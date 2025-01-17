T+ Dine: Party Offers, Healthy Drinks, Food Specials + More!

Healthy Lifestyle Powered by Summer Feng

Imagine a place where every sip of juice is a step towards a healthier, more vibrant you. At Summer Feng, the trailblazer of Guangzhou’s health and wellness scene, this vision comes to life. Established three years ago, Summer Feng has redefined what it means to live healthy, introducing pure fruit juice to a whole new level. From freshly squeezed, 100% pure fruit juices to nutrient-packed açai bowls and oat cups, each offering is crafted with meticulous care. There’s no added water, no sugar — just the pure, unadulterated essence of nature’s bounty.



Summer Feng Zhujiang New Town, Shop B123, Yuehai Tiandi, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Summer Feng Panyu, Shop 23, LG1/F, Four Seas Walk, Panyu

InterNations Guangzhou Red Sparkle Social Night



New venue for the first gathering of 2025! Join InterNations Guangzhou Red Sparkle Social Night in the newly open The Goat Canton Tower for a fun evening with expats in Guangzhou! Entrance tickets include: two welcome drinks, options are selected beer/wine/cocktail/mocktail/easy mixed/soft drinks, 20% off for food items, free red sparkle props, an international live band, a dance floor and lucky draws!



January 18, from 8pm

The Goat Canton Tower, Unit B141 South Square, Canton Tower Plaza, Haizhu 海珠区广州塔广场南广场负一层B140-141号铺

Party Offers at Perrys



Join the ultimate party experience at Perrys! Established in 2011 in Shanghai, Perrys now boasts 33 locations, each offering a unique and diverse party atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for a lively celebration at the Huachenghui store, a classy cigar bar experience at Sinopec, a must-visit spot at Taikoo Warehouse, or a hip-hop vibe at the Gangding location, Perry delivers something different every time. Enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, whiskey, wine, and more, with special party packages starting from just RMB38.8. Plus, unlimited cocktails and beer tickets available!



Applicable at Perrys venues in Guangzhou. Purchase this amazing cash voucher to use at your nearest locations!

The Happy Monk Set Menus, Drink Combo & Cash Vouchers



The Happy Monk invites you to indulge in its specially curated Set Menus, Drink Combos, and Cash Vouchers, perfect for any celebration. Enjoy a Set Menu for 2 starting at RMB288 or a feast Set Menu for 4 at RMB558, featuring signature salads, pizzas, and main courses. Pair your meal with expertly crafted cocktail combos starting at RMB99. Looking for a simpler treat? Don’t miss the RMB100 cash voucher, now available with a 10% discount!

Until the stock runs out!

Available Time: 10am-10pm

Package Validity Period: 180 days



Not available on New Year's Day, Valentine's Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day



The Happy Monk Jianwu, 1/F, No.29 Jianshe Wu Malu, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Happy Monk Lumina, 5/F, Lumina Guangzhou, No.11 Qiaoguang West Road, Yuexiu

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, No.36 Machang Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Mr. Rocky Award Winning Fruitwood Grilled Steak



Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak has been awarded the 'Asian Landmark Cuisine' title, making the must-eat list for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. With 16 years of craftsmanship, Mr. Rocky brings you authentic Texas-style steak, grilled to perfection in traditional wood-fired ovens and made with top-quality imported beef. Every night, an international band ignites the atmosphere with wild Western vibes, from cowboy hats and leather boots to the clash of whiskey and music. Feel the raw freedom of the Western cowboy world, where great food, drinks, and entertainment come together for an unforgettable night.

Applicable at Mr. Rocky and ROCKYBRO venues in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Purchase this amazing cash voucher to use at your nearest restaurants!

Sensational Drinks Offer at Revolucion Cocktails



Indulge in a sensational array of drinks by Revolucion Cocktails for just RMB40, originally priced at RMB80 and more. Hurry, as we're offering only 90 vouchers exclusively for That's Guangzhou readers. Don't miss your chance to savor these delightful concoctions at an unbeatable price!



Until the stock runs out!

Applicable from Tuesday through Saturday, until midnight.

Kindly be advised: Our policy does not allow for refunds.

For Reservations: +86-15918528673

Revolucion Cocktails, Shop C104 to 106, Chirk Up Bay, No.4 Compound, West Street, Yuancun, Tianhe

Kafelaku Coffee

To help you create special coffee moments, That's Guangzhou is delighted to collaborate with Kafelaku Coffee, offering you incredible gifts to enhance your experience. Imagine the aroma of freshly brewed coffee as you peer into the diverse world of coffee. Simply add them to your shopping cart for FREE! But act fast, as these offers are limited in quantity. Seize the opportunity to enrich your coffee ritual and embark on a journey of discovery today. Hurry, for the magic of coffee awaits!

Kafelaku Coffee: 30% Off Coupon for Coffee Product

Kafelaku Coffee: 50% Off Coupon for Pour Over Coffee

Kafelaku Coffee: Buy 1 Get 1 Free Coupon

NOTICE: These coupons entitle you to the following stores: Shamian Store, Shamian2.0 Store, Taojin Store, Shangxiajiu Store, Jinhao Building Store, Wuyang Village Store, Four Sea Walk Store, Tianhe Telecom Store and Sanyuanli Store.

Like to Promote a Deal?



