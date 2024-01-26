25 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Winter Specials at Mr. Rocky

Discover Mr. Rocky, the cowboy-themed chain bar in Guangzhou, famed for its fruitwood grilled steak, a 'Guangzhou Culinary Landmark.' This festive season, Mr. Rocky stays open through the Spring Festival, with exclusive venue bookings now available. It's the perfect spot for a lively gathering, offering a fun and immersive western cowboy experience.

Applicable at Mr. Rocky and ROCKYBRO venues in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Purchase this amazing cash voucher to use at your nearest restaurants!

*No live band performances on Mondays.

Logis Pub & Grill - Special Steak Party

Join us for the Steak and Beef Feast at Logis Pub & Grill during our exclusive weekly party. Enjoy the finest cuts of grilled steak and beef for just RMB528 for two (originally priced at RMB892). This mouthwatering offer is available every Thursday from 6pm to 9pm. Gather your friends, enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, and indulge in succulent steaks at an unbeatable price. Don’t miss this limited-time celebration!

For Reservations: +8620-8930 9544

LOGIS Pub & Grill, Shop 101, No.30 Yuhan Lu, Haizhu, near Canton Tower Station Line 3/APM Line, 8mins walk from Exit B 海珠区玉函路30号101铺

January Happy Hour at LETO



Buy any beer and get the second one absolutely free! It's the perfect reason to gather your friends and enjoy a great evening in a cozy atmosphere.



Daily, 9pm - Midnight

For Reservations: +86-18126847618

LETO, Unit 2, No.2 Huacheng Da Dao, Tianhe 天河区花城大道2号2号商铺LETO西餐厅

Party Offers at Perrys



Join the ultimate party experience at Perrys! Established in 2011 in Shanghai, Perrys now boasts 33 locations, each offering a unique and diverse party atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for a lively celebration at the Huachenghui store, a classy cigar bar experience at Sinopec, a must-visit spot at Taikoo Warehouse, or a hip-hop vibe at the Gangding location, Perry delivers something different every time. Enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, whiskey, wine, and more, with special party packages starting from just RMB38.8. Plus, unlimited cocktails and beer tickets available!



Applicable at Perrys venues in Guangzhou. Purchase this amazing cash voucher to use at your nearest locations!

Richkat's New Release: Wee Heavy

What's your favourite winter warmer? Richkat's upcoming new release, Wee Heavy, draws its inspiration from the rich flavours of Scottish whisky. This Wee Heavy is brewed with eight different types of malts, including a whisky malt that adds subtle notes of peat smoke. The diverse malts bring layers of caramel sweetness, roasted nuts, and dark chocolate and dried fruit to the beer's profile. The addition of American oak chips further enhances the complexity, releasing soft aromas of vanilla, coconut, and a touch of woody fragrance that perfectly complement the malt's sweetness. With a smooth, full-bodied mouthfeel and a long, complex finish, this beer is the ultimate winter warmer companion.



From January 10, 2025

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

A Sincere Invitation at Yue

The ‘Four-Handed Culinary Feast’ hosted by Forbes China 30 chefs Chef Seven and Chef William was a great success at Yue Restaurant, bringing together friends and culinary enthusiasts to celebrate their journey and passion for the craft. As the year comes to an end, we extend our heartfelt wishes for a peaceful winter season. With the new year approaching, we invite you to experience our exclusive New Year’s menu at Yue Series Restaurants, where exceptional dining and new culinary experiences await.



For Reservations: +86-19927576951

YUE·Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang Dong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新港东路618号南丰汇4楼

Latin Nights at Ginstar Panyu

Experience the best of Latin music and dance at Latin Nights at Ginstar Panyu this Friday, January 17 from 9.30pm till late! Enjoy a thrilling Salsa dance show and beats from our authentic Latin DJ, and DJ JHONY. Ladies get a FREE welcome drink — come dance the night away!



January 17, from 9.30pm

For Reservations: +86-19065461387

Ginstar Panyu, Unit 44-45, Four Seas City, LG2, Panyu 番禺区四海城LG2层44-45铺

The Greatest of All Trivia At CAGES



Join us for 'The Greatest Of All Trivia' at CAGES on Saturday, January 18 at 7.30pm! Gather your team (up to 8 players) and book a table now to compete for fun prizes. It’s the ultimate test of knowledge with a lively atmosphere and great food and drinks!



January 18, from 7.30pm

For Reservations: +86-18054250188

CAGES, 3/F & 4/F, Zhujiang Yingbo Beer Museum. No.118 Modiesha Da Jie, Haizhu 海珠区磨碟沙大街118号珠江英博啤酒博物馆3层、4层

JoJo’s x Remedy VIP Party

JoJo’s VIPs and Friends of Remedy, get ready for an exclusive night on January 18 from 9pm! Enjoy FREE Remedy Kombucha Cocktails and Supra Beer from 8-10 PM, with live music from a fantastic band and DJ performances. Dress to impress for a night you won’t forget!



January 18, from 9pm

Coco's, B08, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu 海珠区阅江西路琶醍B08

InterNations Guangzhou Red Sparkle Social Night



New venue for the first gathering of 2025! Join InterNations Guangzhou Red Sparkle Social Night in the newly open The Goat Canton Tower for a fun evening with expats in Guangzhou! Entrance tickets include: two welcome drinks, options are selected beer/wine/cocktail/mocktail/easy mixed/soft drinks, 20% off for food items, free red sparkle props, an international live band, a dance floor and lucky draws!



January 18, from 8pm

The Goat Canton Tower, Unit B141 South Square, Canton Tower Plaza, Haizhu 海珠区广州塔广场南广场负一层B140-141号铺

Family Live Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold



Join The Happy Monk Kingold for a special Family Live Brunch this Saturday! Make New Year biscuits together with your kids and share the fun! Learn from The Happy Monk's master chef and let your little chefs get creative! Celebrate the New Year with delicious food and happy family moments!



Price: RMB88 for DIY workshop

January 19, 1pm - 4pm

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼一层1号铺

Australia Day at Butcher’s Block

Celebrate Australia Day on January 26, starting at 7pm with Aussie beers, wine, rum, and delicious mince & cheese pies! Enjoy an Aussie playlist and live music, along with free snacks. It’s a great way to embrace the spirit of Australia with friends!



January 26, from 7pm

For Reservations: +86-18319969286

Butcher’s Block, Room 110, No. 2 Huaxun Jie, Tianhe 天河区华迅街2号110房

Soft Opening Discount at The Goat Canton Tower

Join us at The Goat Canton Tower for an exclusive soft opening discount! From now until January 27, enjoy 20% off on your favorite dishes. There are two ways to enjoy the discount: Join The Goat's WeChat group for a membership discount or purchase your coupon on Dianping. Don’t miss this limited-time offer and experience delicious food and refreshing drinks at an unbeatable price.



January 27, 2025

The Goat Canton Tower, Unit B141 South Square, Canton Tower Plaza, Haizhu 海珠区广州塔广场南广场负一层B140-141号铺

New Formula Brunch at Le Hachoir



Weekend brunches are back at Le Hachoir with a fresh new formula! Enjoy exciting new dishes starting from noon on Saturdays and Sundays. Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in a weekend feast that’s sure to satisfy all your cravings with a twist on classic brunch favorites.



Saturdays and Sundays, from noon

Le Hachoir, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Tianhe 天河区海风路广粤天地60、62号铺

Trivia Tuesday at The Embassy

Join us at The Embassy for an exciting Trivia Tuesday from 8pm to 9pm! Bring your team or come alone to answer fun questions and win prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. Special prizes will be awarded throughout the game. Enjoy food discounts and happy hour drinks for all players all night!



Every Tuesday, 8pm - 9pm

The Embassy Pub, No. 88-90, Canton Place (North Gate Entrance), Tianhe 天河区广粤天地88-90号(北门入口)MBC Pub英伦风餐吧

Gourmet of Spring - Chinese New Year Offer at Five Zen5es



Embark on an exquisite culinary journey and Indulge in a symphony of flavors with reunion feast, including roasted pig, baked Boston lobster with cheese and butter, roasted chicken with sesame, poached Australian beef ribs. Let the new chapter begins with gathering joy and Poon Choi delicately crafted by our chef, while celebrating the prosperous snake year with a basket filled with handpicked New Year goodies, encapsulating fortune and auspiciousness.



Reunion Gourmet

January 25 - February 12, 2025

From RMB1,988/6 persons

Festive Poon Choi

January 25 - February 4, 2025

From RMB1,088/6 persons

Auspicious Hamper

January 13 - February 4, 2025

From RMB288/set

For Reservations: +8620-8918 1226

Five Zen5es Restaurant, 2/F, The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, Haizhu 海珠区琶洲广交会威斯汀酒店2层

Happy Hour at Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha

Ring in the new year with joy and festive cheer at Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha’s Light Bar. Indulge in our exclusive New Year’s cocktails that sparkle with delightful flavors, and enjoy the lively atmosphere of the bar. Relax on the outdoor terrace with a breathtaking view of the shimmering Canton Tower and the enchanting music from our live band. Celebrate the season and toast to new beginnings with a refreshing drink, a magical view, and good vibes all around.



Daily, 7pm - 8pm

Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha, No.32 Linjiang Da Dao, Haixinsha East Square, Tianhe 天河区临江大道32号海心沙东区广州海心沙英迪格酒店

Aperitivo: Italy's Finest Hour at Park Hyatt Guangzhou



Discover the tradition of Aperitivo, Italy's celebrated ritual of pre-dinner drinks, accompanied by bite-sized delicacies. Available now at Dining Room every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Don't miss out on these amazing refreshing sips with free-flowing wines, the bright sparkle of Prosecco, and spritzes that stir the senses, bringing the soul of Italian Aperitivo to Dining Room. Together with bite-size delicacies: oven-fresh pizza alla pala, with crisp edges and rich toppings. imported cured meats, sliced thin to melt on the tongue. Plus, cheese from afar, a feast of Italian flavors!



Price: RMB398 per guest

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5.30pm - 7.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-3769 1234, or enjoy special privileges via the official WeChat Mall @ParkHyattGuangzhou

Dining Room, 65/F, Park Hyatt Guangzhou, No.16 Huaxia Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区华夏路16号广州柏悦酒店65层

Chinese Reunion Dinner



Chinese New Year celebration is more than just a holiday - it's a time to come together and celebrate the bonds of love and kinship that tie our hearts together. From the classic rice cake to the take-away poon choi treat prepared with high-quality ingredients and traditional methods, we have a variety of options to satisfy your cravings. With our carefully curated selection of traditional and modern delicacies, we offer 4 different Reunion Dinner set menu featuring authentic Cantonese flavors for you to celebrate the start of the Year of the Snake, embracing the warmth and happiness that comes with being surrounded by your loved ones.



For Reservations: +8620-6683 3668

Suixuan Chinese Restaurant, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, 5/F, 215 Linhe Xi Heng Lu, Tianhe 天河区林和西横路215号天河希尔顿酒店5层

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!



Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu 番禺区南村万博四海城下沉广场

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe 天河区华明路4号星汇云锦一层

Curated Art Collections from the 16th to 20th Century

Embark on a journey through time with this curated art exhibition, which spans 16th to 20th-century treasures. Featuring over 300 pieces from prestigious institutions like the Palace Museum and Hong Kong Two-Yi Museum, the exhibition highlights the delicate artistry of Chinese jewelry and the dazzling luxury of European masterpieces. Explore the aesthetic dialogue between East and West, and admire the timeless beauty of these historical gems.

Until June 2, 2025

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路2号

Bodies in the Classroom



Numerous studies and explorations about the body have been conducted throughout history, but they often encounter various taboos, whether in China or elsewhere. Although the body has gained further manifested in modern society, it has frequently become controversial due to political, customary, ethical, and other factors. In the context of Chinese art academies, it was the 'nude model' controversy that initially caused social uproar because of the body. As a necessary part of the professional art curriculum, nude model sketching suffered criticism even throughout the 20th century at different times. Of course, the 'body' we mean here does not equate to 'nudity,' though nudity undeniably serves as a social yardstick in discussing this issue.



Until January 19, 2025

Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, University Town, Panyu 番禺区广州美术学院大学城美术馆

Zero - LIU Qinghe Works Exhibition

Delve into the minimalist and innovative world of Liu Qinghe, a pivotal figure in contemporary Chinese ink art. Known for his commitment to the core of creation, Liu challenges conventional categorization. Through a simple yet profound approach, his works convey deep philosophical reflection and evoke emotions that are difficult to express. His 'Zero' exhibition invites viewers to engage with the pure essence of art.

Until January 20, 2025

Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, University Town, Panyu 番禺区广州美术学院大学城美术馆

One Way Ashore, a Thousand Channels



This exhibition gathers 16 artists who reimagine the sea’s myths, mysteries, and maritime history through diverse media. From the legendary pirate Cheung Po Tsai to deities, monsters, and sea rituals, it blurs the line between past legends and modern challenges. Dive into an artistic seascape that swirls with tales of pirates, deities, and shifting oceans, inviting viewers on a journey through constructed islands and deep-sea imagination.



Until January 26, 2024

Guangdong Times Museum, Huangbian Bei Lu, Biayun Da Dao, Baiyun 白云区白云大道黄边北路广东时代美术馆

Birthmark

Artist Yin Kanbao’s 'Birthmark' examines memories of a disappearing agrarian life and its lasting imprint on our world. Through mixed media—painting, installation, performance, and video—Yin reflects on social connections and the scars of change. This project turns personal experience into a universal parable, questioning our ties to a land that has both nurtured and transformed us, and prompting us to consider what traces remain.



Until January 26, 2024

Guangdong Times Museum, Huangbian Bei Lu, Biayun Da Dao, Baiyun 白云区白云大道黄边北路广东时代美术馆

