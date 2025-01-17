  1. home
T+ Tickets: Traditional Chinese Music, Canon + More!

By That's Shenzhen, January 17, 2025

Shuang Mian Yan Xun

Experience an extraordinary musical journey where tradition meets modernity. This concert blends ancient Chinese instruments like erhu, pipa, and sheng with Western counterparts such as cello, piano, and jazz drums, reimagining classics, pop hits, and cultural melodies. Celebrate oriental aesthetics and cultural fusion.

February 3, from 8pm

Shenzhen Poly Theatre, Poly Culture Square, Houhaibin Road, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路保利文化广场保利剧院

Canon Concert

Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of the Canon-themed concert this February, a month of love and hope. Featuring world-class musicians from top conservatories, the Unicorn Crossover Orchestra reimagines classical masterpieces, blending timeless elegance with modern charm for an unforgettable musical journey.

February 3, from 8pm

Bay Opera of Shenzhen, No.16 OH Bay, Baoxing Lu, Haibin Community, Xin'an Jie Dao, Bao'an 宝安区新安街道海滨社区宝兴路欢乐港湾16号

'Castle in the Sky' with Unicorn Crossover Orchestra

Step into the enchanting world of anime classics with a magical concert inspired by 'Castle in the Sky.' Let the Unicorn Crossover Orchestra transport you to a realm of imagination, where beloved characters and their heartwarming stories come to life through music. Relive the nostalgia and joy of timeless anime soundtracks in this unforgettable journey for all ages.

February 4, from 3pm

Shenzhen Poly Theatre, Poly Culture Square, Houhaibin Road, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路保利文化广场保利剧院

