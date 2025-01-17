  1. home
  2. Articles

Celebrate Chinese New Year with The Peninsula Boutique's Exquisite Offerings

By That's, January 17, 2025

0 0

As the Year of the Snake heralds prosperity and renewal, The Peninsula Boutique invites you to embrace the festive spirit with its elegantly curated “Auspicious Snakes, Endless Blessings” Chinese New Year Collection. This collection merges traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair, offering a selection of gifts and treats perfect for sharing joy and good fortune.

6.jpg

Signature New Year Rice Cakes: A Sweet Start to Prosperity

The Peninsula’s renowned rice cakes symbolize unity and harmony for the New Year. Crafted from premium Thai glutinous rice, the collection features classic flavors alongside innovative creations, including:

 • Red Date and Ginger Rice Cake: A timeless favorite with a fragrant twist.

 • Fig, Walnut, and Honey Rice Cake: Conceptualized by Michelin-starred Chef Tang Chi Keung, this treat blends Turkish figs, honey, and toasted walnuts for a luxurious texture.

Delight your loved ones and ensure a sweet beginning to the year with these thoughtfully prepared delicacies.

8.jpg
1.jpg

Festive Snacks and Gift Boxes: A Taste of Sweet Success

Traditional meets modern in the delectable offerings from The Peninsula Boutique:

 • Premium Cookies and Pastries: Including Black Sugar Tangerine Peel Cookies, Pecan Butterflies, and other innovative flavors.

 • Spring Festival Chocolates: Perfectly tailored for chocolate enthusiasts, these decadent treats are encased in festive packaging.

 • Assorted Gift Boxes: Filled with savory delights such as XO Chili Almond Tarts, Date and Walnut Candy, and Peanut Brittle, these boxes are perfect for sharing the season’s joy.

5.jpg

Each item is beautifully presented in gift boxes adorned with intricate snake motifs, symbolizing unity, fortune, and prosperity.


Luxurious Hamper Collection: A Feast for the Senses

The Peninsula Boutique’s Chinese New Year Hampers are the epitome of festive indulgence. Brimming with gourmet delights, teas, and sparkling wines, these hampers are a feast for the eyes and palate. Encased in striking red circular boxes, they embody the essence of abundance and celebration.

3.jpg

Specialty Teas and Condiments: A Nod to Culinary Tradition

Elevate your Lunar New Year with The Peninsula’s exclusive tea selections, such as Mandarin Pu’er Tea and XO Chili Sauce. The latter, made with premium ingredients like dried scallops and shrimp roe, is a must-have for food enthusiasts seeking to enhance their culinary creations.

4.jpg

Adorable Peninsula Bear: A Symbol of Joy and Good Fortune

Don’t miss the limited-edition Peninsula Lucky Bear, dressed in a traditional red robe with golden embroidery. This charming mascot is a delightful keepsake, spreading happiness and blessings throughout the season.

7.jpg

Seasonal Treats and Exclusive Offers

At The Peninsula Boutique and Café in Shanghai Xintiandi, guests can enjoy Chinese New Year-themed afternoon tea, featuring items like caramel chocolate candied hawthorn, citrus mousse, and sesame lattes. Additionally, in-store promotions include:

 • Spend ¥388 or more to receive a complimentary set of festive red envelopes.

 • Spend ¥688 or more (including at least one Spring Festival gift box) to receive a Peninsula Tea Set with 10 curated tea bags (while supplies last).

11-Kelly-Court.jpg
9.jpg
10.jpg

Celebrate the joy of reunion and renewal with The Peninsula Boutique’s luxurious offerings, and make this Lunar New Year truly memorable. Visit us at The Peninsula Boutique today to explore the collection.

[All images courtesy of Peninsula Boutique]

more news

LAST CALL! Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

LAST CALL! Where to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Shanghai

So long 2024 – well hello there 2025!

Celebrate a Sustainable Festive Season at Ôpartment Shanghai

Celebrate a Sustainable Festive Season at Ôpartment Shanghai

Art, culture, and eco-conscious innovation

Great German Spots to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Beijing

Great German Spots to Celebrate Oktoberfest in Beijing

Where to celebrate with Deutsch beers and bites

Year of the Rabbit Recap: New Shanghai F&B – Part 3

The past 12 month's most interesting restaurant & bar openings.

9 Places to Celebrate Qixi Festival in Beijing

Make your own love story legendary at these romantic spots

Show Us Your Best Noods! 7 Bowls of Chinese #PastaPorn – Part IV

#NoodlePorn Alert!

Jing Yaa Tang Launches New Limited-time Hainan Discovery Trip Menu

Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant at The Opposite House presents the latest in its menu series exploring China's regional cuisines.

The Top 5 Most Festive Chinese New Year Dishes

A look at the top five festive Chinese dishes and their symbolic meanings.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

'TikTok Refugees' Flock to Xiaohongshu

Will Starbucks Bring 'No Purchase, No Stay' Rule to China?

T+ Tickets: Theater, Art, Comedy, Music + More!

Your Guide to the 2025 Harbin Ice Festival

Nominate Now in the That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

T+ Tickets: Traditional Chinese Music, Canon + More!

T+ Tickets: Traditional Chinese Music, Canon + More!

T+ Dine: Party Offers, Healthy Drinks, Food Specials + More!

T+ Dine: Party Offers, Healthy Drinks, Food Specials + More!

Your Guide to the 2025 Harbin Ice Festival

Your Guide to the 2025 Harbin Ice Festival

11 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

11 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Celebrate Chinese New Year with The Peninsula Boutique's Exquisite Offerings

Celebrate Chinese New Year with The Peninsula Boutique's Exquisite Offerings

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives