17 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in the GBA

Richkat's New Release: Wee Heavy

What's your favourite winter warmer? Richkat's upcoming new release, Wee Heavy, draws its inspiration from the rich flavours of Scottish whisky. This Wee Heavy is brewed with eight different types of malts, including a whisky malt that adds subtle notes of peat smoke. The diverse malts bring layers of caramel sweetness, roasted nuts, and dark chocolate and dried fruit to the beer's profile. The addition of American oak chips further enhances the complexity, releasing soft aromas of vanilla, coconut, and a touch of woody fragrance that perfectly complement the malt's sweetness. With a smooth, full-bodied mouthfeel and a long, complex finish, this beer is the ultimate winter warmer companion.



From January 10, 2025

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

Foshan



Spring Festival Poon Choi from InterContinental Foshan Dongping



Celebrate the Spring Festival with a traditional Poon Choi feast at InterContinental Foshan Dongping! Enjoy early bird offers on Poon Choi for 4 or 8 people, perfect for sharing with family and friends. Indulge in a hearty and festive meal packed with delicious ingredients, bringing the spirit of the season to your table. Reserve now for a memorable Spring Festival celebration!



Poon Choi for 4, from RMB688/set

Poon Choi for 8, from RMB988/set

Early Bird Price until January 10, 2025

InterContinental Foshan Dongping, No.8 Wenhua Nan Lu, Lecong, Shunde 佛山市顺德区乐从文华南路8号佛山东平保利洲际酒店

Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar



Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!



Every day, 5pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18124802826

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅

Dongguan



I Am Here! Witness of a City and 200 Million People

The Exhibition showcases Li Jinghu's art until January 2025. Experience the transformation of Dongguan through his creative lens.



Until January 22, 2025

Tang Museum, No.63 Wentang Taochang Road, Dongcheng Street, Dongguan 东莞市东城街道温塘陶厂路63号

Hong Kong



Eco-Friendly Stay Package at JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong

In celebration of this milestone, the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong introduces an eco-friendly stay package available for reservations from December 23, 2024, to May 31, 2025, with stays valid from January 1 to May 31, 2025. Guests can indulge in a harbor view room or suite with daily breakfast for two, enjoy JW Garden-inspired amenities, and participate in sustainable practices with reusable water bottles and tote bags. The package also includes a HKD50 daily dining credit at Fish Bar, promoting a green lifestyle and minimizing the carbon footprint. Book now to join JW Marriott in commemorating four decades of mindfulness and sustainability.



Now until May 31, 2025

JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong





Celebrating National Day – Auspicious Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Greater Bay Area



The 11 cities in the Greater Bay Area have come together for the first time to present the ‘Celebrating National Day – Auspicious Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Greater Bay Area’ Exhibition, a cultural feast featuring intangible cultural heritage with auspicious animals as the theme. Showcasing performing arts, traditional craftsmanship, festive events and other intangible cultural heritage through interactive exhibits, graphic panels, video screenings and experiential activities, the exhibition embodies superb skills and profound cultural substance, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China.



Until March 31, 2025

Hong Kong Heritage Museum, 1 Man Lam Road, Sha Tin, Hong Kong

Brooklyn Nine Nine Trivia

Put your detective skills to the test! Join us for an afternoon of Brooklyn nine nine trivia.



January 11, 2pm - 5pm

Flat Iron Burger, 27 Elgin Street, Central

Saturday Backstage Comedy Showcase



Backstage Comedy showscase series featuring Hong Kong's top talent and exciting touring acts. Hosted by Ryan Hynek, featuring Tamby Chan, Mahesh Mansigani, Tim Chan, Kári Gunnarsson, and Satish Kumar



January 11, 8.30pm - 10pm

BaseHall 2, LG/F, 1 Connaught Place, Hong Kong

LaughterLaughs at the Aftermath ft Jordan Leung



Comedy.HK returns to its favorite venue with a banger lineup! Start your 2025 with an unforgettable night of laughter! Comedy.HK returns to its favorite venue with a banger lineup! Start your 2025 with an unforgettable night of laughter! The up-and-coming artist, who returned to Hong Kong from the US in 2020, has been learning Cantonese slang and catchphrases to tune in with the local audience. He enjoys pointing out local nuances and keeps a notebook in his pocket to help him develop ideas and structure them for a performance.



January 11, 7pm - 9pm

The Aftermath, 57-59 Wyndham Street, Hong Kong

Miss Take - A New Term Drag Comedy Show



Miss Take (the 'Sexiest Teacher Alive') has flown all the way from the UK to provide you with an evening of comedy, music, and life lessons that you'll never forget. With a syllabus ready to set you up for the new year ahead, Miss Take is determined to stick to her own resolution of not changing a thing. Be on your best behaviour...



January 11, 9.30pm - 11.30pm

VIVERE, 11th Floor Sugar+, 31 Sugar Street, Causeway Bay

Frills & Thrills Pop-up Circular Fashion Swop



SWOP (Sustainable Wardrobe Options & Practices) Society is excited to announce its first SWOP of the year, taking place Sunday, January 12. This pop-up clothing exchange, will bring together brands, stylists, and the community committed to promoting a more sustainable future for the fashion industry. Simply bring in your pre-loved items that deserve a new home and exchange them for something fresh and exciting!



January 12, 11am - 5.30pm

Central Harbourfront Event Space, 9 Lung Wo Road, Hong Kong

PANDA GO! FEST HONG KONG



Hong Kong’s largest panda exhibition, PANDA GO! FEST HONG KONG. The exhibition will showcase 2,500 panda sculptures in eight unique designs, creatively displayed at iconic landmarks with four exhibitions and two Chinese New Year stops throughout the city.

January 17 – March 6, 2025 (D·PARK)

February 17 – 6 March 6, 2025 (Central Market)

D‧Park, 398 Castle Peak Road, Tsuen Wan, New Territories

Central Market, 93 Queen's Road, Central, Hong Kong Island

Cézanne and Renoir Looking at the World



'Cézanne and Renoir Looking at the World – Masterpieces from the Musée de l’Orangerie and the Musée d’Orsay' is Hong Kong's first major exhibition featuring the French Impressionist masters Paul Cézanne and Pierre-Auguste Renoir. It showcases 52 masterpieces from the renowned Musée de l'Orangerie and Musée d'Orsay. The exhibition simulates a dialogue between Cézanne and Renoir, inviting viewers into their inner worlds and offering new insights into their lives and deep friendship. Visitors can step onto a French train platform and embark on a journey into the creative realms of Cézanne and Renoir.



January 17 – May 7, 2025

The Special Gallery, 2/F, Hong Kong Museum of Art, 10 Salisbury Road Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Hong Kong Marathon 2025



The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.



Registration open from September 15, 2024

To Register: www.hkmarathon.com

Event Date: February 9, 2025

Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details

Macao

Macau 2049



7 years of waiting for a chance to unfold MGM brand-new residency, Zhang Yimou and MGM join forces to present a groundbreaking residency show through the integration of art and cutting-edge technology that transcends boundaries and time. The masterpiece showcases the epitome of millennia-old Chinese culture, redeﬁning the imagination of intangible cultural heritage arts and performing arts while transcending the language and cultural boundaries.



Price: from MOP288

Until April 27, 2025

MGM Theater, MGM Cotai

A Racing Legacy – Drivers' Collection Exhibition



Under the management of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the Macao Grand Prix Museum (the 'Museum') unveils a series of activities themed around the Macau Grand Prix in collaboration with integrated resort enterprises, in active support of the upcoming 71st Macau Grand Prix. Set to paint the motorsport month with more vibrant color, theseries includes an exhibition of memorabilia from racing drivers, pit station challenge, release of a new book about go-karting history, display of a formula racing car made of chocolate, as well as sharing session of racing drivers and teams.



Until Febuary 28, 2025

Macao Grand Prix Museum, No.431 Rua de Luís Gonzaga Gomes, Macao

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

