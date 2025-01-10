2024 was the Hottest Year on Record Globally

It's official, 2024 was the hottest year on record, highlighting the escalating impact of climate change.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), global surface temperatures rose by an alarming 1.49°C above pre-industrial levels, and 0.61°C higher than the 1991–2020 average.

This makes 2024 not only the hottest year ever, but also the capstone of a decade defined by unprecedented heat.

From catastrophic flooding to wildfires to searing heat waves surpassing 50°C, 2024 was marked by extreme weather events.

The WMO revealed that climate change added 41 days of dangerous heat in 2024, intensifying 26 of the 29 weather disasters studied.

These events claimed at least 3,700 lives, displaced millions, and caused untold damage to ecosystems and economies.

A Record Year for China

Average temperature across China in 2024. Image via China Meteorological Service

China, too, was profoundly affected by the global warming trend.

November 2024 was the warmest November on record for the country, with Beijing experiencing an average temperature of 6.5°C — 3.0°C higher than the historical norm.



This warmth wasn’t limited to the capital; places like Tianjin, Shandong, and Inner Mongolia also shattered temperature records.

Autumn (September to November) 2024 was the warmest in China’s recorded history, with a national average temperature of 11.8°C, exceeding the norm by 1.5°C.

Average temperature records in China, 1961-2024. Image via China Meteorological Service

What is in Store for Early 2025?

As we move into 2025, the weather remains volatile.

The China Meteorological Administration predicts a significant cold front for January, affecting various regions and coinciding with the Chinese New Year period.

Here’s what to expect:

North China – Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei : A dramatic drop in temperatures, with daytime highs around -5°C in Beijing. Heavy snowfall is possible, potentially impacting travel.

East China – Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang : Near-freezing temperatures with icy winds. Travelers should brace for delays in transportation. We might witness Shanghai's first snow in 2025 very soon!

South China – Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hainan : Mild weather overall, but a cold snap could bring temperatures down to 10°C, a notable dip for the region.

West China – Chengdu, Chongqing, Xinjiang: Chengdu and Chongqing will experience colder and wetter conditions, while Xinjiang may see snowstorms affecting travel routes.

