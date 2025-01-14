20 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Event

Show in the Rain @ 1862 Theatre

Show in the Rain, a globally acclaimed phenomenon-level performance that has taken Europe by storm for 15 years, masterfully blends real rain effects with diverse dance techniques.

As music – sometimes soulful and expressive, sometimes intense and rhythmic – fills the air, performers dance with precision and vigor in cascading water, pushing the limits of their bodies.

The main protagonists of this performance – the WetMen team – are recognized as one of Russia's most hardcore modern dance groups; the powerhouse troupe features elite talents from various dance styles, including classical, modern, street, ballet, break, gymnastics, and acrobatics.

This mesmerizing fusion of water and dance ignites the audience's passion for speed and energy, delivering an adrenaline-pumping experience that will banish winter chills and set hearts ablaze.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Fri Jan 10-Sun Jan 19, 4.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB180-1,080

1862 Theatre, 1777 Binjiang Dadao, by Rizhao Lu, Pudong District 滨江大道1777号, 近日照路

Winter Camps @ Vera Rhythmic Gymnastics







Vera Rhythmic Gymnastics Winter Camps for all levels from Beginner to Intermediate to Advanced. Whether you are out to learn the basics, or want to prepare for competition, scan the QR code on the poster above to find out more.

READ MORE: Vera Rhythmic Gymnastics Winter Camps for All Levels

Mon-Fri Feb 3-7 & Feb 10-14, 9am-12 noon & 1-4pm; RMB1,920-3,200

Vera Rhythmic Gymnastics, Entrance No. 3, Pudong Football Stadium Underground Garage, 381 Jindian Lu 上海市金滇路381号上汽, 浦东足球场停车场3号口B1层

Wednesday



Home Cook: Sean Brady's Braised Beef & Beer Cheese Sandwich @ RIINK



RIINK wants to bring a taste of home to you. Each week, they feature an affordable, unique, and delicious home-style meal created by their talented team or a friend.

This week RIINK welcome Sean Brady. Sean works in beer and has a wee beer company called Sad Gorilla Club; if you ever need to know something about a beer he will be happy to tell you!

He also really likes cooking and would get loads of cookbooks for Christmas as a strange child. His delicious twist on the Philly Cheesesteak is loaded with beef, beer cheese (of course!), jalapenos, carrots, radish, and cucumber. This isn’t your typical sandwich.

Whether you're dining with loved ones or flying solo, you're invited to RIINK's cozy communal table. Don’t miss this unique culinary experience!

Wed Jan 15, from 6pm; RMB50

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

BBQ & Mario Kart Showdown @ Smokin' Hog

Get ready for the ultimate showdown at Smokin' Hog and a thrilling Mario Kart tournament with awesome prizes up for grabs!

1st: 1-Week Pass at Bushido

2nd: 1 Bottle of Fourchette

3rd: Smokin' Hog RMB100 Voucher

Special Promotion: Order a bottle of Fourchette and get a complimentary plate of Loaded Fries.

Free entry, no need to register—just bring your A-game and come hungry for both the race and the tasty BBQ!

Wed Jan 15, 7-9pm; Free Entry

Smokin' Hog, 970 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu, Jing'an District 武定路970号, 近胶州路

Madonna – Back to the 80s @ The Pearl

Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Jan 15, 8.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Thursday

Trivia Thursday @ The Shed Laowaijie



A brand new quiz for all those living out west. Expect 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more.

There are F&B vouchers, bottles of prosecco and rounds of shots up for grabs every week, while it is happy hour all night and a Chicken Parma is just RMB48!

The quiz kicks off at 7.30pm and is all wrapped up by around 9.30pm so you can be fresh for work the next day – scan the QR code on the poster above to sign up now.

Thu Jan 16, from 7.30pm; Free Entry

The Shed Laowaijie, No. 30, Lane 3338 Hongmei Lu, by Hongxu Lu, Minhang District 虹梅路3338弄30号, 近虹许路

Friday



Doctor Midnight Irish Live Music @ Abbey Road

Live music from the Emerald Isle from Irish band Doctor Midnight.



Fri Jan 17, 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Friday & Saturday

Wknd Flow Party @ RIINK



Head to RIINK this weekend for an unforgettable time of fun. DJ White Ghost is back on Friday night playing all the crowd favorites. From pop music to get you boppin to soul to get you groovin, he’s got you covered.

Saturday night, join us with special guest, all the way from NYC, FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY, DJ Josuel! This guy is excited to be rolling through and will be playing all of his favorite pop, Latin, and funky beats all night long.

Grab a bite, choose an indulgent drink, and skate all night!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Jan 17 & 18, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Gold Rush @ La Suite



This weekend, get ready for the golden carnival of La Suite! Let the brilliant golden atmosphere blend with the wonderful music; let the magical golden ambience interweave with the endless excitement of the music!

Fri & Sat Jan 17 & 18, 10pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11:30pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Rd., by Yanping Rd. 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday



Chinese New Year Family Fun @ YCIS Shanghai Pudong

Head along to YCIS Shanghai Pudong Regency Park Campus for an exciting day celebrating Chinese New Year with the theme 'Symphony of Time – Dialogues through History and into the Future.'

Explore dynasties through immersive activities, enjoy stage performances, meet NPCs with fun challenges, and participate in games across ECE and Primary.

Wear dynasty-inspired costumes for a fashion show and awards. Taste traditional snacks, shop at the Folk Market, and earn a New Year gift by completing activities.

Don’t miss this unforgettable cultural experience!

Sat Jan 18, 10am-2pm; Free

YCIS Shanghai Pudong Regency Park Campus, 1817 Huamu Road, Pudong 上海市浦东新区花木路1817

Saturday



￥120 Free Flow New Zealand Venison @ Even Corner

Rata Food supplies a large range of New Zealand Venison items to many of the top restaurants around Shanghai. These same products are also available directly to you via their WeChat shop.

This Venison event is a fantastic opportunity to try many of their venison items, with two hours free flow of the good stuff just RMB120. Add free flow drinks for just RMB128.

That's Saturday afternoon sorted then...

Sat Jan 18, 3-5pm; RMB120

Even Corner, 248 Wuxing Lu, by Hengshan Lu, Xuhui District 吴兴路248号, 近衡山路

Kohlfahrt & Grünkohlfest German Kale Walk & Feast @ Zeitgeist



Join a traditional Kale Trek, or 'Gruenkohlfahrt,' and the 'Grünkohlmania' feast that follows – or simply come for the Grünkohl Feast. Expect a traditional kale buffet, plus a five-hour open bar. Prost!

Sat Jan 18, walk from 2.30pm, feast from 7pm; RMB468 presale, RMB498 on the door

Zeitgeist, 537 Haifang Lu, by Xikang Lu, Jing'an District 海防路537号, 近西康路

Monsters of Rock @ The Pearl



Metal on metal. It's what we crave. The louder the better. I'll turn in my grave.

Monsters of rock blow the sound system at The Pearl, including covers of AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Bon Jovi, Guns & Roses, Metallica, The Who, Judas Priest, ZZ Top, Queen and Black Sabbath.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Jan 18, 9.45pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Saturday & Sunday

Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sat & Sun Jan 18 & 19, Doors 6pm, Show 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Sunday



Cotton Blues @ JZ Club



The legendary Cotton Club Band play the blues at JZ Club.

Wed Dec 4, 7-9pm; RMB168

JZ Club, Watertower Plaza, 8 Hengshan Lu, by Wulumuqi Nan Lu, Xuhui District 衡山路8号水塔广场

Tuesday



We Love Music Quiz @ BNC



This week's themed quiz at BNC is We Love Music. Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is RMB78 for a burger and a beer, while liquor is a double for the price of a single all night long!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.



Every Tue, 7.30pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

Looking Ahead



Webinar: Healing and Growth – An Introduction to EMDR Therapy for Trauma Recovery

Most people have experienced some kind of trauma and experience 'triggers' that have impacted their lives and relationships negatively. Many people attempt to deal with their trauma by ignoring it, which actually worsens the trigger response.

EMDR is one of the most effective treatments for trauma, but not everyone understands what it is or what to expect from the process. This webinar will provide that information and more. You’ll also have the opportunity to ask questions in an interactive .

Wed Jan 22, 8pm; RMB98

Online via Zoom

Ongoing

mr willis & Dove Winter Chocolates @ mr willis & SOMETHING

With their powers combined, mr willis & Dove have created two very special winter chocolate drinks:

Hazelnut iced chocolate, whipped cream, marshmallow

Fancy hot chocolate, whipped cream, chocolate crumbs

Daily, 10am-11pm; RMB55

SOMETHING dining & bar, 2/F, 98 Wukang Lu, by Wuyuan Lu, Xuhui District 武康路98号2楼, 近五原路 +86 187 0191 3685

mr willis, 3/F, 195 Anfu Lu, by Wulumuqi Lu, Xuhui District 安福路195号3楼, 近乌鲁木齐路 +86 187 0191 8529

New Vegetarian & Vegan Tacos @ Tacolicious

New year, new you, right? Time to ditch the greasy regrets and make some boom boom moves into something that actually tastes good and makes you feel smugly virtuous.

Tacolicious crispy cauliflower is fried so perfectly, you’ll forget it’s a vegetable — until you tell your friends how healthy you are (wink, wink).

And the smoky chipotle tofu? It’s got enough smoky heat to slap your taste buds awake and enough flavor to make you wonder why you ever wasted time on bland chicken. Stuff it in tacos, burritos, enchiladas, or quesadillas (sorry vegans*, cheese rules) — because this year, boring food stays in the past.

*Actually these can be made vegan too, except if you want a quesadilla. Just let your server know in advance!

Tue-Sun, 11am-10.30pm

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路

Daily Deals @ Perry's



Monday

Buy one, get one free on selected spirits. Special mention: Blood Orange Vodka is part of this promotion before 10pm.

Tuesday

Manager’s Challenge – Successfully complete the challenge before 10pm to receive six bottles of Budweiser. Only one participant per table.

Wednesday

Ladies' Night – Unlimited cocktails from 8:00pm to midnight. Options include Not Going Home Tonight, Mojito, Gin & Tonic, Long Island Iced Tea, and Brazilian Night.

Thursday

Meal Promotion – Buy one, get one free on popcorn chicken and Orleans chicken wings. Prices are subject to store availability.

Friday & Saturday

Online Interaction Bonus – Post bar-related content about Perry's on Douyin, Xiaohongshu, or Video Accounts to receive a pack of AD Calcium Milk.

Sunday

Buy one, get one free on selected drinks. Vodka Lemon Tea is highly recommended. This promotion runs until 11pm.

Just head to your local Perry's!











