19 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Richkat's New Release: Wee Heavy

What's your favourite winter warmer? Richkat's upcoming new release, Wee Heavy, draws its inspiration from the rich flavours of Scottish whisky. This Wee Heavy is brewed with eight different types of malts, including a whisky malt that adds subtle notes of peat smoke. The diverse malts bring layers of caramel sweetness, roasted nuts, and dark chocolate and dried fruit to the beer's profile. The addition of American oak chips further enhances the complexity, releasing soft aromas of vanilla, coconut, and a touch of woody fragrance that perfectly complement the malt's sweetness. With a smooth, full-bodied mouthfeel and a long, complex finish, this beer is the ultimate winter warmer companion.



From January 10, 2025

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

TECH IN THE TROPICS at Brass House

Are you a tech enthusiast or entrepreneur? Don’t miss TECH IN THE TROPICS at Brass House! On January 18, meet Joshua Woodard (aka Jashy The Sparrow) and renowned scholars and alumni from MIT, Tsinghua University, and Schwarzman College. Exchange groundbreaking ideas, build connections, and dive into conversations with global visionaries in tech. Sponsored by: The Sparrows.



January 18, from 8.30pm

For Reservations: +86-19926809043

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian 福田区皇岗公园一街水围新村150栋1368国际文化街

Last Block Party Before Chinese New Year



Don’t miss this unforgettable night of music, drinks, and celebration before we welcome the Spring Festival! Enjoy live music and DJ. Exclusive performances by Crude and DJ Chris Nanite! Don't miss out on the special offers on drinks, including Vodka Sprite/Cranberry, Whiskey Coke, beers and more!

January 18, 2025

For Reservations: +86-17302627832

Café Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian 福田区水围村1368文化街区153栋101

PandoraParties at HOP-DX Bao'an Center



The ultimate DJ Party and Games Arena at DREAM MACHINE 2 on January 18 from 6pm to 11pm at HOP-DX Bao'an Center! Enjoy unlimited access to a wide range of games including bowling, mini golf, VR, and more with early bird tickets at RMB188 (RMB238 at the door). Don’t miss this action-packed night with DJs by Magnetz, Domad, Kulture Republic, and more! After party at Club SOLO, COCO Park.



January 18, 6pm - 11pm

For Reservations: via WeChat PandoraParties

HOP-DX Bao'an Center, B1-22 HOP Qianhai, No.19 Xinghua Yi Lu, Bao'an (Baohua Station Exit B2) 宝安区兴华一路19号前海HOP天地B1-22

Takeout Night with Mr. Ryan



Join the fun at TAKEOUT TONIGHT, a lively comedy talk show hosted by Mr. Ryan! It’s the final weekend show before Spring Festival, so don’t miss out on the laughs! With engaging humor and fun performances, this show is sure to sell out. Secure your tickets for a hilarious evening of entertainment and unforgettable moments!



Price: RMB100 in Advance, RMB150 at the Door

January 18, from 7.30pm

The Flames, Sea World Exit A 深圳招商街道太子路20-33号

Family Live Brunch at The Happy Monk Uniway



Join The Happy Monk Uniway for a special Family Live Brunch this Sunday! Make Chocolate Cranberry Muddin together with your kids and share the fun! Learn from The Happy Monk's master chef and let your little chefs get creative! Celebrate the New Year with delicious food and happy family moments!

January 19, 1pm - 4pm

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Da Dao, Nanshan 前海深港合作区南山街道听海大道5059号前海壹方汇L2-010

Contemporary Cantonese Classics at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

Ring in the Year of the Snake in the buzzing surrounds of destination restaurant Zhuo Yue Xuan. Choose from four expertly crafted menus, each showcasing artful interpretations of traditional dishes.



Price: RMB4,888*/4 persons, RMB6,888*/6 persons, RMB11,888*/8 persons, RMB16,888*/8-10 persons

*Price is subject to service charges and tax

January 28, 11.30am - 2.30pm, 5.30pm - 10pm

For Reservations: +86755-8826 8888

Zhuo Yue Xuan, 3/F, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua San Lu, Futian 福田区福华三路138号深圳四季酒店3层

Premium Turkish Brunch @ Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from the daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86 173 1803 4968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场

Special Offer @ Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian 福田区民田路购物公园北园134.135商铺

Ladies Night at VILA CLUB

Ladies, it’s your night at VILA CLUB every Wednesday! Join us for an unforgettable evening with FREE mixed drinks all night, guest DJs spinning Latino and Afro house beats. Grab your girlfriends, get glamorous, and enjoy a seductive Wednesday night out you won’t want to miss!



Every Wednesday

For Reservations: +86-18938030760

VILA CLUB, 2/F Elevator No.6, Shopping Park North 购物公园北园6号电梯上2楼VILA酒吧

Set Lunch Combo Menu at Dawat Indian Restaurant



Enjoy a delicious and satisfying set lunch at Dawat Indian Restaurant from noon to 3pm! Come savor these flavorful dishes for a fulfilling and authentic Indian meal! Choose from two mouthwatering combos:



Veg Combo: Hara Bhara Kebab, Dal Makhani, Mix Vegetable Masala, Salad, Raita, and your choice of Rice or 2 pieces of Bread (Chapati, Roti, or Naan).

Non-Veg Combo: Hara Bhara Kebab, Dal Makhani, Kadai Chicken, Salad, Raita, and your choice of Rice or 2 pieces of Bread (Chapati, Roti, or Naan).

Every Day, noon - 3pm

For Reservations: +86-19129358376

Dawat Indian Resturant, No.101 Zhen Zhong Lu, Huaqiang Bei, Futian 福田区华强北振中路101号(天天酒店正对面)达瓦印度餐厅

Simon Doty



Born in the wilderness of Western Canada, Simon Doty is a self-taught sound engineer and producer with a deep understanding of both music creation and engineering. After years of perfecting his sound and rising through the underground music scene, Doty made his breakthrough with the release of his debut album Universal Language in 2023 on Anjunadeep. With a style that blends gritty analog synths, mesmerizing melodies, and powerful energy, Simon has carved out a distinctive space in the music world. His signature sound has earned him recognition among the most respected producers in the industry, and his global 60+ tour shows have captivated audiences everywhere.

Price: from RMB109

January 17, from 11pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号水松大厦首层1/F

Shuang Mian Yan Xun



Experience an extraordinary musical journey where tradition meets modernity. This concert blends ancient Chinese instruments like erhu, pipa, and sheng with Western counterparts such as cello, piano, and jazz drums, reimagining classics, pop hits, and cultural melodies. Celebrate oriental aesthetics and cultural fusion.



February 3, from 8pm

Shenzhen Poly Theatre, Poly Culture Square, Houhaibin Road, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路保利文化广场保利剧院

Canon Concert



Immerse yourself in the enchanting melodies of the Canon-themed concert this February, a month of love and hope. Featuring world-class musicians from top conservatories, the Unicorn Crossover Orchestra reimagines classical masterpieces, blending timeless elegance with modern charm for an unforgettable musical journey.



February 3, from 8pm

Bay Opera of Shenzhen, No.16 OH Bay, Baoxing Lu, Haibin Community, Xin'an Jie Dao, Bao'an 宝安区新安街道海滨社区宝兴路欢乐港湾16号

'Castle in the Sky' with Unicorn Crossover Orchestra



Step into the enchanting world of anime classics with a magical concert inspired by 'Castle in the Sky.' Let the Unicorn Crossover Orchestra transport you to a realm of imagination, where beloved characters and their heartwarming stories come to life through music. Relive the nostalgia and joy of timeless anime soundtracks in this unforgettable journey for all ages.



February 4, from 3pm

Shenzhen Poly Theatre, Poly Culture Square, Houhaibin Road, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路保利文化广场保利剧院

A New Message Just In



'A New Message Just In' shows artworks from students at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. The size of their works is similar to that of postcards or letters. They solidly record the emotions and states that the artists want to express in the present. They are waiting, patiently, for us to open them. These winter letters are small yet full of warm emotions. Entering each small painting is like stepping into a winter day in the South: enjoy that first fresh air after you push the door, please hold on to the fleeting impression of that moment.



Until January 27, 2025

1979 Gallery, L1/F, Sea World Culture and Art Center, Nanshan 南山区海上世界文化艺术中心一楼 1979画廊

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

'Order & Symbiosis' Hungarian Female Art Joint Exhibition



The duo exhibition features two prominent Hungarian female artists. This exhibition not only celebrates the cultural exchange between the two nations but also underlines the museum’s dedication to fostering and promoting Female Art in both China and Hungary. This exhibition showcases the works of the these two artists, exploring diverse artistic media and forms of expression. Their creations delve into themes of women's multifaceted identities, emotional landscapes, and profound connections with nature and the inner self.



Until February 23, 2025

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Da Dao, Futian 福田深南大道9013号

Near Exit C, OCT Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Givernisme



Marking the South China debut of a solo artist exhibition at an art museum, 'Givernisme' features over 50 captivating photographic works by Jean-Francois Rauzier, a pioneer in immersive photography. Celebrating 150 years of Impressionism, Rauzier's series inspired by Monet's garden in Giverny, a result of his artist residency at Monet's estate, captures the romantic essence of Impressionism. Step into Rauzier's vision of an infinite, dreamlike landscape that transcends dimensions, inviting viewers into a vibrant world of Impressionist beauty.



Until February 23, 2025

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 海上世界文化艺术中心南山区蛇口望海路1187号

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

Bonjour la Ligne



Enter the whimsical world of Serge Bloch, a French master of illustration, in this immersive exhibition. Through 86 illustrations and unique installations and ceramics, Bloch’s playful characters, guided by a long red line, will take you on a journey into his distinctive universe. The exhibition brings his illustrated world to life and offers a complete immersive experience, making you feel as though you’ve stepped directly into a storybook.

Until April 6, 2025

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Lu and Guangguang Lu, Guangming 光明区创投路与观光路交叉口光明文化艺术中心

Near Exit B, Fenghuang Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 6

