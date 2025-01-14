'TikTok Refugees' Flock to Xiaohongshu

Imagine waking up and finding your favorite Chinese lifestyle app suddenly buzzing with English posts, cultural memes, and confused comments like 'What’s going on here?'

That’s exactly what happened on Xiaohongshu (Little Red Book or RedNote), China’s popular lifestyle platform, as a wave of American users, nicknamed 'TikTok Refugees,' poured in after news of a potential TikTok ban in the US.

The arrival of ‘TikTok Refugees’ on Xiaohongshu. Screenshot by That’s



Why Are TikTok Users Fleeing to Xiaohongshu?

With mounting political pressure and looming restrictions on TikTok in the US, many content creators and social media enthusiasts began searching for a new digital home.

Surprisingly, many landed on Xiaohongshu, a platform known for product reviews, travel guides, and lifestyle content.

In just a few days, Xiaohongshu skyrocketed to the top of the US App Store downloads.

Some users joined out of curiosity, others to continue sharing content, and some simply wanted to rebel against the potential TikTok ban by embracing a Chinese app.

But moving from TikTok’s fast-paced, algorithm-driven content to Xiaohongshu’s curated lifestyle vibe? Let’s just say it’s been a culture shock — for both sides.

Xiaohongshu users finding topics to interact with the arrival of ‘TikTok Refugees’. Screenshot by That’s



The arrival of TikTok users has turned Xiaohongshu into a global stage for some unexpectedly funny interactions:

Meme Invasion : US users have started sharing TikTok-style memes with Xiaohongshu’s aesthetic flair. Some posts jokingly rate the app as 'Pinterest meets Instagram but in Mandarin.'

Lost in Translation : Confused by the interface, users began posting screenshots asking, “What does this button do?” Chinese users, in turn, flooded the comments with playful advice — or sent them in the wrong direction for laughs.

Product Reviews Gone Wild: While Xiaohongshu is famous for detailed product reviews, new users took it to another level, reviewing everything from chopsticks to instant noodles in dramatic TikTok fashion.

Chinese netizens have been both welcoming and amused, turning this digital culture clash into viral content of its own.

Will Censorship Change the Game for TikTok Refugees?

‘Post Removed’ as American users are already familiar with Chinese internet censorship. Screenshot by That’s



While Xiaohongshu may seem like a safe haven now, it operates under China’s strict internet regulations — a reality that many of the new arrivals have yet to encounter.

Content moderation on Xiaohongshu is significantly tighter than on Western platforms, with restrictions on political discussions, sensitive topics, and content that doesn’t align with local guidelines.

TikTok refugees used to the relative freedom of expression on Western apps may soon feel the limits.

Posts that touch on politics, social issues, or even certain lifestyle topics could be swiftly removed, and repeat offenders may face account suspensions.

Hashtags and trends common on TikTok may not gain traction on Xiaohongshu if they don’t fit the platform’s content guidelines.

Moreover, China’s Great Firewall could restrict the kind of cross-platform sharing many creators rely on to grow their audiences.

Connecting Xiaohongshu content with Instagram, YouTube, or Facebook might prove difficult, limiting global reach.

Over time, this cultural honeymoon could wear off as creators realize the platform’s boundaries.

Will they adapt to Xiaohongshu’s content style or abandon it for platforms with fewer restrictions?

For now, the influx of TikTok users has injected fresh energy into Xiaohongshu, but how long this global buzz lasts depends on how well new users can navigate China’s unique digital landscape.

