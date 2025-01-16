18 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink

TRB Hutong Welcomes Chef Lucas Garigliano as Executive Chef

TRB Hospitality Group, proudly announces the appointment of Chef Lucas Garigliano as its new Executive Chef. With seven years of experience at the esteemed L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Chef Lucas honed his craft in Saint-Germain, Paris, France, where he immersed himself in the rigorous traditions of French cuisine.

At TRB Hutong, Chef Lucas will present a cuisine deeply rooted in French tradition yet infused with a modern twist. His dishes blend local ingredients with artistic presentations, reflecting his unique journey and philosophy. As a chef, Lucas values creativity, authenticity, and dedication, ensuring that every dish tells a story and offers an unforgettable dining experience.

Lunch: 11.30am-2.30pm

Dinner: 5.30-10pm

Tel: 13911712083

TRB Hutong, No.23 of Shatan Beijie, Dongcheng

Four-Hands Michelin Dining Experience at Regent Beijing



Enjoy an eight-course dinner by Michelin-starred chefs Mattia Rossi & Stefano Castricini at

Skyline Pop-Up Restaurant at Regent Beijing on the 17th floor with breathtaking views of the Forbidden City. In addition, you can enjoy an expertly curated wine pairing with your special feast.

January 23 & 24, 6-9.30pm

RMB888/person *RMB388 for an additional curated wine pairing

Reservations: 010-8522 1888 ext.3826

Skyline Pop-Up Restaurant, Regent Beijing, No.99 Jinbaojie, Dongcheng

Oriental Night at Turkish Feast

Dine while enjoying belly dance shows and traditional music at the Oriental Night at Turkish Feast. They have a long list of authentic Turkish cuisine including kebabs, stews and baklava. Ladies who join in on the dancing get a free drink!

Every Friday & Saturday, 7-9pm

Turkish Feast, 115, 1/F, Shang, 20 Xinyuan Xili, Chaoyang

Turkish Feast, 1/F, Building 15, North Area of China Central Place, No. 89 Jianguo Rd, Chaoyang

All-You-Can-Eat Buffet at Punjabi Restaurant

Enjoy Punjabi’s Friday Dinner Buffet with authentic Indian main dishes with mouthwatering desserts as well as unlimited non-alcoholic drinks.

Every Friday, 6.30-9.30pm

RMB128

Punjabi Indian Restaurant, C/8, 1-30, Lucky Street, Chaoyang Gongyuan Xilu, Chaoyang

Chinese New Year Brunch at Zarah

Zarah is hosting a New Year inspired brunch which will feature many local specials such as traditional Chinese dumplings, DIY-breakfast jianbing, Chinese spring rolls, Kungpao Chicken, Beijing sweets and other famous delicacies.

Sunday-Brunch classics will also be part of the all-you-can-eat buffet at RMB228, including a wide selection of cheeses and cold cuts, smoked salmon, freshly baked bread and croissants, a live egg-cooking station, and homemade cakes!

Reservations are highly recommended! For reservations, please call 84039807 or email info@cafezarah.com.

January 19, 10am-2pm

All-you-can-eat: RMB228

All-you-can-eat & drink: RMB388 (3 hours free-flow)

Kids all-you-can eat: RMB98 KIDS (6-12 years)

Zarah Café, No.46 Gulou East Avenue, Dongcheng

Music

Natural Flavor at Migas Mercado

Get ready for another edition of Natural Flavor! Nasty Ray and his crew are ready to bring their OG vibes to the Migas dance floor and present you their first party of 2025! The most famous Hip-Hop Party for over a decade – Natural Flavor has nothing artificial, just pure Hip-Hop, R&B, Funk, Soul, Reggae... From the classics to the freshest releases, expect to hear it all this Saturday at Migas Mercado. In addition, the first 100 people to arrive will receive a complimentary shot!

January 17, 10pm-late

RMB150

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Wasabi Sound at ByeByeDisco x BallRoom



Founded in 2010, Wasabi Sound has become an institution of the Chinese music scene. This Friday, it will come to ByeByeDisco x BallRoom for the first time. Featuring Development and Rise of Chinese Electronic Music DJ’s Eric Lee and Jackson Lee as well as the early pioneer of Chinese rap music, maverick and bold style DJ Raddam Ras. There will also house and techno from DJ Ma Jia.

January 17, 9pm-late

RMB80

ByeByeDisco x Ballroom, L5 The Box, No.12 Chaowai Dajie, Chaoyang

Helena Hauff at Zhao Dai



Helena Hauff is a German DJ and record producer based in Hamburg. Her approach to music is almost militantly underground. She was the first female DJ to be named ‘BBC 1’s Essential Mix of the Year’ and has received several other major awards. However, Zhao Dai weirdly doesn’t announce their ticket prices on WeChat…they simply say, “ticketing at the door.”

January 17, 10pm-late

Zhao Dai, Genasi Mansion, No.19 Xinyuanli Xi Lu, Chaoyang

The Colgate Thirteen Live at FunYoung Bar



Enjoy an unforgettable evening as The Colgate Thirteen, one of the longest-running male collegiate a cappella groups in the United States, brings their talent to Beijing. You won’t want to miss this free show of a energetic young group known for their dynamic harmonies and engaging performances.

January 17, 7.30-9.30pm

Free entry

FunYoung Bar, No.7 Banqiao Nanxiang, Dongcheng

Pretty Cold at Dada

Pretty Cold is a collective of DJs brought together by a shared love of cold wave, post punk, and EBM and dedicated to carving out a space for dark synth and electro-industrial in the contemporary Chinese soundscape.

January 17, 9pm-late

Free entry

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Doppietta at La Platea



The longest-running party at La Platea is back with Oshi, Fury and West Horse – the DJs that made the event what it is – will be their bringing the signature vibes to the dancefloor. Come eat, drink and get funky at La Platea!

January 17, 7.30pm-late

Free entry

La Platea, 1F Trends Tower, The Place (Northeast side), Jintong Xilu, Chaoyang

Pierre Pradat at The Bricks

Pierre Pradat is a skilled and creative pianist and keyboard player. Born in Nancy, France, he studied classical piano at an early age and was formally introduced to jazz at the age of 12. He graduated from the International Conservatory of Music with a major in keyboard and music production.With many years of experience in performing and teaching in France. Since moving to Beijing in 2006, Pierre Pradat has become one of the most sought-after musicians.

To date, he has brought countless wonderful performances to listeners in the top concert halls, hotels, music festivals and major music venues in China, and he has also recorded and produced music for various albums, films and TV shows, and has worked with many international musicians and entertainers.

January 17, 9.30-11.30pm

Free entry; Sofa and chair area: RMB200/person; High table area: RMB150/person

The Bricks, B1-007 North Area of Shoukaibojun, Sanlitun, Xindong Lu, Chaoyang

Sostav at Dada



This unique Slavic group is proud to present a carefully curated lineup of talented DJs who will take you on an unforgettable sonic journey through the best of dark, industrial, and high-energy beats. These underground artists are ready to showcase their unique styles and make their mark on the Beijing electronic music scene.

January 18, 9pm-late

Free entry

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Great Buffalo at Modernista



Get ready for an explosive mix of rock, blues, and Americana that will keep you moving all night. After the band performs, DJ Jagerzhadan will take over, spinning beats to let loose during their late night shot happy hour.

January 18, 9pm-late

Free entry

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Secret Garden at Migas Mercado



This Saturday, Migas and Wildkats invite you Secret Garden: Dionysus – a night of indulgence, rhythm, and revelry inspired by the god of wine and ecstasy. Featuring Aliberti, an Italo-Venezuelan DJ/Producer, and Stefano DVT, a Serbian DJ and founder of Genom Sequence. Playing alongside them will be Beijing's own GIÓRGI and Mr Stretch.

January 18, 10pm-late

RMB120

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Lifestyle

Awakening to Origins at the Red Gate Gallery

Awakening to Origins is a diverse set of paintings, prints, photography, sculptures and more is from the art collection of Brian Wallace curated by David Adam Brubaker at the Red Gate Gallery in the 798 Art District. It includes pieces by 25 different artists from across China.

Brubaker is a professor of aesthetics and painting in the School of Art and Design at Wuhan Textile University. The contemporary artists featured in the exhibition explore how modern life is conditioned and swamped by ready-made high-tech imagery, as well as how we can return to our natural origins.

Until January 19, 9am-5pm

Red Gate Gallery, 798 Art District, No. 2 Jiuxianqiao Lu, Chaoyang

Chaowai No.12 Market at The Box



The Chaowai No.12 Market, a dynamic hub of creativity, culture, and community! This marketplace will have everything from DIY activities, handcrafted goods and vintage goods. There will also be local art and delicious street food. There will be performers and live music to keep the vibes high while you shop and dine around our Editor’s Choice for ‘Shopping Destination of the Year.’

Upstairs area: January 17-19, 1-10.30pm

Outdoor area: until January 21, 12-10.30pm

Free entry

The Box, No.12 Chaowaijie, Chaoyang

The Year of Snake at BSB Sanlitun

Join the BSB for an exciting community event filled with traditional Chinese culture, performances, and fun activities for the whole family. There will be Chinese arts and crafts activities for children, external vendors offering a variety of items, and delicious food and treats available for purchas. This is a community event open to everyone, so invite your friends and family! Why not dress up in traditional Chinese clothes to add to the festive spirit? Don’t miss this vibrant celebration!

January 19, 11am-2pm

Free entry

British School of Beijing, No.7 Sanlitun Beixiaojie, Chaoyang

