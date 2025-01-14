  1. home
Nominate Now in the That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards 2024

By That's Beijing, January 14, 2025

Get ready for the culinary event of the year, as the highly anticipated That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards returns for the 2024 edition! 

It's time to nominate your favorite venues and ensure that they get the recognition they deserve.

We are ramping up to celebrate Beijing's vibrant F&B scene, with all its new flavors, concepts, and experiences captivating foodies across the city. 

From the coziest hutong cafes to the classiest cocktail bars, our nominees represent the very best that Beijing has to offer.

Now, more than ever, it's crucial to show your support for the establishments that have added flavor to your life.

Thousands of votes will determine who will be crowned as the top players in the capital's F&B industry, but first you have to nominate them!

Simply message us on WeChat with:

  • The category

  • Your nominee’s name

Scan the QR code to nominate NOW!

Get into the excitment by taking a peek at last year’s sensational highlights:

READ MORE: Who Won What at the 2023 That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards 

For the 2024 That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards, we're thrilled to open nominations for the following categories:

The Big Ones

  • Club of the Year

  • Bar of the Year

  • Restaurant of the Year

The Newbies

  • New Restaurant of the Year

  • New Bar of the Year

  • New Club of the Year

Personalities

  • Chef of the Year

  • Mixologist of the Year

  • F&B Personality of the Year*

*It's not all chefs and mixologists – know of a manager, owner or other F&B legend who deserves some adoration?

International Restaurants (Western)

  • Burger of the Year

  • Pizza of the Year

  • Mexican Restaurant of the Year

  • Latin American Restaurant of the Year

  • Spanish Restaurant of the Year

  • French Restaurant of the Year

  • Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Casual Dining of the Year

  • Family Restaurant of the Year

  • Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

  • Brunch of the Year

  • Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

  • Steakhouse of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

  • Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

  • Indian Restaurant of the Year

  • Japanese Restaurant of the Year

  • Thai Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

  • Beijing Restaurant of the Year

  • Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Chinese Fine Dining of the Year

  • Chinese Family Restaurant of the Year 

Cafés and Desserts

  • Bakery of the Year

  • Café of the Year

  • Afternoon Tea of the Year

Best of the Hutongs

  • Hutong Restaurant of the Year

  • Hutong Bar of the Year

  • Hutong Café of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

  • Craft Beer Bar of the Year

  • Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Sports Bar of the Year

  • Wine List of the Year

  • Rooftop Venue of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

  • Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

  • Hotel Buffet of the Year

  • Hotel Brunch of the Year

  • Hotel Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Lounge of the Year

  • Hotel Fine Dining of the Year

  • Hotel Casual Dining of the Year

Send your nomination by Monday, January 27, 2025 to support your favorite spots in the city!

Scan the QR code to nominate NOW!

You can also nominate by sending an email to marketing@thatsmags.com. Be sure to include the nominee's name and the category. (Optional: you can include their logo and a photo to help us showcase their excellence!)

Stay tuned for voting details, which will be announced soon via the That's Beijing Official WeChat account and the That's Beijing website.

Let the nominations begin – and may the best of the best rise to the top!

Sponsorship Opportunities

For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Scan the QR code for sponsorship opportunities!

Don't miss your chance to be part of the culinary celebration of the year! Let's make the 2024 That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards a feast to remember!

[Cover image via That's Beijing]

