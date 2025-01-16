9 Upcoming Shanghai School Open Days

Britannica International School Shanghai



Conveniently located in the heart of the city, Britannica International School Shanghai delivers the best of British education to pupils aged 2 to 18.

The school follows the English National Curriculum, adapted to meet the needs of international students.



Their commitment to maintaining a low teacher to student ratio, with small class sizes, means they have the time to identify, celebrate and develop excellence in every child.

Britannica Open Days kick off with a musical performance by their talented students. Following the performance, Principal Paul Farrell will give a presentation, highlighting the unique features and advantages that make Britannica an outstanding school for families in Shanghai.

Mr. John Benson, Head of Primary, will also be holding a panel discussion, with current primary students sharing their own experience at Britannica from both academic and extra-curriculum aspects.

You will then have the opportunity to observe a live lesson and join a school tour led by the admissions team.

Dates

Thu, Jan 23, 9.30-11.30am

Thu, Feb 27, 9.30-11.30am

Thu, Mar 27, 9.30-11.30am

Address: 1988 Gubei Nan Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 古北南路1988号, 近吴中路

To book your place, scan the QR code below:



British International School Shanghai, Puxi (BISS)



The British International School Shanghai, Puxi (BISS) celebrates 20 years of premium British international education this year.

BISS welcomes parents to discover the many fresh opportunities available to their children, including five brand-new scholarships, a sports collaboration with IMG Academy, Florida, and a ‘precision admissions’ process to streamline the start of school for new students.

Open Days offer tours, activities and Q&As with teachers and school leaders.

Dates

Thu, Feb 13, 8.45am-12 noon

Thu, Mar 13, 8.45am-12 noon

Thu, Apr 10, 8.45am-12 noon

Address: 111 Jinguang Lu, by Baole Lu, Minhang District 上海闵行区华漕镇金光路111号

To book your place, email bpx.admissions@bisspuxi.com, or simply scan the QR code on the poster above

Concordia International School Shanghai

Discover how Concordia Shanghai nurtures confidence, curiosity, and a love of learning at their Open Days.

Parents and students are invited to explore Concordia’s vibrant campus, experience engaging classroom activities, and connect with educators who inspire academic excellence and personal growth.

With a comprehensive American-style education enriched by sports, fine arts, and applied learning, Concordia is committed to helping each student reach their full potential.

For those unable to attend, private tours and virtual visits are available. Contact the admissions team for more information.

Dates

Middle School & High School Parent Info Session

Tue, Jan 21, 12.30-2.30pm

Middle School & High School Student Open Day

Thu, Feb 27

Early Childhood & Elementary School Student Open Day

Sat, Mar 1, 9-11am

Address: Concordia Shanghai Visitor’s Entrance, 345 Huangyang Road, Pudong 上海市浦东新区黄杨路345号

To book your place, email admissions@concordiashanghai.org, call 021 5899 0380, or simply scan the QR code below:

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong



Open Days are a unique opportunity for families to visit Dulwich College Shanghai Pudongl, meet the team and receive an exclusive introduction to their world-class holistic education.

Each Open Day includes an opportunity for families to have a face-to-face conversation with the Head of School, teachers and admissions officers.

Following this session, the Head of School will share in-depth details about their curriculum and academic programs and wider holistic provision.

Attendees will then tour the College where they can observe our classrooms in action, meet the teachers, explore the state-of-the-art facilities and engage in conversation with the team to ask the questions that matter to them.

Dates

Thu Feb 20, 9-11am

Thu Mar 6, 9-11am

Thu Apr 17, 9-11am

Address: 266 Lan'an Lu, by Biyun Lu, Pudong District 蓝桉路266号, 近碧云路

To book your place, simply scan the QR code on the poster above

Nord Anglia International School (NAIS) Shanghai, Pudong

Join one of NAIS Pudong's upcoming Open Days at their beautiful NAIS Pudong campus and experience for yourself the outstanding opportunities that await your child and family.

They offer a truly personalized learning experience with small class sizes, world class teachers and a vibrant and supportive community.

During these events you can learn more about the school, talk to the teaching and leadership team, and explore the green and spacious campus for yourself.

NAIS Pudong aim to develop creative, confident and considerate learners prepared for their futures – and their future starts right here.

Dates

Wed Feb 19, 9-11am

Tue Mar 25, 9-11am



Address: 2888 Junmin Gong Lu, by Henghe Zhong Lu, Pudong District 军民公路2888号，近恒和中路

To book your place, email admissions@naispudong.com, call 021 5182 7455, or simply scan the QR code below:

Shanghai American School



Ready to become an Eagle? Shanghai American School Admissions is now accepting applications for the 2025-2026 school year!

At SAS, they empower students to discover their passions, develop a lifelong love of learning, and soar to new heights.

Find yourself at SAS, where discovery and authenticity intertwine and allow students to embrace their true selves.

Dates: Please contact the admissions office for detailed arrangements

Address:

Shanghai American School Puxi

258 Jinfeng Lu, by Beiqing Gonglu, Minhang District 金丰路258号, 近北青公路

Shanghai American School Pudong

1600 Lingbai Lu, by Renmintang Lu, Pudong District 凌白路1600号, 近人民塘路

To book your place, simply scan the QR code on the poster above

Shanghai French School



Discover what makes international education 'à la française'! Shanghai French School are delighted to invite you to their 2025 open houses on the Qingpu and Yangpu campuses.

As one of the top 10 French schools in the world, based on its excellent academic results at the French national exam and Concours Général, Shanghai French School is an international nonprofit institution that welcomes more than 1,400 students, from Pre-kindergarten to the French Baccalaureate (ages 2 to 18), on its Qingpu and Yangpu campuses.

This is an occasion for families to:

Visit the campuses, discover the LFS infrastructure

Meet the LFS team, including the school leadership

Benefit from a detailed presentation of the curriculum, the language streams, as well as the program dedicated to non-French speaking students

Talk with families who have enrolled their children at the LFS

Ask all your questions

Dates

Yangpu Campus

Wed Feb 19, 10.30am-12.30pm

Wed Mar 19, 10.30am-12.30pm

Wed Apr 9, 10.30am-12.30pm

Wed May 21, 10.30am-12.30pm

Qingpu Campus

Wed Jan 22, 10am-12 noon

Wed Feb 26, 10am-12 noon

Wed Mar 26, 10am-12 noon

Wed Apr 16, 10am-12 noon

Wed May 28, 10am-12 noon

Addresses

Qingpu Campus

350 Gaoguang Rd 青浦区高光路350号

Yangpu Campus

788 Jiangwancheng Rd 杨浦区江湾城路788号

To book your place, email admissions@lyceeshanghai.com, call 021 3976 0555 ext. 501, 021 6897 6589 ext.758, add the WeChat ID: LFSadmissions or simply scan the QR code below:

Shanghai Singapore International School







Shanghai Singapore International School warmly welcomes you to visit SSIS and discover the limitless possibilities for your child's education!

First-hand experience is the best way to understand the vibrant learning environment at SSIS. Through the event, you can...

Explore their innovative and tailored curriculum that combines the best practices from Singapore, Cambridge, and IBDP

Have a conversation with their experienced and dedicated divisional principals

Take a stroll through their state-of-the-art facilities

Taste a school lunch



As one of the oldest international schools in Shanghai, SSIS take pride in their rich history and strong reputation. Unlock your child's full potential!

Dates

Sat Feb 15, 9.30-11.30am

Fri Feb 28, 9.30-11.30am

Sat Mar 8, 9.30-11.30am

Fri Mar 14, 9.30-11.30am

Fri Mar 28, 9.30-11.30am

Address: 301 Zhujian Road, Minhang District 市闵行区朱建路301号

To book your place, email admission@ssis.asia, call 021 6221 6881 or 13127589652, or simply scan the relevant QR code on the poster above

Yew Chung International School (YCIS) of Shanghai

YCIS Shanghai warmly invites prospective parents to join their upcoming Open Days in October at their...

Puxi Campuses

Pudong Campuses

Lingang Campus

You will have the opportunity to explore the school's rich history and extensive global network, understand their unique educational philosophy, and gain insights into their curriculum.

YCIS are particularly proud to highlight their EdFutures program, which strongly focuses on STEM education. This innovative approach equips students with the cutting-edge knowledge and skills needed to excel in an increasingly technology-driven world.

Meet dedicated educators and learn about the academic achievements that set YCIS apart. Discover how the school prepares students for the future, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and a passion for lifelong learning.

YCIS Shanghai look forward to welcoming you to their campus and sharing more about the exciting opportunities that await your child.

Dates

Please see dates on the poster above

Addresses

YCIS Shanghai Puxi Hongqiao Campus Primary Years 2-6 (ages 6-11)

59 West Ronghua Avenue, Puxi 上海市长宁区荣华西道59号

YCIS Shanghai Puxi Hongqiao Campus Primary Years 2-6 (ages 6-11)

11 Shuicheng Road, Puxi v市长宁区水城路11号

YCIS Shanghai Puxi Gubei Campus Secondary Years 7-13 (ages 11-18)

18 West Ronghua Avenue, Puxi 上海市长宁区荣华西道18号

YCIS Shanghai Pudong Regency Park Campus Kindergarten 2 to Primary Year 4 (ages 2-9)

1817 Huamu Road, Pudong 上海市浦东新区花木路1817

YCIS Shanghai Pudong Century Park Campus Primary Year 5 to Secondary Year 13 (ages 9-18)

1433 Dongxiu Road, Pudong 上海市浦东新区东绣路1433号

YCIS Shanghai Lingang Campus Kindergarten 2 to Primary Year 3 (ages 2-8) No.1 Yinlian Road, Nanhui New Town 上海市浦东新区临港新城银莲路1号

To book your place, email sh.enquiry@ycis.com, call 021 2226 7666, or simply scan the QR code below:

