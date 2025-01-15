Celebrate CNY with Traditions & Deals at Opartment

Step into a world of wonder this Chinese New Year at Ôpartment, where history meets festivity.

Beneath the glow of fireworks and amidst the timeless charm of century-old architecture, you are invited to embark on an enchanting journey to welcome the Year of the Snake.

From creative cultural experiences to exclusive offers, Ôpartment is your destination for a memorable celebration.

Countdown Surprises

Historical Art Impressions

Capture the spirit of hope with traditional Chinese block printing, a cultural heritage that blends artistry with festive blessings.

Paper-Cutting Traditions

Discover the intricate beauty of Chinese paper-cutting, where every snip and fold brings to life the essence of the New Year through ancient craftsmanship.

Wishes of Harmony

Join in a heartfelt ceremony of wish-making, embracing the vitality of nature and the harmony of life for a peaceful year ahead.

Evening Lantern Glow

Immerse yourself in the beauty of illuminated nights with a feast for the senses. Admire twinkling lights and delicate fragrances in an ambiance that celebrates renewal and joy.

Red Book Moments

Capture your New Year memories in the beautifully decorated Ôpartment lobby! And share your photos on Xiaohongshu to receive a special New Year gift*.

*Limited to 30 sets, first come, first served

New Year Exclusives

Gift of Fortune: Red Envelopes

Mark the occasion with exclusive New Year red envelopes. Filled with blessings, they symbolize transformation and prosperity for the year ahead.

Exclusive Wallpapers

Bring the festive spirit into your digital world! Download Ôpartment's specially designed wallpapers, crafted with care to convey heartfelt wishes for the season.

Special Stay Offer

Stay three consecutive nights in a one-bedroom suite or above from January 27 to February 7, 2025, and receive a complimentary voucher* for a terrace one-bedroom suite stay.

Scan the QR code below to book a suite now:

As the fireworks light up the sky and warmth fills your heart, cherish the simple joy of being with loved ones this season.

Let Ôpartment be your home for the New Year, where every detail is infused with meaning and magic.

*Voucher Terms and Conditions:

Valid until June 30, 2025

Not applicable on public holidays, weekends, or Valentine’s Day

Non-transferable, non-refundable, and cannot be exchanged for cash

Advance reservation required 24 hours prior

Non-cancellable once booked; no-shows will result in voucher deduction

Apartment reserves the right of final interpretation

Ôpartment Shanghai Boutique Apartments



Image courtesy of Ôpartment Shanghai

Renovated and rejuvenated for its 100-year anniversary, the historic Yuandong Hotel building reopened last year as the high-end Ôpartment Shanghai Boutique Apartments.

Adhering to the principle of 'renovating instead of replacing,' Ôpartment Shanghai preserves the classic French-style exterior while striking a balance between the old and new to showcase contemporary architectural aesthetics.









By integrating local cultural features, balancing Eastern and Western aesthetics, and gathering people with similar tastes and lifestyles, it has created spaces that are both inviting and warm, offering quality services and management that make more people fall in love with the feeling of coming home.

Ôpartment isn’t just a place to stay – it’s a celebration of life, culture, and meaningful experiences. From sustainable practices to world-class cuisine, every detail is designed to make your holiday travels extraordinary.



Book your Chinese New Year getaway now via the Ôpartment WeChat mini program or official account and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Xin Nian Kuai Le!

Ôpartment Shanghai Boutique Apartment, 90 Xizang Zhong Lu, by Beihai Lu 西藏中路90号,近北海路

[All images courtesy of Ôpartment Shanghai]