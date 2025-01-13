Shanghai School News Roundup: January 2025

BISS IMG Academy Basketball Clinic

Last month, The British International School Shanghai, Puxi, welcomed IMG Academy for a basketball clinic led by Coach Kimrossi Taylor. The clinic took place as part of the famous American sports institution’s collaboration with Nord Anglia Education.

The training session was an opportunity for student athletes to experience the mindset, accountability, and elite coaching for which IMG Academy is renowned. Players honed essential skills such as ball handling, shooting, catching, passing and decision-making.

BISS students will benefit from continued visits from IMG Academy, plus summer camps hosted in Florida, where professional players such as LA Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell began their journey.

NAIS Pudong Shortlisted in China School Awards



NAIS Pudong are delighted to have been shortlisted in two categories at the upcoming China School Awards.

The school has been recognized for its excellence in both the Enterprise & Employability Award and the Staff Development & Wellbeing Award categories, demonstrating a commitment to both students and staff alike across a huge range of initiatives and processes.

Shortlisted schools were selected from a huge range of submissions across the country, and the winners will be announced at a glittering ceremony in Beijing in early March.

Exciting Times for Concordia Class of 2025



Concordia’s Class of 2025 is off to an exciting start, with early acceptances rolling in for its seniors.

Students have received offers from top universities worldwide, including Ivy League schools, US News Top 50 national universities, as well as prestigious institutions in the UK, Canada, Hong Kong, and Australia.

Concordia celebrates the thoughtful decisions made by its students, who are choosing universities that align with their passions and aspirations rather than focusing solely on rankings.

Many seniors have already been accepted into their dream schools, pursuing majors such as Transportation Design, Psychology, Engineering, and more.

With early decision and regular application results still ahead, Concordia eagerly anticipates even more exciting news for its graduating class.

Dulwich Pudong Class of 2025 Off to Top Universities



Dulwich Pudong is thrilled to celebrate the remarkable achievements of their talented Class of 2025, who have secured early offers from some of the world's top universities.

Highlights include QS-ranked schools like Stanford University, Northwestern University and Duke University (US), Imperial College London, University College London and the University of Edinburgh (UK), and the University of Hong Kong (China).

With disciplines ranging from Biological Sciences and Neuroscience to Engineering, Law and PPE (Politics, Philosophy, Economics), students’ varied course choices highlight their academic passion and ambition.

As they prepare for their IB exams this summer, Dulwich are confident the hard work students have put into their studies over the years – as well as their meticulous approach to submitting quality applications – will pay off.

Recognition must also be given to the support and care our teachers, counselors and – of course, parents – have invested both in and out of the classroom.

Stay tuned for more updates later in the year as the university application season continues.

