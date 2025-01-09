20 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Premium Turkish Brunch @ Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from the daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86 173 1803 4968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场

Special Offer @ Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian 福田区民田路购物公园北园134.135商铺

Food & Drink

Richkat's New Release: Wee Heavy

What's your favourite winter warmer? Richkat's upcoming new release, Wee Heavy, draws its inspiration from the rich flavours of Scottish whisky. This Wee Heavy is brewed with eight different types of malts, including a whisky malt that adds subtle notes of peat smoke. The diverse malts bring layers of caramel sweetness, roasted nuts, and dark chocolate and dried fruit to the beer's profile. The addition of American oak chips further enhances the complexity, releasing soft aromas of vanilla, coconut, and a touch of woody fragrance that perfectly complement the malt's sweetness. With a smooth, full-bodied mouthfeel and a long, complex finish, this beer is the ultimate winter warmer companion.



From January 10, 2025

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

Family Live Brunch at The Happy Monk Uniway



Join The Happy Monk Uniway for a special Family Live Brunch this Saturday! Make New Year pizzas together with your kids and share the fun! Learn from The Happy Monk's master chef and let your little chefs get creative! Celebrate the New Year with delicious food and happy family moments!

January 12, 1pm - 4pm

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Da Dao, Nanshan 前海深港合作区南山街道听海大道5059号前海壹方汇L2-010

Takeout Night with Mr. Ryan

Join the fun at TAKEOUT TONIGHT, a lively comedy talk show hosted by Mr. Ryan! It’s the final weekend show before Spring Festival, so don’t miss out on the laughs! With engaging humor and fun performances, this show is sure to sell out. Secure your tickets for a hilarious evening of entertainment and unforgettable moments!



Price: RMB100 in Advance, RMB150 at the Door

January 18, from 7.30pm

The Flames, Sea World Exit A 深圳招商街道太子路20-33号

Darkwave, Goth and Metal Night at Café Society



Join us every Tuesday from 7.30pm for Darkwave, Goth and Metal Night at Café Society! DJ Leinad will be spinning his favorite Heavy Metal, Darkwave, Goth, and other alternative music all night long. Enjoy food and drink specials all night!

Every Tuesday, from 7.30pm

Café Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian 福田区水围村1368文化街区153栋101

Fragrant Fusion Afternoon Tea at Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen

Indulge in a sensorial Afternoon Tea at Yi Lounge in collaboration with avant-garde perfume brand Documents. Stimulate your senses with an exquisite fusion of taste and aroma: sweet and savoury delicacies inspired by Documents’ contemporary vision and nature-infused fragrances, paired with captivating perfume samples.



Price: RMB488*/set

* Price is subject to 15% service charges and applicable taxes.

Including two glasses of themed mocktail

Including one giveaway from DOCUMENTS

Until February 28, 2pm - 5.30pm

For Reservations: +86755-8826 8888

Yi Lounge, 6/F, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua San Lu, Futian 福田区福华三路138号深圳四季酒店

Set Lunch Combo Menu at Dawat Indian Restaurant



Enjoy a delicious and satisfying set lunch at Dawat Indian Restaurant from noon to 3pm! Come savor these flavorful dishes for a fulfilling and authentic Indian meal! Choose from two mouthwatering combos:



Veg Combo: Hara Bhara Kebab, Dal Makhani, Mix Vegetable Masala, Salad, Raita, and your choice of Rice or 2 pieces of Bread (Chapati, Roti, or Naan).

Non-Veg Combo: Hara Bhara Kebab, Dal Makhani, Kadai Chicken, Salad, Raita, and your choice of Rice or 2 pieces of Bread (Chapati, Roti, or Naan).

Every Day, noon - 3pm

For Reservations: +86-19129358376

Dawat Indian Resturant, No.101 Zhen Zhong Lu, Huaqiang Bei, Futian 福田区华强北振中路101号(天天酒店正对面)达瓦印度餐厅

Music

MONKEY MAJIK



MONKEY MAJIK, a hybrid band from Canada and Japan, creates a unique fusion of Chinese traditional music, rock, and soul. With their international sound that blends Eastern and Western influences, their music feels both fresh and comfortably familiar. Their lyrics, sung in both Japanese and English, weave together two languages seamlessly, making it almost hard to tell that you’re listening to a Japanese song unless you pay close attention. MONKEY MAJIK bridges cultures through its innovative music, offering an experience that is as globally inclusive as it is sonically engaging.

Price: from RMB380

January 10, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3340719



HOU LIVE X Mixc cube, B1/F, China Resources Tower, No.2666 Keyuan Nan Lu, Nanshan 南山区科苑南路2666号中国华润大厦B1层发布厅

GreenBang



GreenBang is a symbol of souls meeting, a name that the members of the band created themselves, representing the connection they share. But the true meaning of GreenBang emerges when that touch of green, as it flows into the vast ocean, retains its unique color, capturing the essence of individuality. Formed in early 2023 in Wuhan, GreenBang is a band that resists being confined by genre definitions, instead focusing on evoking emotions and painting vivid pictures through their music. With their innovative approach, they bring an eclectic mix of sounds that resonate with listeners on a deep, emotional level, delivering a truly immersive experience.

Price: from RMB59

January 10, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号水松大厦首层1/F

Tysa



In Russian, Tysa means 'party,' and since its formation in 2020, Tysa has become the epitome of raw Russian music and distinctive party vibes. The band is not just a group; it’s a collective force that rallies its fans every time a gathering is called. Tysa has taken over stages, delivering electrifying performances that immerse audiences in an unparalleled experience. Their music unites people, energizing them to dance, celebrate, and live the moment, creating an atmosphere where every beat becomes part of the party’s pulse.

Price: from RMB159

January 11, from 11pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号水松大厦首层1/F

TAIYI



TAIYI, the multi-talented music producer, singer-songwriter, and arranger, is making waves in the music industry. With over 110 original tracks released in just two years, and a daily stream count reaching 8 million, he's earned the title of 'music production genius.' His songs span genres from folk and electronic to pop, rock, and rap, making him one of the most versatile and exciting talents in the Mandopop scene today. Join him for an unforgettable night of diverse and dynamic music that showcases his unique artistry and boundless creativity.



Price: from RMB220

January 11, from 7.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/16513113

Bo Live Qianhai, No.2061 Tinghai Da Dao, Qianhai, Nanshan 南山区南山街道前海听海大道2061号

Vanconin



Vanconin, a dream-pop band from Shenzhen, emerged in 2024 with a passion for blending traditional styles with modern sounds. The band’s name, Vanconin, is a play on the phrase '煩可寧' (literally 'to soothe the restless'), reflecting their mission to offer comfort to the urban soul. Through their unique blend of dream-pop and Cantonese music, Vanconin seeks to calm the chaotic minds of city dwellers, providing a much-needed emotional refuge with every note they play. Their sound offers a gentle escape from the noise of daily life, inviting listeners to find peace and solace in their music.



Price: from RMB69

January 12, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/1318325

HOU LIVE Xiasha, B112a, B1/F, KK ONE, No.9289 Binhe Da Dao, Futian 福田区滨河大道9289号KK ONE购物中心负一层B112a（地铁9号线下沙站B出口）

tricot



Celebrating 15 years of musical excellence, tricot is a math rock band that has caused a stir worldwide. Known for their exceptional musicianship and distinctive arrangements, tricot brings a unique energy to the stage with their intense, dynamic performances. Their sweet yet explosive vocals paired with literarily rich and intellectually charged lyrics create a perfect blend of emotion and reason. Over the years, they’ve built a reputation for their intricate rhythms and catchy yet complex compositions, making them one of the most exciting and innovative bands in the math rock genre.

Price: from RMB280

January 12, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3340719



HOU LIVE X Mixc cube, B1/F, China Resources Tower, No.2666 Keyuan Nan Lu, Nanshan 南山区科苑南路2666号中国华润大厦B1层发布厅

Cody・Lee



Formed in 2018 by university classmates, Cody・Lee (李) is a band based in Tokyo that has garnered attention for their high-quality music. With their own label, Sakuramachi Records, founded in 2020, the band’s sound resonates with fans of Japanese rock and beyond. Their honest and bold approach to local realities and fantasies has struck a chord with listeners, capturing the essence of Japanese culture while appealing to a global audience.

Price: from RMB140

January 15, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3519

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan 南山区香山东街华侨城创意文化园北区C2栋北侧B10现场

Simon Doty



Born in the wilderness of Western Canada, Simon Doty is a self-taught sound engineer and producer with a deep understanding of both music creation and engineering. After years of perfecting his sound and rising through the underground music scene, Doty made his breakthrough with the release of his debut album Universal Language in 2023 on Anjunadeep. With a style that blends gritty analog synths, mesmerizing melodies, and powerful energy, Simon has carved out a distinctive space in the music world. His signature sound has earned him recognition among the most respected producers in the industry, and his global 60+ tour shows have captivated audiences everywhere.

Price: from RMB109

January 17, from 11pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号水松大厦首层1/F

Arts

A New Message Just In



'A New Message Just In' shows artworks from students at the Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts. The size of their works is similar to that of postcards or letters. They solidly record the emotions and states that the artists want to express in the present. They are waiting, patiently, for us to open them. These winter letters are small yet full of warm emotions. Entering each small painting is like stepping into a winter day in the South: enjoy that first fresh air after you push the door, please hold on to the fleeting impression of that moment.



Until January 27, 2025

1979 Gallery, L1/F, Sea World Culture and Art Center, Nanshan 南山区海上世界文化艺术中心一楼 1979画廊

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

'Order & Symbiosis' Hungarian Female Art Joint Exhibition



The duo exhibition features two prominent Hungarian female artists. This exhibition not only celebrates the cultural exchange between the two nations but also underlines the museum’s dedication to fostering and promoting Female Art in both China and Hungary. This exhibition showcases the works of the these two artists, exploring diverse artistic media and forms of expression. Their creations delve into themes of women's multifaceted identities, emotional landscapes, and profound connections with nature and the inner self.



Until February 23, 2025

He Xiangning Art Museum, No.9013 Shennan Da Dao, Futian 福田深南大道9013号

Near Exit C, OCT Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 1

Givernisme



Marking the South China debut of a solo artist exhibition at an art museum, 'Givernisme' features over 50 captivating photographic works by Jean-Francois Rauzier, a pioneer in immersive photography. Celebrating 150 years of Impressionism, Rauzier's series inspired by Monet's garden in Giverny, a result of his artist residency at Monet's estate, captures the romantic essence of Impressionism. Step into Rauzier's vision of an infinite, dreamlike landscape that transcends dimensions, inviting viewers into a vibrant world of Impressionist beauty.



Until February 23, 2025

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 海上世界文化艺术中心南山区蛇口望海路1187号

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

Bonjour la Ligne



Enter the whimsical world of Serge Bloch, a French master of illustration, in this immersive exhibition. Through 86 illustrations and unique installations and ceramics, Bloch’s playful characters, guided by a long red line, will take you on a journey into his distinctive universe. The exhibition brings his illustrated world to life and offers a complete immersive experience, making you feel as though you’ve stepped directly into a storybook.

Until April 6, 2025

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Lu and Guangguang Lu, Guangming 光明区创投路与观光路交叉口光明文化艺术中心

Near Exit B, Fenghuang Town Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 6

