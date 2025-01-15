Does Your Child Need the RSV Injection?

The Chinese CDC reported RSV as the third largest viral infection in December. So should parents be worried?

We thought it would be a good time to look at what RSV is, what options are available to combat it, and where you can find them.

What is Respiratory Syncytial Virus?

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is a common, highly contagious respiratory virus and is one of the main causative agents of acute lower respiratory infections in children under the age of 5 years worldwide.

In mild cases of this virus, the main symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections for children are fever, cough and runny nose, similar to the common cold, and are therefore very easy for mothers to ignore.

The illness usually lasts 2-3 weeks, including the time of infection to the onset and finally, recovery.

In hospitals, there is usually only 'symptomatic treatment' – e.g. improving respiration, preventing hypoxia (inadequate oxygen supply), maintaining electrolyte balance, etc. – but no specific treatment, so it is important to prevent and reduce the risk of infection and morbidity prior to any infection occurring in the first place.

RSV in China

RSV is a significant health concern in China, particularly during the winter and spring months. Studies have shown that RSV infections are a major cause of hospitalization among children in China, with the virus being most prevalent from mid-October to mid-May (CDC 2025).

Is the RSV Injection Available in Shanghai?

Currently, the Nirsevimab injection, a monoclonal antibody against RSV, is available at Jiahui’s Suzhou Clinic, and in Shanghai public hospitals, but not widely available in international hospitals in Shanghai. It may become be more widely available in the future.

Jiahui’s Suzhou Clinic now provides the monoclonal antibody against RSV (Nirsevimab), which can protect infants against an RSV illness episode with just one injection.

The Nirsevimab Injection: What You Need to Know

Is Nirsevimab considered a vaccine?

The Nirsevimab injection is a highly potent monoclonal antibody for the prevention of RSV infections. It can be thought of as a medication, not a vaccine.

By injecting this monoclonal antibody, a baby rapidly acquires specific antibodies against the virus and is thus directly protected, in a similar way to the immune protection provided by breastfeeding or the rabies/tetanus immunoglobulin given after an injury.

Can my child receive the Nirsevimab injection?

Currently, this monoclonal antibody is approved for use in China for all newborn children and infants between the ages of 0-12 months, when the risk of serious viral infection is relatively high.

The Nirsevimab injection is not available for children over the age of 1 year.

How many injections are needed? What is the dosage?

A single injection of Nirsevimab is all that is needed to protect infants through the entire syncytial virus risk period – one injection for respiratory protection.

For infants weighing < 5 kg, a single intramuscular dose of 50 mg is administered; for infants weighing ≥ 5 kg, a single intramuscular dose of 100 mg is administered.

How long is my child protected by the Nirsevimab single injection?

Clinical data shows that protection lasts at least 5 months, with immunization levels exceeding 6 months, which theoretically covers the entire season of respiratory syncytial virus infection.

Is the injection safe?

The incidence rates of adverse reactions was comparable to that of the placebo group (saline injections), with the most common adverse reactions being rash (around 0.7%), and fever (around 0.5%).

Will the Nirsevimab injection affect my baby's other vaccinations, or the baby’s vaccination schedule?

The monoclonal antibody contained in the injection belongs to the category of passive immunity, so when an individual receives this injection, he/she is transferred antibodies directly and immediately.

The injection will not interfere with active immunity vaccinations, which occur when an individual is exposed to an antigen to generate an immune system response.

In other words, it can be given at the same time as other childhood vaccines, subject to local regulations and at the advice of the vaccinating doctor.

For questions, please scan the QR code to reach the Jiahui Suzhou Clinic patient service: