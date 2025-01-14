Nominate Now in the That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards 2024

Get ready for the culinary event of the year, as the highly anticipated That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards returns for the 2024 edition!
It's time to nominate your favorite venues and ensure that they get the recognition they deserve.
We are ramping up to celebrate Beijing's vibrant F&B scene, with all its new flavors, concepts, and experiences captivating foodies across the city.
From the coziest hutong cafes to the classiest cocktail bars, our nominees represent the very best that Beijing has to offer.
Now, more than ever, it's crucial to show your support for the establishments that have added flavor to your life.
Thousands of votes will determine who will be crowned as the top players in the capital's F&B industry, but first you have to nominate them!
Simply message us on WeChat with:
The category
Your nominee’s name
Get into the excitment by taking a peek at last year’s sensational highlights:
READ MORE: Who Won What at the 2023 That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards
For the 2024 That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards, we're thrilled to open nominations for the following categories:
The Big Ones
Club of the Year
Bar of the Year
Restaurant of the Year
The Newbies
New Restaurant of the Year
New Bar of the Year
New Club of the Year
Personalities
Chef of the Year
Mixologist of the Year
F&B Personality of the Year*
*It's not all chefs and mixologists – know of a manager, owner or other F&B legend who deserves some adoration?
International Restaurants (Western)
Burger of the Year
Pizza of the Year
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
Latin American Restaurant of the Year
Spanish Restaurant of the Year
French Restaurant of the Year
Italian Restaurant of the Year
Casual Dining of the Year
Family Restaurant of the Year
Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Brunch of the Year
Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Steakhouse of the Year
International Restaurants (Asian)
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
Indian Restaurant of the Year
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Thai Restaurant of the Year
Regional Chinese
Beijing Restaurant of the Year
Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Chinese Fine Dining of the Year
Chinese Family Restaurant of the Year
Cafés and Desserts
Bakery of the Year
Café of the Year
Afternoon Tea of the Year
Best of the Hutongs
Hutong Restaurant of the Year
Hutong Bar of the Year
Hutong Café of the Year
Beverage and Nightlife
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
Cocktail Bar of the Year
Sports Bar of the Year
Wine List of the Year
Rooftop Venue of the Year
Hotel Bars and Restaurants
Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel French Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
Hotel Buffet of the Year
Hotel Brunch of the Year
Hotel Bar of the Year
Hotel Lounge of the Year
Hotel Fine Dining of the Year
Hotel Casual Dining of the Year
Send your nomination by Monday, January 27, 2025 to support your favorite spots in the city!
You can also nominate by sending an email to marketing@thatsmags.com. Be sure to include the nominee's name and the category. (Optional: you can include their logo and a photo to help us showcase their excellence!)
Stay tuned for voting details, which will be announced soon via the That's Beijing Official WeChat account and the That's Beijing website.
Let the nominations begin – and may the best of the best rise to the top!
Sponsorship Opportunities
For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:
Don't miss your chance to be part of the culinary celebration of the year! Let's make the 2024 That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards a feast to remember!
