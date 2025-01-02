25 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Winter Specials at Mr. Rocky

This winter, let the flavors and warmth of Mr. Rocky’s Cowboy-inspired dishes bring comfort to your chilly days. Indulge in our Vinegar-Pepper Slow Roast Beef Short-Rib – made from natural grass-fed beef and slow-cooked for 5 hours to achieve a tender, juicy texture, enhanced by a perfect balance of sour and spicy Asian flavors. Pair it with our Mulled Wine with Berries, a rich and aromatic drink blending fruity sweetness and spicy notes, bringing you cozy warmth and a festive atmosphere. Come embrace the season with a smile, a warm meal, and a glass of soothing drink. More winter delights await you!



Applicable at Mr. Rocky and ROCKYBRO venues in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Purchase this amazing cash voucher to use at your nearest restaurants!

*No live band performances on Mondays.

Logis Pub & Grill - Special Steak Party

Join us for the Steak and Beef Feast at Logis Pub & Grill during our exclusive weekly party. Enjoy the finest cuts of grilled steak and beef for just RMB528 for two (originally priced at RMB892). This mouthwatering offer is available every Thursday from 6pm to 9pm. Gather your friends, enjoy the vibrant atmosphere, and indulge in succulent steaks at an unbeatable price. Don’t miss this limited-time celebration!

For Reservations: +8620-8930 9544

LOGIS Pub & Grill, Shop 101, No.30 Yuhan Lu, Haizhu, near Canton Tower Station Line 3/APM Line, 8mins walk from Exit B 海珠区玉函路30号101铺

January Happy Hour at LETO



Buy any beer and get the second one absolutely free! It's the perfect reason to gather your friends and enjoy a great evening in a cozy atmosphere.



Daily, 9pm - Midnight

For Reservations: +86-18126847618

LETO, Unit 2, No.2 Huacheng Da Dao, Tianhe 天河区花城大道2号2号商铺LETO西餐厅

Party Offers at Perrys



Join the ultimate party experience at Perrys! Established in 2011 in Shanghai, Perrys now boasts 33 locations, each offering a unique and diverse party atmosphere. Whether you’re looking for a lively celebration at the Huachenghui store, a classy cigar bar experience at Sinopec, a must-visit spot at Taikoo Warehouse, or a hip-hop vibe at the Gangding location, Perry delivers something different every time. Enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, whiskey, wine, and more, with special party packages starting from just RMB38.8. Plus, unlimited cocktails and beer tickets available!



Applicable at Perrys venues in Guangzhou. Purchase this amazing cash voucher to use at your nearest locations!

Food & Drink

Richkat's New Release: Wee Heavy

What's your favourite winter warmer? Richkat's upcoming new release, Wee Heavy, draws its inspiration from the rich flavours of Scottish whisky. This Wee Heavy is brewed with eight different types of malts, including a whisky malt that adds subtle notes of peat smoke. The diverse malts bring layers of caramel sweetness, roasted nuts, and dark chocolate and dried fruit to the beer's profile. The addition of American oak chips further enhances the complexity, releasing soft aromas of vanilla, coconut, and a touch of woody fragrance that perfectly complement the malt's sweetness. With a smooth, full-bodied mouthfeel and a long, complex finish, this beer is the ultimate winter warmer companion.



From January 10, 2025

Search for "猫员外" on your map to find the nearest location

Guest Bartender Night at Hope & Sesame Guangzhou

Peter Chua, co-founder of Night Hawk, is bringing his expertise to Hope & Sesame Guangzhou for an unforgettable guest bartender night. Known for transforming a tiny space in Singapore into a cocktail haven, Peter will be serving up classic-inspired cocktails. Come enjoy a mix of old and new, with a curated cocktail experience in the vibrant setting of Hope & Sesame Guangzhou. Join us for a night of style, great drinks, and a unique vibe!



January 10, 8pm - 11pm

For Reservations: +86-18998418723

Hope & Sesame Guangzhou, No.58 Miaoqian Xi Jie, Yuexiu 越秀区庙前西街58号自编之一

JokeUp Comedy at Ginstar

JokeUp Comedy makes its debut at Ginstar with a night of fun and laughs! With free entry and the chance to perform, come enjoy a supportive atmosphere where comedy fans and performers alike gather to share good times. With happy hour until 11pm, enjoy great drinks, new friends, and a good dose of laughter all night long!



January 10, from 8.30pm

Ginstar, Unit 103, 1/F, Mingyue Building, No.2 Huacheng Lu, Tianhe 天河区华成路2号名悦大厦1楼103铺

Guest Bartender Night at Stiller



Stiller is thrilled to welcome Karen Chung, the esteemed Brand Ambassador for JAMESON China, as the guest bartender for a night full of creative and flavorful cocktails. Experience unique drinks, carefully crafted by Karen, and enjoy a memorable evening filled with refreshing flavors and innovative mixology. Join us for this exclusive event and let Karen’s expertise take your taste buds on a journey of delightful surprises!



January 10, from 9pm

For Reservations: +86-18565238274

Stiller, 2/F, LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou, No.386 Huanshi Dong Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区环市东路386号广州花园酒店2楼

Red Friday Party at Coco's

The holiday fun isn’t over yet! Red Friday Party is back at Coco’s, bringing the party vibes to kick off the weekend in style. Let’s keep the celebration going with a lively atmosphere, great music, and amazing company. Don’t miss out — join us for another round of festive fun and unforgettable moments!



January 10,

Coco's, B08, Pearl River Party Pier, Yuejiang Xi Lu, Haizhu 海珠区阅江西路琶醍B08

Celebrate the Festival of Pongal at Rangoli Panyu



Let’s celebrate the joyous festival of Pongal at Rangoli Restaurant - Panyu Branch! Marking the beginning of a new year and bringing people together, this vibrant festival will be celebrated with a special menu served on banana leaves. Join us for a wonderful lunch experience as we honor Pongal and Sankranti, with delicious dishes and festive cheer to share with friends and family!



January 12, Noon - 3pm

For Reservations: +86-18588594636

Rangoli Grill & Barbeque, Shop 204, 2/F, Ecool Chuangyi Industrial Zone, Donghuan Jie, Panyu 番禺区东环街金山谷创意七街10号80栋204铺

Family Live Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold



Join The Happy Monk Kingold for a special Family Live Brunch this Saturday! Make New Year pizzas together with your kids and share the fun! Learn from The Happy Monk's master chef and let your little chefs get creative! Celebrate the New Year with delicious food and happy family moments!



Price: RMB68 for DIY workshop

January 12, 1pm - 4pm

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼一层1号铺

New Formula Brunch at Le Hachoir

Weekend brunches are back at Le Hachoir with a fresh new formula! Enjoy exciting new dishes starting from noon on Saturdays and Sundays. Don’t miss this opportunity to indulge in a weekend feast that’s sure to satisfy all your cravings with a twist on classic brunch favorites.



Saturdays and Sundays, from noon

Le Hachoir, Shop 60, 62, Canton Place, Haifeng Lu, Tianhe 天河区海风路广粤天地60、62号铺

Opening Beer Offers at The Goat Canton Tower

Celebrate the start of the new year at Goat Canton Tower with our Opening Beer Offers! From January 2 to 31, enjoy buy one, get one free beer with a different selection every day. Come explore new brews and celebrate the season with friends and great deals at one of the city’s most exciting spots!



January 2 - 31, 2025

The Goat Canton Tower, Unit B141 South Square, Canton Tower Plaza, Haizhu 海珠区广州塔广场南广场负一层B140-141号铺

InterNations Guangzhou Red Sparkle Social Night



New venue for the first gathering of 2025! Join InterNations Guangzhou Red Sparkle Social Night in the newly open The Goat Canton Tower for a fun evening with expats in Guangzhou! Entrance tickets include: two welcome drinks, options are selected beer/wine/cocktail/mocktail/easy mixed/soft drinks, 20% off for food items, free red sparkle props, an international live band, a dance floor and lucky draws!



January 18, from 8pm

The Goat Canton Tower, Unit B141 South Square, Canton Tower Plaza, Haizhu 海珠区广州塔广场南广场负一层B140-141号铺

A Sincere Invitation at Yue

The ‘Four-Handed Culinary Feast’ hosted by Forbes China 30 chefs Chef Seven and Chef William was a great success at Yue Restaurant, bringing together friends and culinary enthusiasts to celebrate their journey and passion for the craft. As the year comes to an end, we extend our heartfelt wishes for a peaceful winter season. With the new year approaching, we invite you to experience our exclusive New Year’s menu at Yue Series Restaurants, where exceptional dining and new culinary experiences await.



For Reservations: +86-19927576951

YUE·Creative Cantonese Cuisine, 4/F, Nanfenghui, No.618 Xingang Dong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新港东路618号南丰汇4楼

Gourmet of Spring - Chinese New Year Offer at Five Zen5es

Embark on an exquisite culinary journey and Indulge in a symphony of flavors with reunion feast, including roasted pig, baked Boston lobster with cheese and butter, roasted chicken with sesame, poached Australian beef ribs. Let the new chapter begins with gathering joy and Poon Choi delicately crafted by our chef, while celebrating the prosperous snake year with a basket filled with handpicked New Year goodies, encapsulating fortune and auspiciousness.



Reunion Gourmet

January 25 - February 12, 2025

From RMB1,988/6 persons

Festive Poon Choi

January 25 - February 4, 2025

From RMB1,088/6 persons

Auspicious Hamper

January 13 - February 4, 2025

From RMB288/set

For Reservations: +8620-8918 1226

Five Zen5es Restaurant, 2/F, The Westin Pazhou, Area C, Canton Fair Complex, Haizhu 海珠区琶洲广交会威斯汀酒店2层

Happy Hour at Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha

Ring in the new year with joy and festive cheer at Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha’s Light Bar. Indulge in our exclusive New Year’s cocktails that sparkle with delightful flavors, and enjoy the lively atmosphere of the bar. Relax on the outdoor terrace with a breathtaking view of the shimmering Canton Tower and the enchanting music from our live band. Celebrate the season and toast to new beginnings with a refreshing drink, a magical view, and good vibes all around.



Daily, 7pm - 8pm

Hotel Indigo Guangzhou Haixinsha, No.32 Linjiang Da Dao, Haixinsha East Square, Tianhe 天河区临江大道32号海心沙东区广州海心沙英迪格酒店

Aperitivo: Italy's Finest Hour at Park Hyatt Guangzhou



Discover the tradition of Aperitivo, Italy's celebrated ritual of pre-dinner drinks, accompanied by bite-sized delicacies. Available now at Dining Room every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Don't miss out on these amazing refreshing sips with free-flowing wines, the bright sparkle of Prosecco, and spritzes that stir the senses, bringing the soul of Italian Aperitivo to Dining Room. Together with bite-size delicacies: oven-fresh pizza alla pala, with crisp edges and rich toppings. imported cured meats, sliced thin to melt on the tongue. Plus, cheese from afar, a feast of Italian flavors!



Price: RMB398 per guest

Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5.30pm - 7.30pm

For Reservations: +8620-3769 1234, or enjoy special privileges via the official WeChat Mall @ParkHyattGuangzhou

Dining Room, 65/F, Park Hyatt Guangzhou, No.16 Huaxia Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区华夏路16号广州柏悦酒店65层

Chinese Reunion Dinner



Chinese New Year celebration is more than just a holiday - it's a time to come together and celebrate the bonds of love and kinship that tie our hearts together. From the classic rice cake to the take-away poon choi treat prepared with high-quality ingredients and traditional methods, we have a variety of options to satisfy your cravings. With our carefully curated selection of traditional and modern delicacies, we offer 4 different Reunion Dinner set menu featuring authentic Cantonese flavors for you to celebrate the start of the Year of the Snake, embracing the warmth and happiness that comes with being surrounded by your loved ones.



For Reservations: +8620-6683 3668

Suixuan Chinese Restaurant, Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, 5/F, 215 Linhe Xi Heng Lu, Tianhe 天河区林和西横路215号天河希尔顿酒店5层

Cocktails Happy Hour at Highland



Enjoy Highland Whisky Bar's signature cocktails buy one get one free!



Monday to Sunday, 7.30pm - 9pm

Highland Whisky Bar (Four Seas Walk), LG2, Four Seas Walk, Panyu 番禺区南村万博四海城下沉广场

Highland Whisky Bar (Zhujiang New Town), Shop 101, No.4 Huaming Lu, Tianhe 天河区华明路4号星汇云锦一层

Music

TAIYI

TAIYI, the multi-talented music producer, singer-songwriter, and arranger, is making waves in the music industry. With over 110 original tracks released in just two years, and a daily stream count reaching 8 million, he's earned the title of 'music production genius.' His songs span genres from folk and electronic to pop, rock, and rap, making him one of the most versatile and exciting talents in the Mandopop scene today. Join him for an unforgettable night of diverse and dynamic music that showcases his unique artistry and boundless creativity.



Price: from RMB220

January 12, from 7.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3475533

For Reservations: +86-13751833027

Tai Space Livehouse, Warehouse 5, Taigucang Wharf, No.124 Gexin Lu, Longfeng Jie, Haizhu 龙凤街道革新路124号太古仓码头5号仓

Cody・Lee



Formed in 2018 by university classmates, Cody・Lee (李) is a band based in Tokyo that has garnered attention for their high-quality music. With their own label, Sakuramachi Records, founded in 2020, the band’s sound resonates with fans of Japanese rock and beyond. Their honest and bold approach to local realities and fantasies has struck a chord with listeners, capturing the essence of Japanese culture while appealing to a global audience.

Price: from RMB140

January 16, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

Arts

Selected Artworks of the Ludwig's Donation to NAMOC



In 1996, German art collectors Mr. and Mrs. Ludwig made an extraordinary donation of 89 international artworks, comprising 117 pieces, to the National Art Museum of China. Their act of generosity, rooted in cultural exchange, bridged Chinese and international art communities. This exhibition showcases over fifty selected works from their donation, featuring masterpieces by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney. These pieces stand as milestones in the evolution of modern art, highlighting both the historical significance and artistic mastery of their creators, and serve as a vital link between East and West.



Until January 10, 2025

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

Mountain and Sean Fantasy

Immerse yourself in the mystical world of 'Mountain and Sea,' where ancient landscapes meet virtual realms. This contemporary art exhibition explores the shifting relationship between humans and nature in the post-industrial virtual age. With a focus on time and space, the exhibition presents an experience that crosses the boundaries of reality and fantasy, offering a multi-dimensional perspective on our world.

Until January 12, 2025

Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, University Town, Panyu 番禺区广州美术学院大学城美术馆

Bodies in the Classroom

Numerous studies and explorations about the body have been conducted throughout history, but they often encounter various taboos, whether in China or elsewhere. Although the body has gained further manifested in modern society, it has frequently become controversial due to political, customary, ethical, and other factors. In the context of Chinese art academies, it was the 'nude model' controversy that initially caused social uproar because of the body. As a necessary part of the professional art curriculum, nude model sketching suffered criticism even throughout the 20th century at different times. Of course, the 'body' we mean here does not equate to 'nudity,' though nudity undeniably serves as a social yardstick in discussing this issue.



Until January 19, 2025

Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, University Town, Panyu 番禺区广州美术学院大学城美术馆

