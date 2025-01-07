  1. home
95 Dead As 6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Tibet

By Billy Jiang, January 7, 2025

At 9.05am this morngin, January 7, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County (定日县) in Shigatse (日喀则), Tibet Autonomous Region, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). 

China-Earthquake-Networks-Center.jpg

Image via China Earthquake Networks Center

The quake, with a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, caused significant devastation in the region.

By 3pm, state media agency Xinhua reported that the earthquake had claimed 95 lives and left 130 more injured. 

Rescue efforts are underway, with over 1,500 firefighters and emergency responders dispatched to the epicenter and surrounding areas to conduct search and rescue operations.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at latitude 28.50°N and longitude 87.45°E, an area with a population of approximately 6,900 people within a 20-kilometer radius. 

The shallow depth of the earthquake likely amplified its destructive power, resulting in significant casualties and damage.

A Region Prone to Earthquakes

Tibet is one of China’s most earthquake-prone regions due to its location on the seismically active Himalayan belt. 

Historical records show that since 1900, Tibet has experienced:

  • 130 earthquakes between 6.0 and 6.9 magnitude

  • 7 earthquakes between 7.0 and 7.9 magnitude

  • 2 earthquakes exceeding 8.0 magnitude

Students.jpgStudents in Tibet learning how to react to earthquakes. Image via Encyclopedia

The strongest earthquake in modern Chinese history occurred in Tibet on August 15, 1950, when an 8.6-magnitude quake struck Zayu County. It was one of the most powerful earthquakes recorded globally in the 20th century.

Rescue teams face significant challenges in reaching affected areas due to the rugged terrain and remote location of Dingri County. 

Further updates are expected as rescue efforts progress.

