

The notion that names have a deeper meaning and powerful influence is a common belief in cultures around the world; the study of names has its own name – onomastics.

However, when it comes to the electronic duo Zombies in Miami, their name is far more misleading than informative.

Zombies in Miami are one of the most successful musical projects to come out of Mexico, but they have never been based in Miami – nor are they particularly fans of zombie flicks; they simply think the name sounds cool.

The project consists of an adorable couple – Cani and Jenouise – who describe their style as a rhythmic synth-driven house and techno hybrid.

Their music is a mishmash of epic builds, funny noises, and groovy progressions; their playful relationship is translated into an auditory experience in their lighthearted tracks, such as 'This is Not the End.'



Zombies in Miami playing HÖR



They are regulars at many of the top clubs in the world; they frequent Berghain/Panorama Bar, Robert Johnson, Fabric, Blitz, Good Room, and Vent, as well as massive festivals including Sonar, Fusion, Paradise City, Burning Man, and Mutek.

Their label, Creatures of the Night, has hosted a range of breakout artists, including Marie Montexier, Jennifer Loveless, THC, Lauer, ATA and many more.

We got the pair to give us some short snippets in response to some odd inquiries ahead of their upcoming weekend shows at Wigwam in Shanghai and Dada in Beijing.

Which zombie mythology to you guys follow? Do see them as a product of a virus, or as the undead reanimated by magic?

We don’t follow any mythology. We just pick from a few philosophies and ideas.

Zombies are the product of an ‘apocalyptic world,’ but we chose to instead bring the heat and happiness of Mexico to the dance floor.

As a couple, does getting in fights lead to novel production paths, or do you have the best ideas when you are in sync?

We definitely come up with the best ideas when we are sync. We don’t like fights. Peace and love amigos!

If you had to wear a matching outfit at a show, what would it be and why?

We have similar taste in outfits! So, it’s easy to match in clothes.

When it's hot, shorts are cool. We both like sneakers. We like similar colors.

So we don’t need to ask each other what we want to wear at any particular show.

What is a band/artist you share the most affection for?

Ladytron is one of both of our favorite bands ever. Both of us have different tastes, but similar ideas about music and life.

Have you been to China before? And if so, what was your favorite experience?

Yes! This is our second time in the country.

Of course, our favorite experience is the food. We are super fans of Chinese food – especially the Sichuan style dishes.

Also, the culture is beautiful! For us it is very special to come to China because we live so far from here.

What can people expect from your Shanghai show?

Lots of fun and people enjoying and dancing the zombie vibe! We can guarantee good music!

Zombies in Miami @ Wigwam

Fri Sep 20, 9pm-Late

Wigwam, LG1-02, 03A, 658 Zhaohua Lu, by Wuyi Lu, Changning District 昭化路658号LG1-02，03A, 近武夷路

[All images courtesy of Zombies in Miami]



