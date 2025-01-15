  1. home
  2. Articles

Celebrate CNY with Traditions & Deals at Opartment

By That's Shanghai, January 15, 2025

0 0

Step into a world of wonder this Chinese New Year at Ôpartment, where history meets festivity.

Beneath the glow of fireworks and amidst the timeless charm of century-old architecture, you are invited to embark on an enchanting journey to welcome the Year of the Snake.

From creative cultural experiences to exclusive offers, Ôpartment is your destination for a memorable celebration.

250110-opartment17705.jpg

250110-opartment17568.jpg

250110-opartment17583.jpg

250110-opartment17602.jpg

250110-opartment17603.jpg

250110-opartment17604.jpg

250110-opartment17609.jpg

250110-opartment17620.jpg

Countdown Surprises

Historical Art Impressions

250110-opartment17523.jpg

Capture the spirit of hope with traditional Chinese block printing, a cultural heritage that blends artistry with festive blessings.

Paper-Cutting Traditions

250110-opartment17510.jpg

Discover the intricate beauty of Chinese paper-cutting, where every snip and fold brings to life the essence of the New Year through ancient craftsmanship.

Wishes of Harmony

250110-opartment17636.jpg

Join in a heartfelt ceremony of wish-making, embracing the vitality of nature and the harmony of life for a peaceful year ahead.

Evening Lantern Glow

250110-opartment17576.jpg

Immerse yourself in the beauty of illuminated nights with a feast for the senses. Admire twinkling lights and delicate fragrances in an ambiance that celebrates renewal and joy.

Red Book Moments

250110-opartment17571.jpg

Capture your New Year memories in the beautifully decorated Ôpartment lobby! And share your photos on Xiaohongshu to receive a special New Year gift*.

*Limited to 30 sets, first come, first served

New Year Exclusives

250110-opartment17588.jpg

250110-opartment17518.jpg

250110-opartment17530.jpg

250110-opartment17638.jpg

250110-opartment17659.jpg

250110-opartment17667.jpg

250110-opartment17673.jpg

250110-opartment17691.jpg

Gift of Fortune: Red Envelopes

Mark the occasion with exclusive New Year red envelopes. Filled with blessings, they symbolize transformation and prosperity for the year ahead.

Exclusive Wallpapers

Bring the festive spirit into your digital world! Download Ôpartment's specially designed wallpapers, crafted with care to convey heartfelt wishes for the season.

Special Stay Offer

250110-opartment17515.jpg

Stay three consecutive nights in a one-bedroom suite or above from January 27 to February 7, 2025, and receive a complimentary voucher* for a terrace one-bedroom suite stay.

Scan the QR code below to book a suite now:

Weixin-Image_20241216183242.jpg

As the fireworks light up the sky and warmth fills your heart, cherish the simple joy of being with loved ones this season.

Let Ôpartment be your home for the New Year, where every detail is infused with meaning and magic.

*Voucher Terms and Conditions:

  • Valid until June 30, 2025

  • Not applicable on public holidays, weekends, or Valentine’s Day

  • Non-transferable, non-refundable, and cannot be exchanged for cash

  • Advance reservation required 24 hours prior

  • Non-cancellable once booked; no-shows will result in voucher deduction

  • Apartment reserves the right of final interpretation

Ôpartment Shanghai Boutique Apartments

bdb44dbff0b3799644fd3c36fd83bf4d.JPG
Image courtesy of Ôpartment Shanghai

Renovated and rejuvenated for its 100-year anniversary, the historic Yuandong Hotel building reopened last year as the high-end Ôpartment Shanghai Boutique Apartments.

Adhering to the principle of 'renovating instead of replacing,' Ôpartment Shanghai preserves the classic French-style exterior while striking a balance between the old and new to showcase contemporary architectural aesthetics.

WechatIMG1049.jpeg

WechatIMG1048.jpeg

10fe41c97c809cc23c5a961245252e8e.JPG

By integrating local cultural features, balancing Eastern and Western aesthetics, and gathering people with similar tastes and lifestyles, it has created spaces that are both inviting and warm, offering quality services and management that make more people fall in love with the feeling of coming home.

Ôpartment isn’t just a place to stay – it’s a celebration of life, culture, and meaningful experiences. From sustainable practices to world-class cuisine, every detail is designed to make your holiday travels extraordinary.

Book your Chinese New Year getaway now via the Ôpartment WeChat mini program or official account and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Weixin-Image_20241216183246.jpg

Xin Nian Kuai Le!

Ôpartment Shanghai Boutique Apartment, 90 Xizang Zhong Lu, by Beihai Lu 西藏路90号,近北海路

[All images courtesy of Ôpartment Shanghai]

more news

Celebrate a Sustainable Festive Season at Ôpartment Shanghai

Celebrate a Sustainable Festive Season at Ôpartment Shanghai

Art, culture, and eco-conscious innovation

33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

T+ Tickets: Theater, Art, Comedy, Music + More!

T+ Tickets: Theater, Art, Comedy, Music + More!

Shanghai at your fingertips

Lunar New Year Deals at The PuLi, The PuXuan & The RuMa

Shanghai, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur!

39 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

Epermarket: Now With Timed Deliveries in Guangzhou!

Over 4,000 products from around the world delivered to your door

Pole Lotta Love – 3 of Shanghai's Top Pole Dance Studios

The Sporty, the Sassy, and the Studious

22 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

Lunar New Year Deals at The PuLi, The PuXuan & The RuMa

Tibet Earthquake Updates – Here's How You Can Help

35 Minutes! Hongqiao Airport Reduces Check-In Time

2024 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Celebrate CNY with Traditions & Deals at Opartment

Celebrate CNY with Traditions & Deals at Opartment

Will Starbucks Bring 'No Purchase, No Stay' Rule to China?

Will Starbucks Bring 'No Purchase, No Stay' Rule to China?

Does Your Child Need the RSV Injection?

Does Your Child Need the RSV Injection?

33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

33 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

'TikTok Refugees' Flock to Xiaohongshu

'TikTok Refugees' Flock to Xiaohongshu

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives