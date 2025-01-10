Help Give Cambodian Children a Brighter Future

While traveling in Cambodia, former Shanghai scene punk and grunge guitarist, Jack Pinion, discovered a struggling Cambodian school that struck a chord in his heart.

Jack Pinion (third from left) and the other staff at the school in Phneachey Village, Cambodia

Since departing our city, Jack has dedicated his life savings and his full time energy to helping improve opportunities for students there, through the charity New Dream of Cambodian Children Organization (NDCCO).

Morning gathering at the school in Phneachey Village, Cambodia

Founded in 2014, and officially registered with the Cambodian government in 2018, NDCCO is a non-profit charity located in Phneachey Village, on the outskirts of Siem Reap, which provides free education, school meals, and vital community support to underprivileged children and families.



Classroom of the school Phneachey Village, Cambodia

Currently, the school supports 250 local children, learning in classrooms that still have dirt floors. The organization is aiming to build three new classrooms which can then support an additional three classes a day, accommodating a further 225 students.



Children of Phneachey Village, Cambodia

To help raise the money to build these classrooms and bring in more teaching staff, a number of fundraising events are being organized, which will typically center around music, and general merriment.



Children of Phneachey Village, Cambodia

As our glasses overflow, give these young minds the opportunity to overflow with the possibility of a brighter future. Build a buzz and build a school at the same time!

Happy New Year Motherf*cker! Hardcore Charity Event @ Specters

The first NDCCO fundraiser event of 2025 will take place this Saturday, January 11, at Specters in Shanghai.

The massive, smoky punk bar will be taken over by raucous metal bands, raffle opportunities, merchandise and live tattooing.

The raffle will include a Shred Axe electric guitar, decorated and signed by local band Soulitude, vouchers for such fine establishments as Tacolicious and Zero Gravity Pole Dance, and more!

Specters will, as usual, be packed for shots (copious amounts of drinking encouraged) and noise (oi! oi! oi!) with the underlying cause to extend the reach of Shanghai generosity beyond Chinese borders.

Every RMB raised in Shanghai will go directly to NDCCO, helping continue the mission to uplift children and families in need.

Sat Jan 11, from 8pm; RMB100, includes a raffle ticket

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Want to Get Involved?

Want to get in touch with NDCCO? Could you organize a fundraiser event? Reach out to Jack by email jackpinion1994@gmail.com or WeChat ID Jackpinion94 or by scanning the QR code:

Thinking of visiting Siem Reap and have a day to spare volunteering at the school?

There are opportunities to stay at the hostel nearby and help out, even as soon as the upcoming Chinese New Year...

Volunteer at NDCCO & Stay at the Drop Inn!

The Drop Inn blends eco-conscious living with social impact, offering a meaningful stay that contributes to the local community.

Located in Pnhea Chey Village, just a short tuk-tuk ride from Siem Reap’s city center, they provide a quieter, more authentic experience of local village life — perfect for those wanting to see the real Cambodia.

Follow The Drop Inn on Insta @thedropinnsr or by scanning the QR code below: