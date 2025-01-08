Epermarket: Now With Timed Deliveries in Guangzhou!

Epermarket are delighted to announce an even better delivery schedule across Guangzhou, getting your groceries to your door even more efficiently!

If you live in Haizhu, Yuexiu or Tianhe, then you can now select a delivery time that best suits your personal schedule, so your groceries arrive when you need them most.

New delivery slots:

1-5pm

7-10pm

At Epermarket, they are always listening to you their customers, and trying to satisfy your needs with an even better service.

This new schedule for Guangzhou is designed to bring a large benefit to you and your family!

Introduction

Simplify your grocery shopping with Epermarket! Enjoy the convenience of home delivery from China's leading online supermarket, ensuring top quality every time.

Whatever you’re craving, Epermarket brings you the Taste of Home, right to your doorstep.

Who They Are?

Since 2011, Epermarket has been a trusted companion to thousands of customers, offering over 4,000 products imported from around the globe to meet the needs of both expatriates and locals in Guangdong and across China.

With more than 100 new products added each month by their international team, Epermarket ensures a constant flow of fresh and exciting choices for your shopping experience.

Effortless Shopping



Shopping with Epermarket is as easy as can be! You have three simple options:

1. Download the Epermarket app from the App Store or Google Play, or by scanning below.

2. Visit www.epermarket.com

3. Search for their easy-to-use Mini Program ‘Epermarket South’ or scan below to visit

Fill your cart with your favorite products, and Epermarket’s dedicated team will carefully prepare and deliver your order right to your door at a time that suits you – 7 days a week!

Scan below to shop on their Mini-program



Scan below to download the APP



Or simply visit www.epermarket.com

Epermarket By Numbers

150+ cheeses from France and beyond

120+ organic products

250+ wines, many directly imported by Epermarket (means even more affordable prices)

200+ EperKitchen dishes. What's that? Ready-to-eat meals for a quick bite, detox juices and salads for a healthy lifestyle, hand-crafted pizzas, appetizer platters for your next gathering…

1000s of trusted customers

Products for Everyone!

Epermarket has long been the go-to destination for all things vegetarian, organic, gluten-free, halal, and more.

With over 500 products tailored to various intolerances, preferences, and dietary requirements, Epermarket and their ‘Free-From’ range ensures everyone can find what they need.

EperFarm: A Responsible Label & Quality Assurance

Epermarket has carefully selected 39 organic and environmentally-friendly farms that follow seasonal production, offering you the freshest fruits and vegetables from China at competitive prices.

At Epermarket, they’re not just delivering groceries — they’re delivering a promise of quality, from their farms to your door.

You can trust Epermarket to bring you the best of every season, because they believe that you deserve nothing less.

Ecological Packaging: An EperGreen Program Initiative

Did you know? Epermarket uses 100% compostable and biodegradable bags to reduce packaging waste, a key step toward their sustainability goals.

To help further, simply place all your recyclable Epermarket packaging in a delivery bag and return it to the driver with your next order. Work together to become greener!

Keep an eye out later this year for Epermarket's upcoming collaboration with The Million Tree Project, where you can be part of planting Epermarket’s third forest!

Should you have any queries, their Customer Service team is on hand to help. They are available daily from 8am-9pm on cs-south@epermarket.com or 400-009-3019.