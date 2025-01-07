Pole Lotta Love – 3 of Shanghai's Top Pole Dance Studios

Due to certain unsavory associations, pole dance is a misunderstood art. Well, we're here to break the stigma.

Let's address one thing straight off: the reason pole artists wear smaller outfits is because you literally need your skin to stick to the pole, and the poles themselves spin. Yes, the pole spins!

Pole falls into a number of categories; many people don’t realize that this is not just a form of dance, but also a genuinely difficult sport.

It requires feats of incredible strength, high pain tolerance and endurance, and literally years of training to perform the flips, spins and leg twirls that we might see on social media (or elsewhere…)



Heather Millet, Intermediate Pole Fitness Enthusiast. Photo by Logan Wu.

You can learn pole sport or pole dance, and other aerial arts, right here in Shanghai. We tested three studios to give a breakdown of what's on offer.

Zero Gravity

The Sporty Studio



2024 Performance Group at Zero Gravity. Photo by Maria Menand.

Opened in 2018, this studio has a genuine sport and fitness vibe. Out of the three studios we tested, Zero Gravity takes training for physical wellness and safety very seriously, offering slightly longer classes in tricks (where dancers are up higher on the pole) to provide time for a minimum 15-minute warm-up and 5- to 10-minute cool down.



Johanna Spee, Zero Gravity Owner. Photo by Logan Wu.

The studio is owned by Johanna Spee, a tall German woman with abs to rival Brad Pitt's in Fight Club.

She holds multiple sports and pole certifications, with a special note to her training as a functional range conditioning and mobility specialist.

Her philosophy is as follows...

"Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned pro, our studio is a judgment-free zone, where everyone is welcome. "It doesn't matter if you're a couch potato or a fitness junkie, young or old, curvy or slim, or what background you have – we've got your back (and your grip)! "Our goal is to make you feel like a powerhouse by helping you become stronger, more confident, and totally proud of yourself."

Who's Going

Beginners, sports enthusiasts, English-only speakers, and those who need modifications for prior injury-recovery or the like.

We can strongly recommend Zero Gravity to anyone who feels totally new to pole and would like classes with other novice pole dancers.

It’s also great for people with unique physical needs, such as recovering from injury; the instructors always ask about this at the start of class.

Trainers make a lot of effort to appreciate individual boundaries, and take safety as a first priority. For this reason, instructors are not as likely to physically push students into positions, and nailing a move is not as important as learning the progress and building your strength.

While men often shy away from pole sports, this is also a great studio for the guys to try, and the outfits people wear aren’t super scandalous.

The community vibe is one that cheers for everyone, so the studio can be loud – like a gym with grunting, encouraging, and discussing fitness goals or the latest protein fads.

The hoop community at Zero Gravity is also incredibly strong (literally and figuratively) because an intense performer at many venues around Shanghai, Slava, is the main hoop teacher, along with assistance from Sunny.

Hoop artist and teacher Slava performing at the Pearl

Classes

Pole 'Virgins' (those trying for the first or second time)

Pole Tricks Basic 1 + 2

Intermediate & Advanced Pole Tricks

Flexibility & Strength

Aerial Hoop for Beginners & Intermediate

Silks

Strength Training/Conditioning with Ayesha Prep

Beginners & Intermediate Flow



Aerial Pole

Floorwork

Workshops in Pole-Doubles or Flow

The schedule has many set classes each week, and some that vary as pop-ups or on request.

Johanna Spee on Aerial Pole. Photo by Logan Wu.

Unique Factors

The studio requires that participants sign a waiver, again falling more into the realm of a fitness studio and gym mindset.

To progress to intermediate and advanced pole sport levels, you need to pass a small test to prove you are safe to do certain moves.

You usually take your own videos at Zero Gravity, and there isn’t time put aside in classes just to film one-by-one. Most students set their camera anywhere they can to track their progress and consider possible improvements.

You are required to clean your own poles and mats at the end of class, and unless you are attending an open practice (open studio hour), it’s not permissible to deviate from the instructors designated moves.

Students are strongly discouraged or even prohibited from helping physically position or move each other, and classes are smaller to provide direct instructor time for everyone.

The new Jianguo Lu studio has 4-meter poles, which are for those with serious strength and endurance to pull off moves like an Olympian!

Group of Zero Gravity participants passing a training course. Photo by Ela.

Cost

Single Trial Class RMB50

Week Trial RMB210 *up to two classes a day

*We will be seriously shocked if anyone outside aerial fitness professionalism can handle 14 classes in a single week!

Contact

WeChat ID for Johanna



WeChat ID for Official Account



Zero Gravity Pole Dance, 3/F, 368 Shaanxi Nan Lu, by Fuxing Zhong Lu, Huangpu District 陕西南路368号3楼, 近复兴中路

Zero Gravity, No. 8 Bridge Creative Park Phase 1, Building 8, 3/F, Room 8302, 10 Jianguo Zhong Lu, by Chongqing Nan Lu, Huangpu District 8号桥一期建国中路10号8号楼3层8302室

S.Pole

The Sassy Studio

S.Pole students and staff. Photo by Tutu.

The 'S' in S.Pole may very well stand for 'sassy,' because this studio culture is absolutely hot and spicy. Students and teachers have attitude and flare, and often outfits to match this mindset!

Opened 2017, S.Pole has a lot of classes focused on 'flow,' which is the dancing style of pole where you don’t leave the ground as much.



Xiao Hainan, S.Pole owner and 1st place winner of the men’s category at Exotic Generation Asia. Photo by Tutu.

Leading this sexy crew is internationally competitive pole artist Xiao Hainan – who brings face, perfectly pointed toes, and a little bit of scandal to his dance routines.

He took first in the men’s category at Exotic Generation 2024, a pole dance competition held in Seoul last year.



S.Pole studio owner Hainan with group of dancers

We anticipated that taking a class from Hainan would be intimidating, but his quick-gauging of pupil's ability and (literal) strength for supporting moves made it all feel very comfortable.

Class with Hainan feels like being seen as an individual, and he takes the time to assess, correct, and provide encouragement to each student.

For example, during exotic tricks, he provides regressions for learning how to do the kips (where a pole artist jumps off the pole and lands in a crouch or on their knees) to maintain an exciting looking move without the fear of twisting an ankle or cracking a kneecap!



Xiao Hainan providing a student assistance. Photo by Tutu.

Who's Going

Chinese speakers and Chinese-English mix speakers (they have someone to help with communication), beginners, pole flow lovers, hardcore tricksters, people who love to wear scandalous outfits, video takers (of yourself not others!), students who like to have their friends push them by hand into positions, and heels addicts...



Exotic Heels wall – students are allowed to keep one pair in the studio gallery. Photo by Tutu.

This is a great studio for anyone seeking challenging dance work, and for those who want to stay close to the ground while still building a repertoire of cool dance tricks such as kips.

However, it is also a studio where there is excellent support for people trying pole for the first time; they will be provided with physical guidance, and the studio is more hands-on to help ensure everyone gets some good photos or video footage to show off their efforts.



Aerial Artist Sunny, who teaches at both Zero Gravity and S.Pole, as well as performing at The Pearl. Photo by Tutu.

Classes

Exotic Flow

Beginner Flow

Conditioning/Strength Training

Tricks on Heels

Floorwork

Hammock & Hoop

Pole Drama

Private Classes

The schedule at S.Pole is very stable, which is one of it’s key drawing points.



S.Pole and Zero Gravity Hoop/Pole/Silks instructor Sunny performing at the Pearl

Unique Factors

No one is allowed into the dance room until a class has ended, one of the reasons for this is that pole dancers have strong preferences for the pole they use based on grip, material, and circumference (please refrain from jokes here people!)

S.Pole offers longer classes each week, such as Pole Drama, where students spend roughly two hours perfecting a choreography and fine-tuning their work. There are a lot of private class options at S.Pole as well.

The community is fierce!

S.Pole dance room. Photo by Tutu.

Cost

A Dianping deal of RMB38 is an absolute steal for trying pole

Those that then purchase a package can receive a 5% discount by mentioning this article and That’s Shanghai

They also regularly offer some wild deals for those who are definitively invested in pole training – enquire about those

WeChat ID: Spoleservice



S.Pole, 801 Changle Lu, by Changshu Lu Xuhui District 长乐路801号, 近常熟路

Y Studio

The Studious Studio



Photo of students with instructor PingPing

In some ways, Y Studio has a bit of a more mellow, self-study philosophy compared to the previous two studios.

It is owned by Yaqin, who has had a strong passion for pole for 11 years. Y Studio opened 2014, making it the longest standing pole arts studio in Shanghai.

The studio space is bright and decorated with butterflies and flowers for a girlier vibe. There are pink slippers to use after leaving your shoes in a cabinet by the entry door, and the classes are a bit quieter.

There can be a somewhat casual feel at this studio, as the classes blend from one to the next, and they have a pole outside the main room to allow waiting students to practice or warm up.

Some instructors in the city work at multiple studios. We took a few classes with one who works at all three of the studios featured, and found that her class at Y Studio was her most challenging, with a laser focus and speed that the full class of 10 students all seemed to follow intently. It was quite interesting and impressive to see this contrast from the other studios.

There are flow classes with choreographies to hip-hop and alternative genres as well.

Y Studio Owner Yaqing demonstrating a difficult move

Who's Going

Chinese language speakers, beginners, flow lovers, self-studiers.

This is a studio for people who want to learn pole with a more introspective focus and some added freedom to learn in their own way.

Pole tricks classes will include a standard demo of moves, but then students may have open availability to practice other moves they are interested in and call on the teacher, or often train in their own way by checking videos.

The flow classes are slightly regimented to facilitate quick-learning.



Tricks class at Y Studio

Classes

Heels Dance

Mixed Level Pole Tricks

Flow Beginner to Advanced

Stretching

Shaping

Hammock/Silks



Y Studio demonstration of a move on a silicon pole

Unique Factors

Y studio has four silicon-coated poles, which are much easier for grip – although they can hurt the skin more when maneuvering. This means that technically it’s not always necessary to wear skin-baring gear for sticking to the apparatus.

The studio introduced a numbered pole booking for their flow classes, to ensure that students don’t debate over the type of pole they would get during class. The students are serious about having what they need to learn, so it’s important to know the poles and choose in advance!

The window of the studio is stunning and the heating is very strong, making for an environment that feels open and comfortable.

There are also two locations of this studio to choose from, so if you are willing to travel between them, you may have the pick of more class varieties on different days.

Y Studio is also the favorite studio of Linda, the creator of pole wear designs Fly Muse.



Fly Muse pole wear at Y Studio, featuring Kira Noire (in green)

Cost

Single Class Trial RMB68

Double Class Trial RMB89

Incredible package deals available with long-standing validity

WeChat ID: ytggw5







Y Studio, Room 910, 357 Hengtong Lu, by Hanzhong Lu, Jing'an District 恒通路357号, 近汉中路

Y Studio, Room 10AH, Building 1, 515 Yishan Lu, by Qinzhou Lu, Xuhui District 宜山路515号, 近钦州路

[Cover image: Johanna Spee, Zero Gravity Owner. Photo by Logan Wu]