Don't Miss the 14th Happy Ice & Snow Season at the Bird's Nest

By That's Beijing, January 7, 2025

The 14th annual Happy Ice & Snow Season at the Bird's Nest is underway despite warmer than average temperatures this winter in Beijing.

The National Stadium has been transformed into a winter wonderland for sports events and performances, as well as ice and snow experiences for the whole family.

rove-me.jpg
Image via Rove.me

This year for the first time, it will be integrating both offline and online activities by partnering with Eggy Party, which is a popular party game developed by NetEase Games in which players must jump, run, roll, and whack their way through obstacle courses.

The newly introduced Super Drift Paradise draws from elements of Eggy Party and covers an area of 5,700 meters squared, including a 22.5-meter wide straight slide along with two curved tracks that are over 50 meters long and 5 meters high.

Icefest.jpg
Image via Beijing.gov.cn

This year's Happy Ice & Snow Season will still have many of its classic attractions including the Snow Circle Plaza, which covers an area of 2,200 meters squared. There are plenty of activities spread throughout the area for parents to entertain their kids with, including sledges and slides.

There is also the Ice & Snow Rush Inflatable Castle with a 60-meter racetrack ornamented with obstacles and climbing challenges. Over the holidays there will be interactive games hosted at the castle for the kiddies.

rove-2.jpg
Image via Rove.me

The event is divided into different areas such as the Snow Park where you can experience Winter Olympic Games such as ice hockey, snowboarding, and curling.

In past years, each area required separate tickets. However, this year there are options for 'One-for-All Passes.'

OIP-C-1-.jpeg
Image via Beijing.gov.cn

Tickets can be purchased through the Chaopiao (巢票) WeChat mini-program, the most popular online ticketing platform, or on-site. In addition, visitors will each receive a redemption code for an Eggy Party gift pack.

Ticket prices increase on the weekend as well as over the holiday, but there are discounts available on multiple tickets, and it is cheaper to purchase them online than at the venue.

Until mid-February

10am-10pm (lights turn on at 5.30pm) *last entry at 9pm

RMB86-RMB309/person

Beijing Bird`s Nest Stadium, No.1 National Stadium Nanlu, Chaoyang

[Cover image via Rove.me]

