35 Minutes! Hongqiao Airport Reduces Check-In Time

By Billy Jiang, January 10, 2025

Frequent flyers, take note! 

Starting January 10, Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport has shortened the check-in cut-off time for all domestic flights to just 35 minutes prior to departure

This adjustment, down from 40 to 45 minutes depending on the airline, was announced by the Shanghai Airport Authority, and aims to give passengers more time to complete their check-in and baggage drop procedures, making the airport experience smoother and less rushed.

Following the update, the check-in cut-off times at Shanghai's two airports are as follows:

Shanghai Pudong International Airport

  • International, Hong Kong, Macao & Taiwan Flights: 60 minutes before departure (90 minutes for Ethiopian Airlines)

  • Domestic Flights – Eastern Airlines, Shanghai Airlines, China Southern Airlines, China United Airlines: 40 minutes before departure

  • Other Airlines: 45 minutes before departure.

Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport

  • International, Hong Kong, Macao & Taiwan Flights  Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Airlines, Air Macau, China Airlines, Korean Air, Asiana Airlines: 40 minutes before departure; Other airlines: 45 minutes before departure

  • Domestic Flights  Eastern Airlines, Shanghai Airlines, China United Airlines: 35 minutes before departure (30 minutes for passengers without checked luggage); Other airlines: 35 minutes before departure

  • Spring Airlines: 30 minutes before departure

Specific flights may have their own cut-off times as determined by individual airlines. Always double-check your flight details for precise information.

For frequent flyers, this change could mean fewer stressful sprints through the airport. 

The reduction in cut-off time provides a little extra breathing room, especially for those navigating traffic or tight schedules.

But is 35 minutes enough? 

Some passengers might find this adjustment reasonable, while others may still feel the pressure of time ticking away. 

We’d love to hear your thoughts — does this change make your airport experience easier, or do you think there’s still room for improvement?

Share your opinions with us and let’s see how this change impacts travelers across Shanghai. 

For more updates on travel and aviation in China, stay tuned to our WeChat official account, ThatsShanghai.

[Cover image via Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport]

Travel News Travel Updates Travel Gossip Shanghai Shanghai Hongqiao Airport

