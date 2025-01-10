Tibet Earthquake Updates – Here's How You Can Help

At the time of writing, the devastating earthquake in Dingri County (定日县), Tibet, has claimed 126 lives and left 188 injured, including 28 in critical condition, according to China Daily.

The disaster has also caused the collapse of 3,609 homes, displacing 46,500 residents who are in urgent need of assistance.



Dingri County, a critical stop on the route to Everest Base Camp, is a gateway for travelers exploring Mount Everest.

However, following the earthquake, Everest Base Camp and nearby scenic areas have been closed to the public. The reopening date is yet to be announced.

If you have plans to visit Tibet in the next few weeks or over Chinese New Year, be sure to communicate with your travel agency to adjust your itinerary and avoid disruptions.

How You Can Help

In this time of need, the affected communities urgently require support for relief efforts and rebuilding.

Two official donation channels have been established to ensure transparency and proper allocation of funds:

Tencent Charity Platform

#小程序://腾讯公益/vIqX7YssafTBe2v

*Click on/Paste to WeChat and launch the official WeChat Mini Program

Alipay Charity Platform

Scan the QR code in Alipay to launch the official Alipay Mini Program

Red Cross Society of China

Visit the Red Cross Society of China website by clicking here or scanning the QR code below:

Every contribution, no matter the size, can make a significant difference in providing aid to those affected by this tragedy.

By donating through official channels, you can help provide shelter, food, and medical assistance to the displaced and assist in the long-term rebuilding efforts.

Let us come together as a community to support those in need during this challenging time.

Together, we can help them overcome this adversity.



[Cover image via That's]

