Lunar New Year Deals at The PuLi, The PuXuan & The RuMa

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Urban Resort Concepts is gearing up to celebrate the most important festival in Chinese culture with special room promotions that promise to make the festivities more memorable for guests.

With the spirit of renewal and togetherness at its core, these exclusive offers from The PuLi, The PuXuan and The RuMa, three award-winning luxury hotels in Asia, are designed to welcome the Year of Snake in in style and comfort.

Known for being fiercely independent, wholly distinctive, and always original, The PuLi Hotel & Spa in Shanghai, The PuXuan Hotel & Spa in Beijing, and The RuMa Hotel & Residences in Kuala Lumpur have gained a loyal following of discerning travelers seeking unparalleled luxury and authentic experiences.

Rooms have been thoughtfully prepared to offer a warm and festive atmosphere, ensuring that you and your loved ones can enjoy the celebrations in an environment that reflects the richness of Chinese heritage.

Read on for five fantastic deals across three top-tier Asian cities.

The PuLi Hotel & Spa, Shanghai

One of Shanghai’s first urban resort hotels, The PuLi Hotel & Spa offers an oasis in the heart of the city.

Conveniently located close to Shanghai’s business, sightseeing and entertainment district, guests enjoy the greenery of Jing’An Park.

Imbued with contemporary charm and references to Chinese culture, The PuLi comprises 193 luxuriously appointed rooms and 36 exceptional suites.

Embracing the resort concept, The PuLi is home to the Michelin-starred PHÉNIX restaurant, the Long Bar, Garden Terrace and UR Spa.

Immerse in the joy and excitement of the Lunar New Year, from traditional festive atmosphere to sumptuous treats, there's something for everyone to enjoy at The PuLi.

Offer 1: Two consecutive nights at a Deluxe King Room from RMB3,988

Complimentary breakfast for two (served at PHÉNIX or room delivery)

One set of The PuLi red envelopes during Chinese New Year

In-room minibar (replenished once daily)

Complimentary parking (one vehicle per room)

Offer 2: Two consecutive nights at a Junior Suite from RMB6,888

Complimentary breakfast for two (served at PHÉNIX or room delivery)

One set of The PuLi red envelopes during Chinese New Year

In-room minibar (replenished once daily)

Complimentary parking (one vehicle per room)

Exclusive welcome treats upon arrival

One set of afternoon tea for two at Long Bar

Complimentary laundry for three items (water wash only)

One eco-friendly The PuLi Foo Dogs tote bag

Late check-out until 2pm

Book Date: Now till February 27, 2025

Stay Date: Now till February 28, 2025

*Blackout dates apply

For more information or to book your stay at The PuLi Hotel and Spa, visit thepuli.com or scan the QR code below:

The PuXuan Hotel & Spa, Beijing



Only minutes away from the Forbidden City and Beijing’s main commercial and shopping district, The PuXuan Hotel and Spa is a true gem in the very nerve center of the Chinese capital.

The design of the hotel does not celebrate an aesthetic, but the city out of which it was born; 116 spacious and luxuriously appointed guest rooms, many with uninterrupted views of the Forbidden City, as well as two specialty restaurants, a Lobby Lounge, The Tea Room and UR SPA, are sure to make this a new destination for luxury business and leisure travelers alike.

Ring in the New Year with an exclusive retreat at The PuXuan, where timeless Beijing culture meets modern elegance.

Stay in a Deluxe Suite or Grand Room, each thoughtfully designed to create a serene sanctuary that blends Eastern aesthetics with contemporary style.

Immerse yourself in an atmosphere of tranquility and privacy as you celebrate the Chinese New Year amidst the refined beauty of this urban haven.

Offer 1: Two consecutive nights in a Grand Room from RMB4,388

Daily breakfast for two at Rive Gauche

Welcome fruit upon arrival

Complimentary in-room minibar, replenished daily

Offer 2: Two consecutive nights in a Deluxe Suite from RMB6,560

Daily breakfast for two at Rive Gauche

A Chinese afternoon tea set at Tea Room during your stay

Welcome fruit upon arrival

Complimentary in-room minibar, replenished daily

Suite benefits are not applicable

Book Date: Now till February 27, 2025

Stay Date: Now till February 28, 2025

*Blackout dates apply

For more information or to book your stay, visit thepuxuan.com or scan the QR code below:

The RuMa Hotel & Residences, Kuala Lumpur

Inspired by the Malay word for home, 'rumah,' The RuMa Hotel & Residences is centrally located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s Golden Triangle.

Drawing influence from local craftsmanship, The RuMa provides an experience both daringly authentic and uniquely Malaysian.

A culinary destination, guests can move between ATAS, the specialty European bistro, the SEVEN Lobby Bar, the SANTAI Pool Bar and Lounge or the LIBRARI, a sensorial space to enjoy afternoon tea and light meals.

On the sixth floor, the UR SPA offers five treatment rooms and results-driven treatments that combine modern science with ancient healing.

The RuMa embraces a new form of hospitality where genuine and intuitive care is at the center of every guest experience.

Celebrate Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur. As the old year makes its exit and the new year gently unfolds, embark on a journey of tranquility at The RuMa.

Rates from RM1,000+ per room per night, including:

Daily breakfast for two at ATAS

Afternoon Tea for two at The LIBRARI

24-hour access to the Fitness Centre

Best-in-class Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

Complimentary parking (one car per room)

Complimentary local calls

An additional RM170 net per person for the Chinese New Year Buffet Dinner at ATAS, available exclusively from 30 January to 2 February 2025

Book Date: Now till February 14, 2025

Stay Date: Now till February 15, 2025

Cancellation Policy:

Deposit required

Free cancellation up to three days before arrival

For more information or to book your stay, visit theruma.com or scan the QR code below: