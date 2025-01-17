Celebrate Chinese New Year with The Peninsula Boutique's Exquisite Offerings

As the Year of the Snake heralds prosperity and renewal, The Peninsula Boutique invites you to embrace the festive spirit with its elegantly curated “Auspicious Snakes, Endless Blessings” Chinese New Year Collection. This collection merges traditional craftsmanship with contemporary flair, offering a selection of gifts and treats perfect for sharing joy and good fortune.

Signature New Year Rice Cakes: A Sweet Start to Prosperity

The Peninsula’s renowned rice cakes symbolize unity and harmony for the New Year. Crafted from premium Thai glutinous rice, the collection features classic flavors alongside innovative creations, including:

• Red Date and Ginger Rice Cake: A timeless favorite with a fragrant twist.

• Fig, Walnut, and Honey Rice Cake: Conceptualized by Michelin-starred Chef Tang Chi Keung, this treat blends Turkish figs, honey, and toasted walnuts for a luxurious texture.

Delight your loved ones and ensure a sweet beginning to the year with these thoughtfully prepared delicacies.





Festive Snacks and Gift Boxes: A Taste of Sweet Success

Traditional meets modern in the delectable offerings from The Peninsula Boutique:

• Premium Cookies and Pastries: Including Black Sugar Tangerine Peel Cookies, Pecan Butterflies, and other innovative flavors.

• Spring Festival Chocolates: Perfectly tailored for chocolate enthusiasts, these decadent treats are encased in festive packaging.

• Assorted Gift Boxes: Filled with savory delights such as XO Chili Almond Tarts, Date and Walnut Candy, and Peanut Brittle, these boxes are perfect for sharing the season’s joy.

Each item is beautifully presented in gift boxes adorned with intricate snake motifs, symbolizing unity, fortune, and prosperity.





Luxurious Hamper Collection: A Feast for the Senses

The Peninsula Boutique’s Chinese New Year Hampers are the epitome of festive indulgence. Brimming with gourmet delights, teas, and sparkling wines, these hampers are a feast for the eyes and palate. Encased in striking red circular boxes, they embody the essence of abundance and celebration.

Specialty Teas and Condiments: A Nod to Culinary Tradition

Elevate your Lunar New Year with The Peninsula’s exclusive tea selections, such as Mandarin Pu’er Tea and XO Chili Sauce. The latter, made with premium ingredients like dried scallops and shrimp roe, is a must-have for food enthusiasts seeking to enhance their culinary creations.

Adorable Peninsula Bear: A Symbol of Joy and Good Fortune

Don’t miss the limited-edition Peninsula Lucky Bear, dressed in a traditional red robe with golden embroidery. This charming mascot is a delightful keepsake, spreading happiness and blessings throughout the season.

Seasonal Treats and Exclusive Offers

At The Peninsula Boutique and Café in Shanghai Xintiandi, guests can enjoy Chinese New Year-themed afternoon tea, featuring items like caramel chocolate candied hawthorn, citrus mousse, and sesame lattes. Additionally, in-store promotions include:

• Spend ¥388 or more to receive a complimentary set of festive red envelopes.

• Spend ¥688 or more (including at least one Spring Festival gift box) to receive a Peninsula Tea Set with 10 curated tea bags (while supplies last).







Celebrate the joy of reunion and renewal with The Peninsula Boutique’s luxurious offerings, and make this Lunar New Year truly memorable. Visit us at The Peninsula Boutique today to explore the collection.

[All images courtesy of Peninsula Boutique]