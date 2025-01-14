Nominate Now in the That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards 2024

Get ready for the culinary event of the year, as the highly anticipated That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards returns for the 2024 edition!

It's time to nominate your favorite venues and ensure that they get the recognition they deserve.

We are ramping up to celebrate Beijing's vibrant F&B scene, with all its new flavors, concepts, and experiences captivating foodies across the city.

From the coziest hutong cafes to the classiest cocktail bars, our nominees represent the very best that Beijing has to offer.

Now, more than ever, it's crucial to show your support for the establishments that have added flavor to your life.

Thousands of votes will determine who will be crowned as the top players in the capital's F&B industry, but first you have to nominate them!

Simply message us on WeChat with:

The category

Your nominee’s name

Get into the excitment by taking a peek at last year’s sensational highlights:

For the 2024 That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards, we're thrilled to open nominations for the following categories:

The Big Ones

Club of the Year

Bar of the Year

Restaurant of the Year

The Newbies

New Restaurant of the Year

New Bar of the Year

New Club of the Year

Personalities

Chef of the Year

Mixologist of the Year

F&B Personality of the Year*

*It's not all chefs and mixologists – know of a manager, owner or other F&B legend who deserves some adoration?

International Restaurants (Western)

Burger of the Year

Pizza of the Year

Mexican Restaurant of the Year



Latin American Restaurant of the Year

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

French Restaurant of the Year



Italian Restaurant of the Year

Casual Dining of the Year

Family Restaurant of the Year

Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

Brunch of the Year

Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year



Steakhouse of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

Indian Restaurant of the Year

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Thai Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

Beijing Restaurant of the Year

Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Chinese Fine Dining of the Year

Chinese Family Restaurant of the Year

Cafés and Desserts

Bakery of the Year

Café of the Year

Afternoon Tea of the Year

Best of the Hutongs

Hutong Restaurant of the Year

Hutong Bar of the Year

Hutong Café of the Year



Beverage and Nightlife

Craft Beer Bar of the Year

Cocktail Bar of the Year

Sports Bar of the Year

Wine List of the Year

Rooftop Venue of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

Hotel Buffet of the Year

Hotel Brunch of the Year

Hotel Bar of the Year

Hotel Lounge of the Year

Hotel Fine Dining of the Year

Hotel Casual Dining of the Year

Send your nomination by Monday, January 27, 2025 to support your favorite spots in the city!



You can also nominate by sending an email to marketing@thatsmags.com. Be sure to include the nominee's name and the category. (Optional: you can include their logo and a photo to help us showcase their excellence!)

Stay tuned for voting details, which will be announced soon via the That's Beijing Official WeChat account and the That's Beijing website.

Let the nominations begin – and may the best of the best rise to the top!

Sponsorship Opportunities



For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Don't miss your chance to be part of the culinary celebration of the year! Let's make the 2024 That's Beijing Food & Drink Awards a feast to remember!

